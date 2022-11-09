Read full article on original website
Tribes hope Gov. Stitt's reelection will thaw relations
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma’s Native American tribes reacted to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday with unease. Gov. Stitt’s relations with Native tribes have been frosty at best. Many feel he doesn’t want to have relations with them, but their message to the governor is clear: all he has to do to gain their support is talk with them.
Christian leaders call for moratorium on death penalty in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dozens of Christian leaders from different denominations have released a statement, calling for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma. The statement, titled "Christ and Capital Punishment," cites biblical principles of restorative justice and the sanctity of life while expressing their specific concerns with Oklahoma's capital punishment system.
Three states reject recreational marijuana: Will Oklahoma pass SQ 820 in March?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Recreational marijuana will be on our ballot soon, but the fate of similar ballot questions failed in three of five states that voted on it Tuesday night. This leaves many questioning if State Question 820 here in Oklahoma will pass next year. Campaign Director for...
Survived and Sentenced: Are Oklahoma's laws failing domestic violence survivors?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Decades later, Brenda Golden vividly remembers the first time the father of her children hit her. Having recently enrolled in classes at The University of Oklahoma, she was holding their baby girl in the college dorm where they lived. “I was trying to fix her...
'American Dream is alive and well': Stitt, Republicans react to midterm wins
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While there are still some questions remaining when it comes to other states, Oklahoma’s election results are in. Nearly a third of the state showed up at the polls to cast their votes in the midterm elections, with record amounts showing up for early voting, according to reports.
Democrats rethink strategy after disappointments statewide
Tuesday night there were many disappointments for the democrats across the state as many thought this year was their year to win big. Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister lost to incumbent Kevin Stitt by 13.7% a larger margin than Drew Edmondson in 2018 who lost by 12.1%. Democrats now saying they're...
'I had tears in my eyes': Oklahoma veterans appreciative of wave of support
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — In honor of Veteran's Day, Fox 25 is wrapping up on the Honor Flight series, where we followed a group of Oklahoman veterans on a whirlwind trip to our nation's Capitol. Fox 25's Wayne Stafford recently traveled with a group of Oklahoma veterans on an...
Required active shooter training for Oklahoma troopers nearly complete
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing to work towards Governor Kevin Stitt's executive order that requires all troopers complete active shooter emergency response training by Jan. 1, 2023. OHP says all troopers have already received some form of this training, but this latest effort will enhance...
Inflation relief became the topic of election campaigns, but remains at a standstill
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — It's one of the biggest issues facing Oklahomans today: inflation. Although candidates have all talked the talk on the campaign trail, our state legislature and re-elected Governor are still at odds over relief for taxpayers. It became a theme at the GOP watch party...
Californian takes $2B lotto prize, but nearly two dozen people just became millionaires
WASHINGTON, D.C. (TND) — One lucky person from California just won the $2 billion grand prize after this week's historic Powerball drawing, but a handful of other lucky winners also hit it big. 23 people across fifteen states to be exact. According to the Powerball's website, California and Florida...
Could keeping clocks in Daylight Saving Time provide better quality of life?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On November 6, we set our clocks back an hour to standard time, signifying the end of Daylight Saving Time. Then, come spring, we change our clocks again. However, Oklahoma Senator Blake Stephens says stopping the clock could bring Oklahomans a better quality of life.
Tracking Nicole: Photos and videos of the storm's impact on Florida
(WPEC) — Hurricane Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island on Thursday before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. About an hour after landfall, Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 60 mph as it moves over central Florida.
NEXT WEATHERMAKER: Cold weekend, chance of wintry mix early next week
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Wintry weather has made its way to Green Country with frigid temperatures this weekend and the possibility of a wintry mix Monday. Saturday will be sunny, cool, and windy with a high near 45 and wind gusts up to 20 mph. Overnight, the temperatures will drop below freezing into the mid 20s.
