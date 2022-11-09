Read full article on original website
Democrat Sydney Kamlager wins election to U.S. House in California's 37th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Sydney Kamlager wins election to U.S. House in California's 37th Congressional District.
Iranian who inspired 'The Terminal' dies at Paris airport
PARIS (AP) — An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and whose saga loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Saturday in the airport that he long called home, officials said. Merhan Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, according an official with the Paris airport authority. Police and a medical team treated him but were not able to save him, the official said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named. Nasseri lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by apparent choice. Year in and year out, he slept on a red plastic bench, making friends with airport workers, showering in staff facilities, writing in his diary, reading magazines and surveying passing travelers.
AP sources: Top border official has been asked to resign amid surging numbers of migrants to US-Mexico line
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: Top border official has been asked to resign amid surging numbers of migrants to US-Mexico line.
Mark Kelly: Time to let go of “conspiracies of the past”
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly urged Arizonans to let go of “conspiracies of the past” on Saturday, calling for unity a day after he won reelection to a crucial Senate seat. Arizona was central to former President Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election...
Ukraine officials say operation to liberate southern city of Kherson underway after Russian withdrawal; crowds jubilant
MYKOLAIV , Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine officials say operation to liberate southern city of Kherson underway after Russian withdrawal; crowds jubilant.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
Democrat Mark Kelly wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Arizona
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Mark Kelly wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Arizona.
AP News Summary at 8:51 p.m. EST
Future of American democracy loomed large in voters' minds. WASHINGTON (AP) — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country’s future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that Trump won the 2020 election lost races that could have put them in position to influence future elections. But the conditions that threatened democracy’s demise remain, and Americans view them from very different perspectives, depending on their politics.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:24 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls closed three days ago in Arizona, but counting votes for the 2022 midterm elections continued into the weekend. Arizona’s votes are announced in waves and typically take past Election Day itself to tally. The wait isn’t new, although some candidates have used these lulls to cast doubts about an election’s integrity. The Associated Press declared Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly the winner late Friday in his reelection fight against Blake Masters but hasn't called a winner in the governor's race. Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, and counting those ballots can take a while.
