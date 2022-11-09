ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Holland, Roberts reelected to state House; Esteves, Willis win races

Betsy Holland easily defeated Republican challenger John Bailey to hold on to seat as state representative for District 54, which includes most of Buckhead and Brookhaven. Unofficial totals from the Secretary of State’s Office shows Holland garnering nearly 58% of the vote. State Rep. Shea Roberts, a Democrat, also was reelected. She will return to […] The post Holland, Roberts reelected to state House; Esteves, Willis win races appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Democrat support in Henry County not always enough for the win

McDONOUGH — Henry County voters leaned mostly Democrat in Tuesday night's elections for state Legislature, although their support was not always enough to give their candidate a win when votes from other parts of the districts were counted. Democrat Kacey Morgan was favored among voters of Henry County against...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County election results are in; Senate race goes to runoff

The results are in for the 2022 General and Special Election held on Tuesday, November 8(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The results are in for the 2022 General and Special Election held on Tuesday, November 8. With 100 percent of the precincts accounted for, every race has a definitive winner except for the United States Senate seat. A runoff for incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) is now set for December 6.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Atlantans vote to repeal Sunday morning alcohol sales laws

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — On Tuesday night, Atlantans voted overwhelmingly to strike down laws which prohibit liquor stores to open before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. ‘Should the city of Atlanta be authorized to regulate Sunday alcohol sales from 11 a.m. - midnight?’. That would be an hour and a half...
ATLANTA, GA
whatnowatlanta.com

Alliance Residential Opens 318-Unit Prose Fairview

Alliance Residential Company has has opened Prose Fairview, a Class-A apartment community in Covington, the real estate developer recently announced. It is the company’s second Prose-branded apartment community to be completed in the Atlanta metropolitan area this year. Located on more than 36 acres, at 3655 Fairview Road, the...
COVINGTON, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Election Updates: News and results from today’s historic midterm vote

This blog is updating throughout the day. With 2.5 million early votes and hotly contested races for governor and senator, Election Day is sure to produce some fireworks and surprises in Georgia. In partnership with Newspack, Reporter Newspapers and Atlanta Intown will be providing real-time election results after the polls close on Nov. 8. Be […] The post Election Updates: News and results from today’s historic midterm vote appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
25newsnow.com

Jon Webb elected next sheriff of Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - The next sheriff in Fulton County is Republican Jon Webb. He defeated Ryan Maricle Tuesday night - receiving 7,179 votes to take the place of current Sheriff Jeff Standard, who did not seek reelection. Both candidates are current FCSO deputies. Ryan Maricle and Jon...

