ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Duquesne

By Mark Story
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wuFC6_0j4JECDM00

Where to watch and how to follow Friday’s men’s basketball game between John Calipari and the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0. 0-0 SEC) and Keith Dambrot and the Duquesne Dukes (0-0, 0-0 Atlantic 10) :

Game time is 7 pm (EST) at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington, Ky.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: TBA

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 119, Internet Channel 961

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach ; analyst, Jack Givens

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game at Kentucky.com .

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @johnclayiv ; @markcstory ; @BenRobertsHL ; @kentuckysports ; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Duquesne roster: Click here

Scouting Duquesne : Click here

The odds: Click here

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

First look: Kentucky basketball’s regular-season debut earns a positive review

First Scouting Report: In Duquesne, Kentucky faces a team with 10 new players

Cason Wallace makes an impression in his Kentucky debut. ‘He’s really a special player.’

Calipari talks about Daimion Collins, future playing time and more after UK beats Howard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
14K+
Followers
626
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy