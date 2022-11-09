BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mount Snow is facing a lawsuit by a guest who fell at the resort, leaving her paralyzed. According to the federal lawsuit filed this week, 20-year-old Faith Kereztessy visited the mountain in September 2020. She took the Bluebird Express lift to the top and walked down a trail to another lift. That’s when the complaint says she passed over a low-hanging rope with a warning sign and fell backward off of a metal platform.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 20 HOURS AGO