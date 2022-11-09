The results are in for the 2022 General and Special Election held on Tuesday, November 8(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The results are in for the 2022 General and Special Election held on Tuesday, November 8. With 100 percent of the precincts accounted for, every race has a definitive winner except for the United States Senate seat. A runoff for incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) is now set for December 6.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO