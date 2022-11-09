Read full article on original website
KOCO
Looking at snow chances Monday as storms, wintry weather head into Oklahoma
Temperatures have dropped in Oklahoma following the cold front, with wind chills ranging from the teens to 30s in parts of the state. One thing the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on is the threat for snow on Monday. Below is what we know as...
KFOR
Windy and Cold Veteran’s Day, Winter Weather Possible Monday
Veteran’s Day will be windy and cold with afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s and wind chills in the low 30s. A light winter mix is possible, mainly southeast and mainly this evening. No accumulation is expected. Skies clear tonight and a FREEZE WARNING is in effect. Lows will...
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
KOMU
Forecast: Records possible again Thursday, winter-like cold this weekend
Temperatures broke a record on Wednesday with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Thursday will be a "transition day" as a strong cold front will take temps from the upper 70s Thursday afternoon down to the 20s/30s by Friday morning. Thursday's high temperature will be nearing the record of 79° set in 1949.
KFOR
Series of fronts to bring Wintry weather to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After a warm beginning to the week, a series of fronts is on the way to knock down temps. Wednesday night, look for lows about 20 degrees above average, around the lower 60s. A front comes through during the day Thursday bringing strong northerly winds...
Why is a forecast for snow so difficult to predict and when will Missourians see the first flakes of the season?
JOPLIN, Mo. – Snow. It’s a four-letter word to some, and to others it’s one of the most admired types of precipitation that our atmosphere provides. When is that first cold season snowfall going to happen in the Four States? I will try to hedge a prediction and say next week. It looks like we […]
Avoid increased risk of home heating fires as temperatures drop across Oklahoma
As the temperature dips, the risk of a home fire goes way up. It’s that time of year when we crank up the furnace for the first time. It seems so routine, but every year we see dozens of fires related to home-heating.
KOCO
Mechanic warns drivers to pay attention to dash lights as weather cools
OKLAHOMA CITY — As temperatures dropped across the state Friday, mechanics issued a warning to Oklahomans about their cars. As it gets colder, drivers may see dash lights appear in their vehicles. But this is not something that should be ignored. Tires feel the weather change just as drivers...
Unseasonable cold coming for central Iowa, along with storms
DES MOINES, Iowa — A cold front moves through midday Thursday, bringing chances for showers and storms and much colder conditions for at least the next week. Temperatures stay mild Wednesday, but southerly winds bring persistent cloud cover and breezy conditions, with gusts near 30 mph possible. Those southerly winds keep us in the mid […]
Does an Early Snowfall in Idaho Mean a Harsh Winter is Coming?
While winter doesn’t officially begin in 2022 until December 21st, we have already experienced one heavy snowfall that came weeks earlier than normal. What does that mean, if anything, for the upcoming winter season?. What Does The Recent Snowfall In Idaho Mean For the 2022-2023 Winter Season?. Some parts...
KFOR
Look at the cold air building up north! This is a wake up call Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Early Tuesday temperatures began in the 60s in Oklahoma compared to single digits above to single digits below zero northern Rockies up into western Canada!. This is a wake up call!!. The pattern is favorable for cold air to move south in waves. The first...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm moving into Arizona! Wind, rain and snow on Wednesday
PHOENIX — Winds are picking up across Arizona as our next storm system moves in. Wind Advisories are in effect through Wednesday for much of northern Arizona. Peak gusts could reach 50 mph along the I-40 corridor which may make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Here in...
Welcome to winter: North Dakota blizzard shutting down everything in its path
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Nearly all photos taken in recent hours tell the same story in North Dakota: Snow, blowing snow and more snow. The first winter storm of the season is making itself known in grand fashion as it moves across the state. Schools here are closed, businesses and government offices are shuttered and […]
Are You Ready For Snow? Here’s the 2022-23 Winter Forecast for Texas
Winter is revving up and getting ready to hit the state of Texas. But what do we have to look forward to?. The National Weather Service has put out its three-month outlook for the state of Texas, and it looks like La Niña still has a hold on our winter.
onlyinark.com
2022 Arkansas Persimmon Winter Prediction
A little about Busvlogger. James is Arkansas's youtuber and has been THE Volkswagen Bus guy on YouTube since 2010. When he's not taking you on a family road trip, James shows you behind the scenes of people building their dream lives, including his own. From his viral success making rainbow cupcakes, putting the finishing touches on the family's relocated 1936 Craftsman farmhouse and visiting Yellowstone, Route 66 or the other side of their mountain in the Ozarks, the experience is always diverse and fun.
16 Incredible Places You Have Experience At Least Once In Oklahoma
For far too many people, "seeing" Oklahoma consists of highways through large expanses of farmland and the trendy districts of OKC... Bricktown, Paseo, The Shoppes, etc... But there is so much more that is completely unique to the Sooner State that no person should pass up the chance to see.
knau.org
High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
Which Texas And Oklahoma Towns Are Really Route 66 Ghost Towns?
I grew up and around Route 66. It's always been a part of my life, it seems. I've spent a lot of time flying up and down portions of the old Mother Road. So when I see lists of ghost towns on Route 66, I take an interest. Reading through...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
