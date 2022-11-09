Read full article on original website
FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found
A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
Man kidnapped children from NY home after meeting victim online: police
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly kidnapped two children from a home in New York for the purpose of sexual exploitation after meeting one of the victims online, according to police. The 19-year-old suspect is from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, according to New York State Police. He’s been arrested and charged with two counts […]
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
Highland man charged with raping girl at motel in Lake Katrine
ULSTER - A Highland man was charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl at a motel in the town of Ulster earlier this week. Town of Ulster police said they were asked Monday night by police in the neighboring town of Lloyd to check on the welfare of the girl, who is from the hamlet of Highland in Lloyd.
Middletown man indicted in fatal backyard stabbing of Wallkill's Jeffrey Harris
A Middletown man has been indicted on charges including murder and manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of a town of Wallkill man in his backyard last month. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the defendant, Damante T. Stansberry, 23, was arraigned in County Court on Wednesday on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Weapons and menacing arrest in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – A 36-year-old Port Jervis man is being held in the Orange County Jail on charges stemming from a menacing incident last summer. Butchie Middleton was arrested on Monday and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor for menacing. On July 22, Port...
1 killed, 1 injured in Second Street shooting
Albany police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night.
Victim named after Second Street homicide
The man who was shot and killed on Second Street Thursday night has been identified by the Albany Police.
Is It Illegal to Warm A Car Up When You’re Not Inside In New York State?
Lately, it hasn't really seemed like winter is on the way since the weather has been pretty decent. But make no mistake, here in New York State, winter IS on the way. As a matter of fact, this winter is supposed to be brutal when it comes to frigid temperatures.
Make Massive Money For Reporting Idling Cars in New York State
You can make some serious cash just by reporting cars and trucks that have been idling too long. There is this new program called the Citizens Air Complaint Program and New York is trying to become more 'green'. Anybody can see a car or truck idling, take a video and upload it and you get 25% of the fine that they have to pay.
Police: Clinton woman killed in Dutchess County crash
Investigators say 52-year-old Lisa Drozdowski's vehicle left Slate Quarry Road on Tuesday, hitting several trees and a utility pole.
NYC Man Pleads Guilty To Crimes Including “Manslaughter”
A New York City Man stood in Sullivan County court earlier this week and submitted his plea on the charge of manslaughter in the first-degree. This was not his first time in court, as this same individual had also submitted previous pleas for the crimes of arson and burglary. At...
New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two killed in Orange County head-on crash
TOWN OF WOODBURY – The drivers of two vehicle died when they crashed head-on on Route 32 near Falls Lane in the Town of Woodbury Thursday morning, State Police said. Troopers said a 2014 Freightliner box truck and a 2012 Ford Econoline van crashed around 9 a.m. The driver...
At least 2 dead, 5 seriously injured in Highland Mills crash
State police say two drivers in a head-on collision Thursday in Orange County have died.
New York Firefighter Hit By Car Putting Out Fire In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley volunteer firefighter was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while battling a blaze. On Thursday, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Orange County. One firefighter was injured. Firefighters Battle Blaze In Orange County, New York. Firefighters responded to...
Car Thief Kills One Person, Hurts 3 In Wild Route 9 Pursuit: AG
A car thief being pursued by police crashed into several civilian vehicles killing one person and hurting three others overnight in Central Jersey, authorities said. A Marlboro officer was pursuing the car stolen from a local home when it struck unrelated civilian vehicles around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Route 9 South, the State Attorney General's office said.
Man Vs. Coyote Showdown Caught on Camera in Hyde Park, NY
A dramatic video was caught of a Hyde Park man confronting a coyote on his front steps while leaving for work. Coyote sightings throughout the Hudson Valley are a pretty common occurrence. The coyote is a species of canine native to North America that is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and slightly smaller than the closely related eastern wolf and red wolf.
Connecticut man charged in Dutchess County rape
Axel Flores, 21, of Waterbury, is accused of having sex with a minor in the town of Fishkill on Sunday.
Woman claims she’s misgendered at work by Dollar General
The 41-year-old woman from the hamlet of Wallkill is transitioning and says she’s done everything she can to make sure co-workers and management at the Dollar General store in Marlboro know her correct name and gender since she started last year.
