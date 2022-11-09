Podcast: Recapping first half of season for Dolphins, predictions for second half

The Dolphins are 6-3 at the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season, putting themselves in position for their first playoff appearance since 2016. The first half of the season has been headlined by the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa, who has been playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

In this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast, Daniel Oyefusi and David Neal discuss the first half of Miami’s season and give predictions for the second half.