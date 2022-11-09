ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KTSA

Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing new numbers from Operation Lone Star days after his re-election. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing a joint effort to secure the border, which includes stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Run-off election slated for 2023

(Seguin) — Residents in Seguin City Council District 8 will have to wait until the new year to find out who will represent them. Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes says four races in Guadalupe County are headed for a run-off. That run-off election is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan....
SEGUIN, TX
People

Grieving Uvalde Mom Crushed After Community Helps Reelect Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

"I'll fight until I have nothing left to give," said Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter, Lexi Rubio, was killed at Robb Elementary School in May. "Lexi's legacy will be change" For Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the Texas gubernatorial election was personal. Her daughter Alexandria Aniyah Rubio – "Lexi" — was just 10 years old when she was shot to death by a teenager who walked into her Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May and went on a 90-minute rampage. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed.  Mata-Rubio, a local journalist, mother...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Here's how the race for Texas governor played out in Uvalde County

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Less than six months after the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary school, voters still preferred Republican incumbent Greg Abbott over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for Texas governor. Calls for gun reform and a change in Texas leadership echoed after the shooting...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Texas election results: Greg Casar wins Congressional District 35 race

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Greg Casar is projected to fill the U.S. Congress seat for District 35 — which spans from northeast Austin to Central San Antonio. This is the first election to take place since the congressional districts were redrawn by state legislators in 2021. See latest election...
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Texas Governor's race: County-by-county voting totals

EL PASO, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

O'Rourke hopes to upset Texas Gov. Abbott's bid for 3rd term

AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sought a record-tying third term Tuesday while Democrat Beto O'Rourke reached for an upset in America's biggest red state in one of the most expensive midterm races in the U.S.More than 5 million early votes had already been cast ahead of Election Day in Texas, where anger over the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May intensified an already heated contest in which both candidates' campaigns combined spent more than $200 million.Five months later, Texas state police still face pressure for failing to confront the gunman...
TEXAS STATE
seguintoday.com

Voters say yes to batch of city of Seguin propositions

(Seguin) — There are new changes in how the city of Seguin does some of its business. Propositions A-J each received voter approval during Tuesday night’s general election. Voters approved the list of 10 ballot items that were put before them by the city of Seguin. City officials say each of the ballot propositions, although different, focused on changing the way that the city of Seguin does business – and as outlined by its charter.
SEGUIN, TX
kut.org

Runoff elections attract few voters. Austinites have said they want to avoid them.

Undecided. That’s how several local races in Austin ended up Tuesday night. Unlike presidential or statewide elections, city races are often crowded, since candidates don't run with a certain party. None of the candidates in the races for mayor and three City Council seats received more than 50% of the total votes on Tuesday. Because no one clinched the majority, the top two candidates in each competition will head to a runoff election in December, as required by state law.
AUSTIN, TX

