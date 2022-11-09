Rice Lake Municipal Court
Buchli, Michelle N., 30, Spooner, Fraud on Gas Station, $245.93.
Buchli, Michelle N., 30, Spooner, Retail Theft-Under $100-1st, $218.50.
Denman, Heather A., 45, Eau Claire, Trespass to Land, $187.
Garner, Alexander C., 22, Rice Lake, Storage of Junk etc.-2nd+, $187.
Gesler, Jeremy J., 42, Rice Lake, Operating W/PAC (1st), $861.
Huebner, James M., 50, Cumberland, Failure to Yield Right of Way, $111.40.
Liptow, Tina M., 47, Webster, Operating Left of Center Line, $136.60.
Liptow, Tina M., 47, Webster, Fail/Maintain High‐Mounted Stop Lamp, $98.80.
Madsen, Brendan J., 27, Rice Lake, Possession of THC (Forfeiture), $376.
Olson, Latoya R., 37, Turtle Lake, Retail Theft - Intentionally Take (<=$500), $218.50.
Paavola, Jason E., 50, Rice Lake, Fail/Stop at Stop Sign, $98.80.
Powell, Scott R., 52, Webster, Fail/Properly Maintain Exhaust System, $98.80.
Schmidt, Connie A., 52, Rice Lake, Fail/Stop at Stop Sign, $98.80.
Shelhamer, Daniel J., 34, Whitefish Bay, Exceeding Speed Zones, etc. (1-10 mph), $98.80.
Truitt, Melodee K., 41, Mikana, Operating While Suspended, $124.
Wade, Kathleen J., 51, Racine, Operating While Suspended, $124.
Wade, Kathleen J., 51, Racine, Operate Motor Vehicle W/O Insurance, $124.
Wade, Kathleen J., 51, Racine, Non-Registration of Auto, etc., $98.80.
Weidinger, Jennifer C., 28, Rice Lake, Disorderly Conduct-Non-Fighting-1st, $124.
Yoder, Kali J., 29, Turtle Lake, Operator Fail/Have Passenger/Seatbelted, $10.
