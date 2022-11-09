Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Xbox: Phil Spencer reveals US$200 lost on every Series S console sale
It is a common occurrence for manufacturers to offer game consoles below production price to drive market share, with ancillaries yielding revenue, such as accessories, game sales and subscriptions. Typically, production costs fall after a console launch though, as has been the case with the Sony PlayStation 5. Hence, manufacturers should eventually return a profit on game consoles, maintaining profit well into a generation's lifespan.
ComicBook
PlayStation 5 Consoles Are Spoiling God of War Ragnarok for Players
God of War Ragnarok is here, but the game seemingly can't stop itself from being spoiled. For months now, there have been spoilers for this highly anticipated sequel floating around the internet. While some of the earliest leaks were very general plot details, the full game began leaking in late October after retail copies began surfacing at some stores. It made it very difficult for players to avoid key moments and plot details leading up to the game's release this week, but now the game is out, and people can immerse themselves in Kratos and Atreus' new journey without looking at social media to find spoilers... sort of.
The Verge
EU opens ‘in-depth investigation’ into Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition
The European Commission has opened what it calls an “in-depth investigation” into Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Regulators in the EU first started looking at Microsoft’s Activision acquisition in September and set a provisional deadline of today to approve it or signal a more in-depth review.
Xbox boss says "what could happen" to dormant Activision Blizzard franchises like StarCraft is "pretty exciting"
"StarCraft was a seminal moment in gaming, right?"
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
decrypt.co
Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment
When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly asks dozens of fired employees to return back
Elon Musk-led Twitter is now contacting dozens of its ex-employees that were laid off in the Friday mass firing to return back to work, Bloomberg has reported. Even before Musk officially took over the reins of the company, there were fears of mass layoffs, which Musk viewed as a bloated organization. Time and again, Musk has justified the need to reduce the count at the company, to keep it profitable, even though he has said that his Twitter acquisition is not about money.
The Twitter manager who went viral for sleeping on the floor of company HQ survived Elon Musk's layoffs
The manager who went viral for sleeping at Twitter's headquarters survived Elon Musk's layoffs, sources told Insider. Last week, a Twitter employee posted a photo of Esther Crawford in a sleeping bag at the office. Musk has said he works 120-hour weeks and has slept on Tesla's factory floor in...
Mark Cuban Predicts Elon Musk Will 'Make a Killing' Owning Twitter
Billionaire Mark Cuban predicted on Friday that Elon Musk will "make a killing" by owning Twitter after finalizing his $44 billion acquisition deal. Cuban was responding to a comment on Twitter by Yale professor Howard Forman, who said that Musk "grossly overpaid" for the social media platform. "He starts out...
Mark Cuban Slams Elon Musk: Letting Anyone Get Verified ‘Killed the Most Valuable Part of Twitter’
After Elon Musk took over Twitter and introduced a surge of new policies regarding verification and impersonation, Mark Cuban is giving the fellow billionaire advice on how to fix the app. With Musk’s new $8 per month Twitter Blue subscription, anyone can buy a blue check mark and become verified...
Jim Cramer Tears Up, Apologizes on TV for Trusting Mark Zuckerberg as Meta Stock Plummets
Jim "Mad Money" Cramer has made a career of giving stock market advice in a signature brash style. So it caught everyone off-guard when Cramer teared up on CNBC on Thursday and apologized to viewers for promoting Meta's stock after it plummeted following yet another devastating earnings report for the company.
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
TechSpot
World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it
A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Early Twitter investor and Musk pal warns the billionaire is surrounded by ‘yes men’ and is ‘stoking insanity’
Chris Sacca says Musk has surrounded himself with “sycophantic and opportunistic” people who won’t challenge his ideas.
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
CNET
Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
KTAR.com
How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser
As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
GAMINGbible
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 3