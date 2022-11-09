Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Upstate trooper hurt in hit-and-run released from hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina state trooper is headed home from the hospital, after spending weeks recovering from a crash. South Carolina Highway Patrol says Lance Cpl. Devin Kugler was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Greenville County last month. Troopers say he was hit while standing beside a patrol car during a traffic stop.
WYFF4.com
One person killed in crash on Highway 25 in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash Friday morning in Greenville County, according to the coroner's office. The crash happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Highway 25 at Old Buncombe Road. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2014 truck was driving north on Highway 25...
Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Friday morning in Travelers Rest. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:19 a.m. on Highway 25 near Old Buncombe Road. Troopers said a Honda SUV was attempting to enter Highway 25 when a Dodge pickup truck hit the passenger side […]
One dead after Upstate crash Friday morning
One person is dead after a crash in the Upstate. The fatal wreck happened around 9:20 Friday morning, on Highway 25 near Old Buncombe Road in Travelers Rest.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing Laurens Co. teen
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says to be on the lookout for a missing teenage boy. Deputies say 15 year-old Charlie Thompson was last seen in the area of Connecticut Drive in Clinton. Officials say Charlie is about 5′10, 150 lbs. and has...
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. officials: One person dead after traffic-related incident
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s office says a 52-year-old-woman died Saturday morning from injuries sustained during a two vehicle head-on collision. Officials say the incident took place on SC 130 (Rochester Highway), West of Seneca at around 6:10 this morning. The Coroner’s office says...
FOX Carolina
Driver killed in crash near Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died at the hospital on Friday morning after a crash in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision occurred on U.S. 25 near Old Buncombe Road just before 9:20 a.m. Troopers said a 76-year-old driver was trying to enter...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from the Anderson Area was found safe on Friday. Deputies said the man was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.
Pedestrian killed in crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Tuesday evening in a crash in Laurens. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling north when hit by a Toyota Camry. The pedestrian died according to troopers. The Laurens […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville man sentenced for 2018 shooting that injured one
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins announced that a man was recently convicted and sentenced for a 2018 shooting. Wilkins said the 26-year-old Quavon Deshay Edmunds was recently convicted by a Greenville County jury of two counts of Attempted Murder, Conspiracy, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle. According to Wilkins, Edmunds was sentenced to twenty-five years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of woman hit, killed in Laurens
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The name of an Upstate woman killed while walking along a street was released Wednesday. Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashely Rushton said Shaina Summerall, 33, of Laurens, was struck by a car about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on Fleming Street Extension at Exchange Drive, in Laurens.
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast- November 11th
Bubba Kong is a 13-year old Bernese Mountain Dog mix available for adoption at Greenville County Animal Care. Today is Veterans Day, a chance to remember and honor those who served. Missing woman's stepmom says ex is man now charged with murder. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jorden Nebling went...
wspa.com
Man arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville Co. home
A man has been arrested after a mother and her baby were found dead in a Greenville County home. Man arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville …. A man has been arrested after a mother and her baby were found dead in a Greenville County home. Let’s Eat...
FOX Carolina
Missing woman’s ex accused of killing current girlfriend and baby, family says
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on woman who was reported missing in 2020 - and now her family is speaking out after they say her ex-boyfriend was arrested in an unrelated case. Jorden Shyann Nebling, now 21 years old,...
1 dead, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Abbeville Co.
One person died and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Abbeville County Tuesday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
Man arrested after disturbance call in Oconee Co.
Deputies from the Uniform Patrol Bureau were dispatched to an address on Durham Road in Fair Play yesterday afternoon in reference to a disturbance call.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Chesnee
One person died early Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Chesnee, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said.
Upstate family speaks out after woman and baby found dead
The family of Clarrissa Winchester, spoke to 7NEWS on Friday, after she was found dead with her newborn son Wednesday night.
FOX Carolina
Upstate high school student charged for reportedly stealing valuables
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old was recently taken into custody for allegedly breaking into a safe and stealing multiple valuable items. Deputies said 18-year-old John Ehren Hattenstein was taken into custody this morning at Walhalla High School, where he is...
WYFF4.com
Anderson City bus involved in crash, at least 9 injured, officials say
ANDERSON, S.C. — An Anderson City bus was involved in an accident with injuries Thursday morning, according to dispatchers. The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Clarke Lane and River Street. An official at the scene said at least nine people were injured. It is not known how...
Comments / 0