Plattsburgh, NY

North Country Public Radio

Clinton County sheriff handily wins sixth term

Clinton County Sheriff David Favro tallied more than enough votes to overcome two write-in challengers Tuesday night. The Democrat finished with more than 80% of the vote, easily winning a sixth term. Former sheriff’s deputy Chelsea Warick and electrical inspector Scott Decker mounted write-in campaigns against Favro late in the...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Addison Independent

Local & statewide election results — so far

Here’s the takeaway from yesterday’s election:. Locally, Addison County elected four faces in the General Election that wrapped up Tuesday: Mike Elmore is the new Addison County Sheriff; he earned 8,177 votes to Gerald Grant’s 3,807 and Mark Stacey’s 3,105. Eva Vekos beat Peter Bevere for...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
Addison Independent

Michael Elmore tapped to move up to sheriff’s post

Elmore won 8,177 (44.45%) of the 18,396 votes cast, prevailing over fellow candidates Gerald Grant of Addison and Mark Stacey of Leicester. Grant received 3,807 (20.69%) of the votes and Stacey won 3,105 votes (16.88%). We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us...
ADDISON, VT
WCAX

Lake Champlain Chocolates completes move of manufacturing operations to Williston

Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
WILLISTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Benjamin J. Hall, Sr.

TICONDEROGA | Benjamin J. Hall, Sr., 67, of Ticonderoga passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Born in Ticonderoga March 9, 1955, he was the son of the late Wallace W. and Juanita (Sartwell) Hall. Benji was a lifetime resident of Ticonderoga and worked various odd jobs in the...
TICONDEROGA, NY
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Smokestack

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a chinchilla named Smokestack. He was found as a stray in Essex Junction. He’s about seven years old and he is ready to find his next adventure in life. Chinchillas can live in captivity for up to 20 years!
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Mt. Snow faces lawsuit over 2020 accident that injured visitor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mount Snow is facing a lawsuit by a guest who fell at the resort, leaving her paralyzed. According to the federal lawsuit filed this week, 20-year-old Faith Kereztessy visited the mountain in September 2020. She took the Bluebird Express lift to the top and walked down a trail to another lift. That’s when the complaint says she passed over a low-hanging rope with a warning sign and fell backward off of a metal platform.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Missing North Country woman found safe

WEST CHAZY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police in New York say a missing North Country was found safe. Thursday, New York State Police asked the public for help finding Kelsey Mrozik, 29, of West Chazy. She was reported missing on Wednesday after last being in contact with her family on Tuesday.
WEST CHAZY, NY
Middlebury Campus

New women’s clothing store, Middleton, opens in Middlebury

A new women’s clothing store has recently opened in downtown Middlebury. Middleton, located at 66 Main Street, is co-owned by Elissa Kestner, owner and manager of Monelle Vermont — two boutique stores in Burlington and Shelburne — and Lisa Phelps, owner of Middlebury salon and spa Parlour.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Concert postponed over security concerns rescheduled in new location

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location. The city cited crowd control concerns when postponing the free concert that was supposed to happen in City Hall Park last month. They were expecting more than 1,000 people at the free show, and the city felt that would overwhelm the park and security would be insufficient.
BURLINGTON, VT

