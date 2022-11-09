ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Ivan Toney stuns Man City and sends message to England

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ivan Toney issued the perfect response to being omitted from England's World Cup squad by scoring both goals in Brentford's shock 2-1 Premier League win at Manchester City on Saturday. The striker was left out of Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for Qatar, with Newcastle's Callum...
SFGate

English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):. Man City: Phil Foden (45). Brentford: Ivan Toney (16, 90).

Comments / 0

Community Policy