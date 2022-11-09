ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fetterman defeats Oz to become PA senator, CBS News projects

CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02WeGk_0j4J9qMc00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- CBS News projects Democrat John Fetterman has defeated Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz to become Pennsylvania's next senator. The projection was made with Fetterman leading Oz 49.4% to 48.1% with 90% of the vote in.

Fetterman is currently the commonwealth's lieutenant governor.

The Fetterman-Oz race was one of the most closely watched Senate contests, deemed a toss-up that could tip the balance of power in either party's favor. It was also one of the most expensive Senate races.

Fetterman, Pennsylvania's towering and plainspoken lieutenant governor, spent much of the campaign recovering from a stroke in May, while fending off attacks by Oz that questioned whether he was honest about its effects and fit to serve.

With two weeks to go in the race, Fetterman turned in a rocky debate performance, struggling to complete sentences, jumbling words throughout the hourlong televised event and fueling concern inside his party that it had damaged his chances.

To underscore the importance of the race, President Joe Biden campaigned in Pennsylvania for Fetterman three times in the final three weeks, while former President Donald Trump came in to hold a rally for Oz, his endorsed candidate.

Oz, 62, carried his own baggage into the election in the presidential battleground state. The smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity just moved from his longtime home in neighboring New Jersey — a mansion overlooking the Hudson River, just across from Manhattan — and barely won a bruising primary in which opponents cast him as an out-of-touch Hollywood liberal.

Polls showed a close race, with the economy weighing heavily on voters.

Roughly 8 in 10 Pennsylvania voters say things in the country are moving in the wrong direction, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 3,100 voters in the state.

About half the state's voters say the economy and jobs are the most important issue facing the country, according to the survey. And among that group of voters, Oz had a lead over Fetterman.

About 8 in 10 voters rate the nation's economy as either not so good or poor.

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade also played a role in most voters' decisions, with about 8 in 10 calling it a factor. Only about a quarter called it the single most important factor, with more of those voters casting a ballot for Fetterman.

Roughly half said they were confident Fetterman is healthy enough to serve effectively, and half said they had reservations, according to the survey.

More voters say they are not confident Oz is familiar enough with Pennsylvania to serve effectively as senator than those who expressed confidence, according to the poll.

With his "every county, every vote" slogan, the tattooed and hoodie-wearing Fetterman, 53, sought to bring the Democratic Party back to rural areas. Along the way, he vowed to be the Democrats' "51st vote" to pass foundational legislation to protect rights to abortion, same-sex marriage, unions and voting, as well as to raise the minimum wage.

Fetterman has characterized a vote for Oz as a vote to outlaw abortion — ridiculing Oz's comment that he wants "women, doctors, local political leaders" to decide the fate of abortion — and painted Oz as a soulless TV salesman who hawked useless health supplements for money and will say or do anything to get elected.

He also wielded a wicked social media campaign that brought in a torrent of small-dollar donations and mercilessly trolled Oz for his carpetbaggery and ultra-wealthy lifestyle, plowing new ground in how campaigns might use the medium.

Pennsylvania's seat is coming open because second-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey decided against seeking a third term.

Oz, a political novice, left his lucrative daytime TV career for politics in a new state and had the help of national political headwinds against Democrats, such as rising inflation. Still, he struggled to persuade conservatives that he is one of them, while campaigning to win suburban swing voters and peel off Black and Latino voters, who lean heavily Democratic.

He relentlessly attacked Fetterman over flip-flopping on natural gas drilling and progressive stances on things like criminal justice reform. Fetterman, as lieutenant governor, had set out to free the over-incarcerated, rehabilitated or innocent. But Oz and Republicans often cast it as freeing dangerous criminals to roam the streets, distorting Fetterman's positions in the process.

Oz also challenged Fetterman over whether he had been honest about the effects of the stroke and pressed Fetterman to release his medical records. Fetterman refused, and also refused to let his doctors answer questions from reporters, but insisted that his doctors say he will recover fully.

The stroke left Fetterman occasionally stumbling over words and unable to quickly process spoken conversation into meaning, a common effect of a stroke called auditory processing disorder. As a result, he required closed-captioning during media interviews and the lone debate between the men.

He tried to turn his recovery into a strength, accusing Oz of trying to capitalize on his disability and saying it had made him more empathetic toward people with medical problems.

