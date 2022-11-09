God of War Ragnarok is here, but the game seemingly can't stop itself from being spoiled. For months now, there have been spoilers for this highly anticipated sequel floating around the internet. While some of the earliest leaks were very general plot details, the full game began leaking in late October after retail copies began surfacing at some stores. It made it very difficult for players to avoid key moments and plot details leading up to the game's release this week, but now the game is out, and people can immerse themselves in Kratos and Atreus' new journey without looking at social media to find spoilers... sort of.

20 HOURS AGO