Incumbent Ted Davis defeats Amy Block DeLoach in preliminary results
Ted Davis won 51% of the vote, while Amy Block DeLoach won 48%. Most of the precincts went to Davis, though DeLoach performed well in the parts of the district near Downtown Wilmington. Davis said he’s looking forward to his sixth full term. “I've always been on the forefront...
Red tide in New Hanover as GOP wins all 4 school board seats
Statewide, a third of North Carolina’s school board seats were on the ballot Tuesday. Republicans had a rough night in many urban races, but in New Hanover County, home of coastal city Wilmington, Republicans swept all four seats on the board of education. The board had been 5-2 Democrat, but after the election will now be 5-2 Republican.
Red Wave Continues Across Columbus
While the so-called Red Wave may have petered out on the national scene, Republicans made a strong showing in Columbus County Tuesday, tasking all the contested races on the ballot. Democrat Barbara Featherson won the District One Commissioner seat 1ith 1,776 votes to 384 write-ins, but other Republicans handily won...
Deb Butler wins reelection in NC House District 18
“You know I am so honored to continue my service to this community. I am relieved that this, what became a very negative, a campaign full of misinformation — I'm so glad that it is at an end. You know, I'm glad the citizens rejected that in my race," Butler said, after she won the race against Republican candidate John Hinnant.
Incumbent Republican Michael Lee wins tough race for State Senate District 7
Michael Lee won 51% of the vote, defeating Morgan, who won 48%. Most of the precincts throughout New Hanover County went to Lee, though Marcia Morgan did well in the downtown Wilmington area. This would be Lee’s fourth full term. He says his experience is what spoke to voters.
Will Knecht, New Hanover County GOP chair, is our guest, plus a sensitive story on WPD's racist cops
In this week's election, New Hanover County Republican candidates swept the Board of Education race, cemented a majority* on the Board of Commissioners, and held onto several key incumbencies — including the hard-fought, multi-million-dollar race for State Senate District 7. County GOP Chair Will Knecht joins us on the...
Election 2022: Incumbent Zapple, former Carolina Beach Mayor Pierce win NHC commissioner race
Incumbent Democrat Rob Zapple is keeping his seat on New Hanover County Commission — he won second place with just under 26% of the vote. But the top vote-getter in the race was LeAnn Pierce: a moderate conservative from Carolina Beach, where she served as councilmember and mayor. Both candidates ran on their experience, clear understanding of the issues, and fiscal responsibility. At her celebration on election night, she expressed gratitude for the voters.
BREAKING: NC Board of Elections extends voting 1 hour in 3 precincts with delays
The N.C. State Board of Elections (NCSBE) had an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Election Day to extend voting for three precincts that had experienced delays. The board voted unanimously to approve a motion to extend voting for one additional hour at all three. The precincts in question were...
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
The NC sheriff who quit after a judge suspended him? He won re-election.
Voters chose between a former sheriff who was recorded making racist remarks and the man who made the recording.
New Hanover County School Board flips to majority Republican
It’s a GOP sweep for the New Hanover County Board of Education. Democratic incumbents Judy Justice and Nelson Beaulieu were voted out. The two Black candidates Veronica McLaurin-Brown and Dorian Cromartie, both Democrats challengers, also lost — meaning the school board will remain all white. Republican challenger Pat...
Here's all of WHQR's 2022 election results coverage
You can find our report on all the preliminary results here — note, these results will not be finalized until the November 18 county canvass. You can find all of our coverage of the local races leading up to the election here. State-level races:. New Hanover County ballot items:
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
Bladen Sheriff Re-Elected, School Board Chair Beaten
Sheriff Jim McVicker won a third term Tuesday as Bladen County’s top law enforcement officer while five-term Board of Education member Vince Rozier was defeated, based on unofficial returns posted by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. McVicker, a Republican, defeated former deputy Hakeem Brown by 11 percentage...
Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office adds new prosecutor role for violent gang cases
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office is adding a new position to help charge and convict violent gang members. The new prosecutor role to specifically handle gang-violence cases is being added after New Hanover County Commissioners approved a $117,000 grant for the DA’s office to add the position.
Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:. Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly to...
EXCLUSIVE: Racist rants released of former WPD officers recorded on police cam
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been more than two years since several recordings of three former Wilmington Police Department officers revealed racism within the police department’s rank and file. And for more than two years they’ve been kept confidential. The murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis...
Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the most efficient to get from the Navassa rail yard to the port in Wilmington. Now, they’re making sure that the route limits traffic and pedestrian impacts. If...
