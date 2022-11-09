Chris Paul plans to wear a college graduation cap and gown next month. The Phoenix Suns All-Star said on Tuesday on Instagram Live that he'll complete his communications studies from the HBCU Winston-Salem State in December. Paul joked that next month will end his time as “a college student since 2003." That points to when he was at Wake Forest before he entered the NBA draft...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 MINUTES AGO