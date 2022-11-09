ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margaretville, NY

94.3 Lite FM

FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found

A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
GOSHEN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Times Herald-Record

Middletown man indicted in fatal backyard stabbing of Wallkill's Jeffrey Harris

A Middletown man has been indicted on charges including murder and manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of a town of Wallkill man in his backyard last month. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the defendant, Damante T. Stansberry, 23, was arraigned in County Court on Wednesday on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Weapons and menacing arrest in Port Jervis

PORT JERVIS – A 36-year-old Port Jervis man is being held in the Orange County Jail on charges stemming from a menacing incident last summer. Butchie Middleton was arrested on Monday and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor for menacing. On July 22, Port...
PORT JERVIS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Make Massive Money For Reporting Idling Cars in New York State

You can make some serious cash just by reporting cars and trucks that have been idling too long. There is this new program called the Citizens Air Complaint Program and New York is trying to become more 'green'. Anybody can see a car or truck idling, take a video and upload it and you get 25% of the fine that they have to pay.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two killed in Orange County head-on crash

TOWN OF WOODBURY – The drivers of two vehicle died when they crashed head-on on Route 32 near Falls Lane in the Town of Woodbury Thursday morning, State Police said. Troopers said a 2014 Freightliner box truck and a 2012 Ford Econoline van crashed around 9 a.m. The driver...
WOODBURY, NY
Daily Voice

Car Thief Kills One Person, Hurts 3 In Wild Route 9 Pursuit: AG

A car thief being pursued by police crashed into several civilian vehicles killing one person and hurting three others overnight in Central Jersey, authorities said. A Marlboro officer was pursuing the car stolen from a local home when it struck unrelated civilian vehicles around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Route 9 South, the State Attorney General's office said.
MARLBORO, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Man Vs. Coyote Showdown Caught on Camera in Hyde Park, NY

A dramatic video was caught of a Hyde Park man confronting a coyote on his front steps while leaving for work. Coyote sightings throughout the Hudson Valley are a pretty common occurrence. The coyote is a species of canine native to North America that is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and slightly smaller than the closely related eastern wolf and red wolf.
HYDE PARK, NY
