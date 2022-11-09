ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Tribes hope Gov. Stitt's reelection will thaw relations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma’s Native American tribes reacted to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday with unease. Gov. Stitt’s relations with Native tribes have been frosty at best. Many feel he doesn’t want to have relations with them, but their message to the governor is clear: all he has to do to gain their support is talk with them.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Christian leaders call for moratorium on death penalty in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dozens of Christian leaders from different denominations have released a statement, calling for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma. The statement, titled "Christ and Capital Punishment," cites biblical principles of restorative justice and the sanctity of life while expressing their specific concerns with Oklahoma's capital punishment system.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Democrats rethink strategy after disappointments statewide

Tuesday night there were many disappointments for the democrats across the state as many thought this year was their year to win big. Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister lost to incumbent Kevin Stitt by 13.7% a larger margin than Drew Edmondson in 2018 who lost by 12.1%. Democrats now saying they're...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Required active shooter training for Oklahoma troopers nearly complete

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing to work towards Governor Kevin Stitt's executive order that requires all troopers complete active shooter emergency response training by Jan. 1, 2023. OHP says all troopers have already received some form of this training, but this latest effort will enhance...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tracking Nicole: Photos and videos of the storm's impact on Florida

(WPEC) — Hurricane Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island on Thursday before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. About an hour after landfall, Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 60 mph as it moves over central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
KTUL

NEXT WEATHERMAKER: Cold weekend, chance of wintry mix early next week

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Wintry weather has made its way to Green Country with frigid temperatures this weekend and the possibility of a wintry mix Monday. Saturday will be sunny, cool, and windy with a high near 45 and wind gusts up to 20 mph. Overnight, the temperatures will drop below freezing into the mid 20s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy