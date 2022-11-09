Read full article on original website
Twitter layoffs were so chaotic one employee was kicked off the company systems in the middle of a meeting, report says: 'A master class in how not to do it'
As Twitter laid off half its workforce, one person was in a meeting about Twitter Blue when they abruptly dropped off the call, sources told the NYT.
Twitter staffer says Elon Musk and his close advisers failed to inform employees of the plan of action after layoffs, report says
Twitter staff told WIRED they've heard nothing from Elon Musk and his advisors since the layoffs. One Twitter engineer in the report described the past week as "radio silence." Despite this, Musk has frequently tweeted about upcoming changes on Twitter and had scraps. Elon Musk and his advisers at Twitter...
Meta stock climbs as the Facebook parent reportedly joins Twitter and other tech firms with massive layoff plans
Shares of Meta rose Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported mass layoffs are hitting the Facebook parent this week. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of employees and could be announced as soon as Wednesday, per the report. Meta joins Twitter, Lyft, Amazon and other tech companies...
‘Weak, pathetic, and cruel’: HR managers weigh in on Elon Musk’s Twitter mass layoffs
HR managers have slammed Musk’s approach to laying off thousands of workers. In a matter of days, Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter has spurred outrage and sown disorder among company ranks. On Friday, Twitter unceremoniously laid off 3,700 staffers—some 50% of its workforce. The harried and...
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
A Pregnant Twitter Employee Says Elon Musk Locked Her Out & Mass Layoffs Are Hitting Hard
Elon Musk is playing an unpopular company owner card by laying off thousands of Twitter employees right before the holiday season, and not even the pregnant workers are being spared. Musk hasn't even owned Twitter for two weeks, and he's already begun mass layoffs to cut the platform's workforce in...
Disney Tells Workers That Layoffs Are Coming
Disney told its corporate leaders on Friday that layoffs are coming in the wake of an earnings report that sent its stock price plunging. In the meantime, the entertainment giant will shore up its bottom line by putting a hiring freeze in place and restricting business travel. The Mouse House has been dealing with losses from its push into streaming. In a memo obtained by Variety, CEO Bob Chapek said of the belt-tightening, “I am fully aware this will be a difficult process for many of you and your teams. We are going to have to make tough and uncomfortable decisions. But that is just what leadership requires, and I thank you in advance for stepping up during this important time.”
The Verge
Meta announces huge job cuts affecting 11,000 employees
Meta has announced it will lay off 11,000 employees or around 13 percent of the company’s total staff. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news in a blog post, saying he was at fault for being overoptimistic about the company’s future growth based on a pandemic surge. “At the...
Tech expert explains what Meta's large-scale layoffs could mean for the Bay Area
As Meta, formally known as Facebook, is expected to lay off thousands of employees starting later this week, a tech expert says it may not be all bad news for the Bay Area. Here's why.
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
Facebook has announced layoffs. Here's which teams are likely to be affected.
Facebook has announced it is laying off 11,000 staffers. Here's which teams are likely to be affected.
protocol.com
Meta layoffs are a sign the metaverse might not save the company after all
Meta on Wednesday announced its largest ever workforce reduction with layoffs totaling more than 11,000 employees across numerous divisions. It appears that very few business units were spared, including those responsible for building Meta’s metaverse vision. While CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on an earnings call last month the company...
Mark Zuckerberg's giant middle finger to Wall Street backfired for Meta. Welcome to the 'biggest two week pivot' analysts have ever seen.
About two weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg raised a giant middle finger to investors who were clamoring for cost-cuts. The move went stunningly wrong, crushing the shares of Facebook parent company Meta. The young billionaire founder didn't take very long to learn his lesson. On Wednesday, Zuckerberg announced 11,000 layoffs, about...
Meta employees post about layoffs after more than 11,000 jobs are cut
SAN FRANCISCO — On Wednesday, Facebook parent company Meta laid off 11,000 people. It didn't take long for many of them to discuss the cuts and their plans going forward on social media. NBC News reviewed 28 posts about the layoffs that appeared to be from former employees of...
Tech investor says Elon Musk's decision to 'cut deep' in Twitter layoffs could set a new standard for Silicon Valley
Tech investor David Friedberg said Twitter's layoffs could encourage other companies to follow suit. Elon Musk laid off about 50% of Twitter's staff, while other tech companies have had more conservative cuts. However, Twitter has since asked some laid-off staff to return to the company. Some of Elon Musk's closest...
NBC New York
Read Elon Musk's First Email to All Twitter Employees: Remote Work Over, Company Needs Subscriptions to Survive Downturn
Elon Musk said he is putting an end to Twitter's "work from home forever" policy in his first email to the staff of the social network that he now owns. He also warned the company might not survive the downturn without significant subscription revenue. Additional C-level executives have also resigned...
Major Layoffs Coming to CNN
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Layoffs and budget cuts are coming to CNN, according to an announcement made to staff at the news network on Wednesday afternoon, according to the New York Times.
Report: Meta set to become latest Silicon Valley firm to announce layoffs
PALO ALTO -- Even the metaverse can't escape the growing wave of layoffs sweeping through the Silicon Valley during the current economic slowdown, according to a report Sunday in the Wall Street Journal.Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, could announce large-scale layoffs this week involving thousands of positions, the Journal reported.As of its latest earnings statement, Meta has more than 87,000 employees. The planned layoffs would be the first large scale reduction to occur in the company's 18-year history. A company spokesman refused to comment on the report Sunday, but pointed to the recent earnings...
General Mills 'pauses' advertisements on Twitter following Elon Musk takeover
Minnesota-based General Mills announced it will be "pausing" advertisements on Twitter in response to the new change of leadership on the social media platform. Since Tesla founder Elon Musk has taken over, he has promised to enhance "free speech" and fired 15% of employees that worked on content moderation and preventing misinformation, and claimed that verified blue check mark accounts will have to pay a monthly fee.
Two former Meta employees explain how and why they shared their layoff stories on LinkedIn
After sweeping layoffs at tech companies recently, many former employees are turning to social media to process the news and look for new jobs.
