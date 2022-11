Tulsans headed to the polls to cast their vote on Tuesday.

Three City Council seats were up for grabs in Tulsa and while the results of one race remain uncertain, two other seats have been decided.

In District 6, Christian Bengel defeated Connie Dodson by getting 51% of the vote.

In the primary, Bengel got more votes, but not enough to win outright, sending the race to a runoff.