New Franklin County Sheriff could face impeachment
John Grismore, fired in September for allegedly assaulting a detainee, won 54 percent of the vote in Tuesday's election.
mynbc5.com
Clinton County Sheriff David Favro secures reelection, beats write-in candidates
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Clinton County Sheriff David Favro has secured another term despite aninflux of write-in ballots for candidates including a former deputy. County officials said Favro secured a commanding lead in the race, with more than 80% of the vote. One of the write-in candidates, Chelsea Warrick,...
North Country Public Radio
Clinton County sheriff handily wins sixth term
Clinton County Sheriff David Favro tallied more than enough votes to overcome two write-in challengers Tuesday night. The Democrat finished with more than 80% of the vote, easily winning a sixth term. Former sheriff’s deputy Chelsea Warick and electrical inspector Scott Decker mounted write-in campaigns against Favro late in the...
Addison Independent
Local & statewide election results — so far
Here’s the takeaway from yesterday’s election:. Locally, Addison County elected four faces in the General Election that wrapped up Tuesday: Mike Elmore is the new Addison County Sheriff; he earned 8,177 votes to Gerald Grant’s 3,807 and Mark Stacey’s 3,105. Eva Vekos beat Peter Bevere for...
Addison Independent
Michael Elmore tapped to move up to sheriff’s post
Elmore won 8,177 (44.45%) of the 18,396 votes cast, prevailing over fellow candidates Gerald Grant of Addison and Mark Stacey of Leicester. Grant received 3,807 (20.69%) of the votes and Stacey won 3,105 votes (16.88%). We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us...
WCAX
Votes still being counted in controversial Franklin County sheriff’s race
SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The votes are still being counted in the Franklin County Sheriff’s race, a contest where the only candidate on the ballot faces charges of simple assault for kicking a person in police custody. Town clerks around Franklin County were hard at work Wednesday after...
By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger
Opponents argued that joining with New England Federal Credit Union would bring an end to VSECU’s historical vision. Read the story on VTDigger here: By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger.
Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing
“Just one person being out can affect a lot of business because we’re running pretty tight with our staffing,” said Cara Tobin, owner of Honey Road in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing.
Franklin County sheriff results remain unclear; 2 incumbents ousted in Windsor, Orange counties
Two write-in candidates challenged John Grismore, the former deputy fired from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in August after kicking a man in custody. Read the story on VTDigger here: Franklin County sheriff results remain unclear; 2 incumbents ousted in Windsor, Orange counties.
wamc.org
Construction to begin on a veterans’ memorial park this spring in Plattsburgh
The Plattsburgh, New York region has a military history dating back to the beginning of the country. The town and veterans’ groups announced Thursday that construction will soon begin on a memorial project to commemorate soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812 and beyond. The...
WCAX
Lake Champlain Chocolates completes move of manufacturing operations to Williston
Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
mynbc5.com
Northern New York leaders provide update on Battlefield Memorial Gateway Project
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Northern New York leaders provided an update on theBattlefield Memorial Gateway Project on Thursday. The project will be located on Sunset Drive, which will be renamed Battlefield Lane. It is off Route 9 across from Clare and Carl's. The goal of the proposed project is to...
suncommunitynews.com
Benjamin J. Hall, Sr.
TICONDEROGA | Benjamin J. Hall, Sr., 67, of Ticonderoga passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Born in Ticonderoga March 9, 1955, he was the son of the late Wallace W. and Juanita (Sartwell) Hall. Benji was a lifetime resident of Ticonderoga and worked various odd jobs in the...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Smokestack
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a chinchilla named Smokestack. He was found as a stray in Essex Junction. He’s about seven years old and he is ready to find his next adventure in life. Chinchillas can live in captivity for up to 20 years!
WCAX
Mt. Snow faces lawsuit over 2020 accident that injured visitor
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mount Snow is facing a lawsuit by a guest who fell at the resort, leaving her paralyzed. According to the federal lawsuit filed this week, 20-year-old Faith Kereztessy visited the mountain in September 2020. She took the Bluebird Express lift to the top and walked down a trail to another lift. That’s when the complaint says she passed over a low-hanging rope with a warning sign and fell backward off of a metal platform.
WCAX
Missing North Country woman found safe
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police in New York say a missing North Country was found safe. Thursday, New York State Police asked the public for help finding Kelsey Mrozik, 29, of West Chazy. She was reported missing on Wednesday after last being in contact with her family on Tuesday.
colchestersun.com
Speed limit on U.S. Route 2 in Colchester and Milton changes from 55 mph to 50 mph, following advocacy from residents and town officials
Anyone driving the section of U.S. Route 2 in Milton and Colchester will have to drive 5 mph slower, following the success of an initiative from town residents and officials to get the speed limit changed. The push began in early June following a fatality at the intersection of Clay...
Middlebury Campus
New women’s clothing store, Middleton, opens in Middlebury
A new women’s clothing store has recently opened in downtown Middlebury. Middleton, located at 66 Main Street, is co-owned by Elissa Kestner, owner and manager of Monelle Vermont — two boutique stores in Burlington and Shelburne — and Lisa Phelps, owner of Middlebury salon and spa Parlour.
Vermont’s archery season deer harvest is on pace with record, and game processors are struggling to keep up
Wild game processors point to changes in hunting regulations for the spike, but state officials are skeptical. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s archery season deer harvest is on pace with record, and game processors are struggling to keep up.
WCAX
Concert postponed over security concerns rescheduled in new location
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location. The city cited crowd control concerns when postponing the free concert that was supposed to happen in City Hall Park last month. They were expecting more than 1,000 people at the free show, and the city felt that would overwhelm the park and security would be insufficient.
