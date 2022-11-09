Read full article on original website
How a 19 year old with no experience beat an incumbent for political office
This year, Beverly Crumley ran for reelection and lost by just over two percentage points or around 2,500 votes. The candidate who Hays County voters elected to be their next District Clerk spent $0 on his campaign, has no experience in a political office and only just recently graduated High School. His name is Avrey Anderson.
Senator from New Braunfels to serve as ‘Governor for the Day’
Sen. Campbell said she'll use her time to remind Texans of what binds them together.
All but 5 Texas counties swung toward Ken Paxton in attorney general race
Paxton improved on his 2018 performance in all but five counties.
Why did 11 million eligible Texans choose not to vote in the midterms
"A state record 9.6 million registered voters did not vote, breaking the previous mark of 9.3 million set in 2014. Combined with the estimated 1.4 million Texans who are eligible to vote but aren't registered, almost 11 million Texans who could have voted didn't." Texas Election Source.
TMZ.com
Uvalde Shooting Victims' Families Disgusted Texas Reelected Governor Greg Abbott
Uvalde voters turning out in droves to reelect Texas Governor Greg Abbott -- despite the town's recent school massacre -- is not sitting well with some of the families whose children were murdered. Kimberly Mata Rubio, whose 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 21 victims in May's deadly school shooting,...
KTSA
Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing new numbers from Operation Lone Star days after his re-election. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing a joint effort to secure the border, which includes stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.
9 out of 10 midterm races won by Democrats in Hays County
Democrats won all but one race in Hays County. They flipped several seats previously held by Republicans. But how did a county that was majority red turn blue?
Why can’t Texas Democrats win? State stays ‘solidly’ red
While Democrats have been outperforming expectations nationally in a midterm election, Texas' statewide candidates took another hit as Texas Republicans are maintaining what is now a near-three-decade grasp on statewide offices.
seguintoday.com
Run-off election slated for 2023
(Seguin) — Residents in Seguin City Council District 8 will have to wait until the new year to find out who will represent them. Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes says four races in Guadalupe County are headed for a run-off. That run-off election is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan....
Grieving Uvalde Mom Crushed After Community Helps Reelect Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
"I'll fight until I have nothing left to give," said Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter, Lexi Rubio, was killed at Robb Elementary School in May. "Lexi's legacy will be change" For Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the Texas gubernatorial election was personal. Her daughter Alexandria Aniyah Rubio – "Lexi" — was just 10 years old when she was shot to death by a teenager who walked into her Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May and went on a 90-minute rampage. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed. Mata-Rubio, a local journalist, mother...
KHOU
Texas Republicans against 'critical race theory' win seats on the State Board of Education
TEXAS, USA — Several Republican State Board of Education candidates who ran in opposition of so-called critical race theory in public schools won their races Tuesday night, giving Republicans one more seat on the board, according to Decision Desk HQ. Most notably, Republicans successfully flipped District 2, which covers...
KHOU
Here's how the race for Texas governor played out in Uvalde County
UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Less than six months after the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary school, voters still preferred Republican incumbent Greg Abbott over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for Texas governor. Calls for gun reform and a change in Texas leadership echoed after the shooting...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Texas election results: Greg Casar wins Congressional District 35 race
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Greg Casar is projected to fill the U.S. Congress seat for District 35 — which spans from northeast Austin to Central San Antonio. This is the first election to take place since the congressional districts were redrawn by state legislators in 2021. See latest election...
KHOU
Texas Governor's race: County-by-county voting totals
EL PASO, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after...
WFAA
Texas Election Results: Latest vote totals in the biggest races across the state
TEXAS, USA — Texas Election Day 2022 is here. And when the polls closed at 7 p.m., the results started streaming in from across the state, including results for the race for Texas governor between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke. Our election results page will update in real-time...
O'Rourke hopes to upset Texas Gov. Abbott's bid for 3rd term
AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sought a record-tying third term Tuesday while Democrat Beto O'Rourke reached for an upset in America's biggest red state in one of the most expensive midterm races in the U.S.More than 5 million early votes had already been cast ahead of Election Day in Texas, where anger over the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May intensified an already heated contest in which both candidates' campaigns combined spent more than $200 million.Five months later, Texas state police still face pressure for failing to confront the gunman...
seguintoday.com
Voters say yes to batch of city of Seguin propositions
(Seguin) — There are new changes in how the city of Seguin does some of its business. Propositions A-J each received voter approval during Tuesday night’s general election. Voters approved the list of 10 ballot items that were put before them by the city of Seguin. City officials say each of the ballot propositions, although different, focused on changing the way that the city of Seguin does business – and as outlined by its charter.
Texas election: Patrick, Collier rematch for Lieutenant Governor
For the second time, candidates Dan Patrick and Mike Collier are running against each other for lieutenant governor.
kut.org
Runoff elections attract few voters. Austinites have said they want to avoid them.
Undecided. That’s how several local races in Austin ended up Tuesday night. Unlike presidential or statewide elections, city races are often crowded, since candidates don't run with a certain party. None of the candidates in the races for mayor and three City Council seats received more than 50% of the total votes on Tuesday. Because no one clinched the majority, the top two candidates in each competition will head to a runoff election in December, as required by state law.
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas Governor
Beto O'Rourke at the Houston Willing Workers Church on November 6Screenshot from Twitter. Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke campaigned all across the state holding rallies to encourage voters to support him on election day. O’Rourke is challenging Governor Greg Abbott as election day is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
