Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Ivan Toney stuns Man City and sends message to England
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ivan Toney issued the perfect response to being omitted from England's World Cup squad by scoring both goals in Brentford's shock 2-1 Premier League win at Manchester City on Saturday. The striker was left out of Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for Qatar, with Newcastle's Callum...
SFGate
English Summaries
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):. Man City: Phil Foden (45). Brentford: Ivan Toney (16, 90).
USA and Portugal set up playoff for final Rugby World Cup place
Eagles and Os Lobos cruise past Hong Kong and Kenya, setting up one-off game for place with Wales and Australia in Pool C next year
Comments / 0