Henry incumbents win; Dems pickup Fayette school board seat
Henry County Commission incumbents appeared to win their races Tuesday as Democrats won a school board seat in Fayette C...
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
Holland, Roberts reelected to state House; Esteves, Willis win races
Betsy Holland easily defeated Republican challenger John Bailey to hold on to seat as state representative for District 54, which includes most of Buckhead and Brookhaven. Unofficial totals from the Secretary of State’s Office shows Holland garnering nearly 58% of the vote. State Rep. Shea Roberts, a Democrat, also was reelected. She will return to […] The post Holland, Roberts reelected to state House; Esteves, Willis win races appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Monroe Local News
Walton County District 5 Commissioner Jeremy Adams easily wins reelection
Republican Jeremy Adams cruised to a win in his bid to remain on the Walton County Board of Commissioners. Adams, a Republican, won 84% of the vote against Democrat Adrienne Dowdy Odum. “I am thankful and humbled by the overwhelming support during my re-election campaign both in the primary and...
Henry County Daily Herald
Democrat support in Henry County not always enough for the win
McDONOUGH — Henry County voters leaned mostly Democrat in Tuesday night's elections for state Legislature, although their support was not always enough to give their candidate a win when votes from other parts of the districts were counted. Democrat Kacey Morgan was favored among voters of Henry County against...
DeKalb sets deadline for new applications to rental assistance program
DeKalb County still has millions available in rental relief funds — but the window for receiving them is closing fast. ...
Forsyth County election results are in; Senate race goes to runoff
The results are in for the 2022 General and Special Election held on Tuesday, November 8(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The results are in for the 2022 General and Special Election held on Tuesday, November 8. With 100 percent of the precincts accounted for, every race has a definitive winner except for the United States Senate seat. A runoff for incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) is now set for December 6.
fox5atlanta.com
Warrant: Man recorded video of polling machines, slapped Cobb County voter
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man went to jail after an incident at a Mableton polling location on Election Day, according to an arrest warrant. Law enforcement said Jesse Hunt was using his phone to take video of polling machines. The document states a poll worker told him to put his phone away, but he refused.
Political pundits believe Senate runoff will see high voter turnout
ATLANTA — Most political pundits believe voters have already made up their minds of who they want to vote for in December’s runoff election for the U.S. Senate. Metro elections officials told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe there’s still enough enthusiasm to create high voter turnout.
Esteves to resign from Atlanta school board after state Senate win
The Atlanta Board of Education will appoint someone to fill the seat vacated by Jason Esteves.
Atlantans vote to repeal Sunday morning alcohol sales laws
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — On Tuesday night, Atlantans voted overwhelmingly to strike down laws which prohibit liquor stores to open before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. ‘Should the city of Atlanta be authorized to regulate Sunday alcohol sales from 11 a.m. - midnight?’. That would be an hour and a half...
whatnowatlanta.com
Alliance Residential Opens 318-Unit Prose Fairview
Alliance Residential Company has has opened Prose Fairview, a Class-A apartment community in Covington, the real estate developer recently announced. It is the company’s second Prose-branded apartment community to be completed in the Atlanta metropolitan area this year. Located on more than 36 acres, at 3655 Fairview Road, the...
Councilman wants to revive hospital in Fulton County after AMC closure
EAST POINT, Ga. — Residents in the southern part of the metro area say it makes no sense they don’t have their own hospital. A local councilman thinks he has a solution. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. East Point Councilman Joshua Butler IV...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Fulton County
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for Fulton County. Click or tap here to return to master list.
Two Johns Creek poll workers were fired just before polls opened
The Scoop: Two poll workers at a precinct in Johns Creek were fired this morning just before voting began. Fulton County elections officials say their removal was due to a social media post. What we know: According to Nadine Williams, the Interim Director of Registration and Elections for Fulton County,...
Gwinnett’s first Black county commissioner loses reelection
Matthew Holtkamp appeared to defeat District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque, according to unofficial results.
‘It’s a public dump’: South Fulton residents frustrated after subdivision becomes dumping site
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — In Fulton County, South Fulton residents say trash piling up in front of their subdivision is a growing nuisance. “It’s a public dump,” said resident Nefertiti. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Residents say for at least six months,...
Election Updates: News and results from today’s historic midterm vote
This blog is updating throughout the day. With 2.5 million early votes and hotly contested races for governor and senator, Election Day is sure to produce some fireworks and surprises in Georgia. In partnership with Newspack, Reporter Newspapers and Atlanta Intown will be providing real-time election results after the polls close on Nov. 8. Be […] The post Election Updates: News and results from today’s historic midterm vote appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
25newsnow.com
Jon Webb elected next sheriff of Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - The next sheriff in Fulton County is Republican Jon Webb. He defeated Ryan Maricle Tuesday night - receiving 7,179 votes to take the place of current Sheriff Jeff Standard, who did not seek reelection. Both candidates are current FCSO deputies. Ryan Maricle and Jon...
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