The election was the most expensive for a U.S. Senate seat in this mid-term election cycle, surpassing $300 million. Money from national groups poured in, and Oz spent more than $25 million of his own fortune on the race.

___

Comments / 7

AP_000469.d0256e9cc1a74c74b0d32605f697d05e.2022
3d ago

I feel sorry for Pennsylvania John Fetterman and his wife are complete idiots and against the American people. Whoever voted for this clown will see the destruction he’s fixing to cause.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Daily Mail

Dressed for success? Dr. Oz and wife Lisa cast their midterm votes in Pennsylvania while Dem rival John Fetterman doesn't take questions in gym shorts alongside wife Gisele - as legal battle explodes over ballots and voters scramble to fix mistakes

Both Pennsylvania Senate candidates Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz were up early on Election Day to cast their ballots in one of the most closely watched races this midterm cycle. Fetterman, wearing his trademark gym shorts and a blue puffer jacket, pulled up in a pick-up truck...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Senate race tight between Fetterman and Oz

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The race is tight for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat. “I’m running to serve Pennsylvania, Oz is running to use Pennsylvania,” said Democratic candidate John Fetterman. “I will bring change to Washington so they treat us the way we deserve,” said Republican candidate Dr....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator

John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Trump Jr calls stroke victim John Fetterman ‘brain dead’ in nasty attack after Pennsylvania Dem debates Dr Oz

Donald Trump Jr suggested that Pennsylvania Democrat candidate John Fetterman was “brain dead" after the lieutenant governor, who suffered a stroke in May, clashed with his Republican opponent in a highly anticipated debate on Tuesday. "OMG John Fetterman it’s worse than any of us could have ever imagined," the eldest son of former president Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night.He added: "At this point the moderator is filibustering to make sure he doesn’t get any more questions. I think that’s four in a row to Mehmet Oz."Even today’s partisan hack media can’t cover for Fetterman being brain...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Miami

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

No concession from Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, but 'it's not looking good'

ANNAOLIS - Dan Cox acknowledged to supporters gathered at an Annapolis hotel Tuesday night it's "not looking good" in his bid to be Maryland's next governor. "I'm not going to lie to you. This is a very difficult race. I'm not doing as well as I'd hoped in places like Baltimore County," Cox said.Cox spoke for about four minutes, thanking his wife Valerie and running mate Gordana Schifanelli. Cox did not concede the race, although Wes Moore claimed victory amid AP projections of Moore's victory. Cox says many of the outstanding votes to be counted are Election Day votes. "It's just a very possible situation with the votes still to be counted," Cox said. "If we pull of 60-65 percent of those, we can still win this. Very, very, very possible."
MARYLAND STATE
CNN

Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes

When voters go to ballot drop boxes in Berks County, Pennsylvania, they're greeted by sheriff's deputies who question them. It's a new policy by the county that has civil rights organizations concerned -- but it's just one example of law enforcement becoming involved in elections across the country, in the name of "voter integrity." CNN'S Drew Griffin reports.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wolf signs law to suspend vehicle registrations of Pennsylvania Turnpike toll scofflaws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills for turnpike travel. After the law takes effect in two months, the process will start with the Turnpike Commission notifying registrants they are seeking to have their registrations suspended. At least a month later, the toll agency can ask the Transportation Department to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

NY Democrat who lost his race criticizes AOC, saying she didn't campaign much and 'was nowhere to be found'

A New York Congressman who lost his seat in the midterm elections criticized New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying she didn't do enough to help. Sean Patrick Maloney has represented New York's 17th congressional district in the House of Representatives since 2013 but lost to his Republican rival this week, a stunning defeat for the party.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

Election Results 2022: Check full New York and New Jersey election results

NEW YORK - Voters across the Tri-State Area and the nation headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in an election many experts said was the most consequential midterms in history. New York voters faced a choice for governor. Kathy Hochul was running to be the first woman ever elected to a full term as governor in the Empire State, whereas Lee Zeldin was hoping to unseat her and become the first Republican to win the governor's office in New York since George Pataki. For complete election results: CLICK HERE to check election results in New York, including governor, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, Comptroller, State Supreme Court, State Senate, Assembly and various ballot measures.  CLICK HERE to check election results in New Jersey, including U.S. House, State Senate, and State House. CLICK HERE for complete election day coverage across the Tri-State Area. CLICK HERE for more coverage of local and national politics.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
91K+
Followers
29K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy