Incumbent Democrat Rob Zapple is keeping his seat on New Hanover County Commission — he won second place with just under 26% of the vote. But the top vote-getter in the race was LeAnn Pierce: a moderate conservative from Carolina Beach, where she served as councilmember and mayor. Both candidates ran on their experience, clear understanding of the issues, and fiscal responsibility. At her celebration on election night, she expressed gratitude for the voters.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO