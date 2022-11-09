Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Duquesne
Where to watch and how to follow Friday’s men’s basketball game between John Calipari and the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0. 0-0 SEC) and Keith Dambrot and the Duquesne Dukes (0-0, 0-0 Atlantic 10) :
Game time is 7 pm (EST) at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington, Ky.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: TBA
Where to find SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)
DirecTV: Channel 611
UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 119, Internet Channel 961
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach ; analyst, Jack Givens
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game at Kentucky.com .
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @johnclayiv ; @markcstory ; @BenRobertsHL ; @kentuckysports ; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Duquesne roster: Click here
Scouting Duquesne : Click here
The odds: Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
