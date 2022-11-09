ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KFOR

Windy and Cold Veteran’s Day, Winter Weather Possible Monday

Veteran’s Day will be windy and cold with afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s and wind chills in the low 30s. A light winter mix is possible, mainly southeast and mainly this evening. No accumulation is expected. Skies clear tonight and a FREEZE WARNING is in effect. Lows will...
KOMU

Forecast: Records possible again Thursday, winter-like cold this weekend

Temperatures broke a record on Wednesday with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Thursday will be a "transition day" as a strong cold front will take temps from the upper 70s Thursday afternoon down to the 20s/30s by Friday morning. Thursday's high temperature will be nearing the record of 79° set in 1949.
KFOR

Series of fronts to bring Wintry weather to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After a warm beginning to the week, a series of fronts is on the way to knock down temps. Wednesday night, look for lows about 20 degrees above average, around the lower 60s. A front comes through during the day Thursday bringing strong northerly winds...
WHO 13

Unseasonable cold coming for central Iowa, along with storms

DES MOINES, Iowa — A cold front moves through midday Thursday, bringing chances for showers and storms and much colder conditions for at least the next week. Temperatures stay mild Wednesday, but southerly winds bring persistent cloud cover and breezy conditions, with gusts near 30 mph possible. Those southerly winds keep us in the mid […]
onlyinark.com

2022 Arkansas Persimmon Winter Prediction

A little about Busvlogger. James is Arkansas's youtuber and has been THE Volkswagen Bus guy on YouTube since 2010. When he's not taking you on a family road trip, James shows you behind the scenes of people building their dream lives, including his own. From his viral success making rainbow cupcakes, putting the finishing touches on the family's relocated 1936 Craftsman farmhouse and visiting Yellowstone, Route 66 or the other side of their mountain in the Ozarks, the experience is always diverse and fun.
knau.org

High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
