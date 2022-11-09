ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Rice Lake Municipal Court

Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

Buchli, Michelle N., 30, Spooner, Fraud on Gas Station, $245.93.

Buchli, Michelle N., 30, Spooner, Retail Theft-Under $100-1st, $218.50.

Denman, Heather A., 45, Eau Claire, Trespass to Land, $187.

Garner, Alexander C., 22, Rice Lake, Storage of Junk etc.-2nd+, $187.

Gesler, Jeremy J., 42, Rice Lake, Operating W/PAC (1st), $861.

Huebner, James M., 50, Cumberland, Failure to Yield Right of Way, $111.40.

Liptow, Tina M., 47, Webster, Operating Left of Center Line, $136.60.

Liptow, Tina M., 47, Webster, Fail/Maintain High‐Mounted Stop Lamp, $98.80.

Madsen, Brendan J., 27, Rice Lake, Possession of THC (Forfeiture), $376.

Olson, Latoya R., 37, Turtle Lake, Retail Theft - Intentionally Take (<=$500), $218.50.

Paavola, Jason E., 50, Rice Lake, Fail/Stop at Stop Sign, $98.80.

Powell, Scott R., 52, Webster, Fail/Properly Maintain Exhaust System, $98.80.

Schmidt, Connie A., 52, Rice Lake, Fail/Stop at Stop Sign, $98.80.

Shelhamer, Daniel J., 34, Whitefish Bay, Exceeding Speed Zones, etc. (1-10 mph), $98.80.

Truitt, Melodee K., 41, Mikana, Operating While Suspended, $124.

Wade, Kathleen J., 51, Racine, Operating While Suspended, $124.

Wade, Kathleen J., 51, Racine, Operate Motor Vehicle W/O Insurance, $124.

Wade, Kathleen J., 51, Racine, Non-Registration of Auto, etc., $98.80.

Weidinger, Jennifer C., 28, Rice Lake, Disorderly Conduct-Non-Fighting-1st, $124.

Yoder, Kali J., 29, Turtle Lake, Operator Fail/Have Passenger/Seatbelted, $10.

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

