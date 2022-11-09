Read full article on original website
Related
France name final squad for 2022 World Cup
Confirmed France World Cup squad - Didier Deschamps names 25 players for tournament in Qatar.
World domination eludes India again in World T20 despite abundant riches | Geoff Lemon
Indian cricket shapes the world game yet they have now gone 11 years without a trophy as big game misjudgments continue to cost them
BBC
Cruise ship with 800 Covid cases docks in Sydney
A holiday cruise ship carrying about 800 passengers with Covid-19 has docked in Sydney, Australia. The Majestic Princess cruise ship arrived at Circular Quay, having sailed from New Zealand. About 4,600 passengers and crew were aboard the ship when it docked - meaning around one in five had Covid. The...
England Announce World Cup Squad, Manchester United Trio Included
England have announced their squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a Manchester United trio has been selected
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
getnews.info
Indian Visa For US Citizens – Details of Visa Issued by India
Well, there are some things in the world that, once done, are very dear to your heart and soul. And one of those things is a luxury holiday in India. India has always been on the list of the best places in the world plus, it has everything, whether it’s landscapes, adventure trips, or restaurants. In 2014, the country introduced an e-Visa system for the first time, allowing citizens from more than 60 countries to apply for their visas online. Travelers need a visa to enter India. Currently, US citizens can obtain the India e-Visa for short stays. US citizens are eligible for an e-Visa for India, a multiple-entry visa that allows stays of up to 180 days in the country. American travelers can obtain an electronic visa for tourism, business, or medical treatment. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet a few requirements to apply for their India visa online.
US News and World Report
China Warns Taiwan of Opposition After Lithuania Chip Plan
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has vowed resolute opposition to any efforts by Taiwan to collude with external forces and pursue independence, a spokesman of its foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The remarks came in response to a query about a plan announced this week by the self-ruled island to invest...
BBC
The Kerala Story: Film on India women in Islamic State sparks row
Police in Kerala have sought legal advice on a complaint about a movie teaser that is sparking controversy in the southern Indian state. In the teaser - for an upcoming movie called The Kerala Story - an actress claims her character is one among 32,000 women from the state who were "converted" into Islamic terrorists.
BBC
Kate Winslet covers mum's £17,000 energy bill
Kate Winslet has donated £17,000 to a mother facing a sky-high energy bill to operate her daughter's life support. Carolynne Hunter was warned by Clackmannanshire Council that her bill could hit the high sum next year. Her daughter Freya, 12, has severe cerebral palsy and relies on receiving oxygen...
EXPLAINER: Islam in Qatar explained ahead of FIFA World Cup
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar is a Muslim nation, with laws, customs and practices rooted in Islam. The country is neither as liberal as Dubai in the United Arab Emirates nor as conservative as parts of Saudi Arabia. Most of its citizens are Sunni Muslim. Qatar’s most...
China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war OLD
Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.Mr Michel was set to deliver a pre-recorded video address at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.The event was to also include an address by Chinese president Xi Jinping along with several world leaders and heads of international organisations.Barend Leyts, a spokesperson for Mr Michel, said that he was surprised that the...
Calls for Australia to recognise state of Palestine intensify as Penny Wong refuses to commit to timeline
Penny Wong says decisions on recognising the state of Palestine are a ‘matter for government’ despite prior resolution from Labor national conferences
China ‘increasingly disruptive global power’, says Canadian foreign minister
Canada’s foreign minister, Mélanie Joly, has said China has become “increasingly disruptive” on the world stage as she hinted in a speech at a new Indo-Pacific strategy expected to be released this month. Her comments come ahead of several summits that Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau,...
Indian police investigating film that portrays Kerala as Islamic terrorism hub
Police in Kerala are investigating a controversial Bollywood film that portrays the southern Indian state as a hub of Islamic terrorism and forced conversion. The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, has come under criticism for its fictional depiction of tens of thousands of women from Kerala who it claims were converted to Islam and became terrorists for Islamic State in Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria.
Qatar Airways CEO knocks World Cup critics at airport event
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The outspoken CEO of Qatar Airways lashed out Thursday at critics of his country hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup, saying his nation will “always rub salt into the wound” of its adversaries. Akbar Al Baker’s comments show the increasingly confrontational stance of...
More than 100 Albanians were among 350 foreigners deported by Home Office last month - including 22 Channel migrants removed directly from Manston processing centre
More than 100 Albanians were among 350 foreign nationals deported by the Home Office last month. The total included 22 Channel migrants who were removed directly from Manston processing centre in Kent. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the removals would ‘send a clear message’ to foreign nationals who have no...
Billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi loses extradition appeal in UK court
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Fugitive Indian diamond tycoon Nirav Modi faces extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering after a London court dismissed his appeal on Wednesday.
getnews.info
Turkey Visa from Libya, Philippines, Mexico and Pakistan Citizens
Turkey remains one of the most visited tourist nations in the world. The country lies on the border between Europe and Asia and is home to diverse civilizations. Its unique culture, exceptional sights and friendly people make it a great vacation spot. You are planning a trip to Turkey; a gift is waiting for you. Turkey’s new visa for Libyans has made visiting Turkey much easier than before. The Turkish e-Visa application is entirely electronic, with no need to submit documents in person to the embassy or attend an interview. An e-Visa for Turkey allows Libyan passport holders to stay in the country for up to 30 days for business or tourism. With the advent of electronic travel authorizations such as Turkey e-Visa, a tour of Turkey’s beautiful cities is just a click away. Turkey visa for Libyans is now available online; With the simple electronic system, travelers can apply for the required travel permit in minutes.
getnews.info
Indian Visa Application Process – Information about Indian Visa
India is one of the countries that has started issuing electronic visas to citizens of 150 countries. Doing business abroad is an important phenomenon for the growth of countries and also a very common reason for traveling abroad. Therefore, a simple and quick procedure for planning a business trip can always come in handy. Businessmen from these 150 countries can easily obtain an e-business visa for India from the comfort of their own homes as well. The India Business visa allows its holder to engage in commercial activities during their stay in the country. The India Business eVisa is a multiple-entry visa that grants a combined total stay of 180 days from the date of first entry into the country. Business travelers are advised to apply for their business visa at least 4 days prior to travel.
BBC
Kempegowda: India PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru founder statue
The 33m (108ft)-tall bronze statue weighs 220 tonnes and is located at the international airport in the capital city of the southern Karnataka state. The statue cost 850m rupees ($10.5m; £8.9m) to build, news reports say. In 2019, the state government had set aside 1bn rupees for the statue...
Comments / 0