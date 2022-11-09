Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
JGOD reveals “zero recoil” M4 loadout pros use to dominate in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 expert JGOD has unveiled a long-range “no recoil” M4 build endorsed by Call of Duty pros. Dominating your opponents in Modern Warfare 2 requires a lot of skill, but it’s also significantly easier when you’re equipped with a top-tier loadout. Anyone can create...
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
dotesports.com
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
How to Unlock Calling Cards in Modern Warfare 2
Wondering how to unlock Calling Cards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. In Modern Warfare 2, Calling Cards and Emblems have returned once again, allowing players to customize their player cards with stylized backgrounds and graphics. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock Calling Cards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Modern Warfare 2's most-requested feature not coming till 2023
Just as we suspected, Modern Warfare II has succeeded in impressing fans - far more so than last year’s underwhelming Vanguard. The release of MWII marks Activision’s most successful Call of Duty launch ever. Fans are praising the “incredible” campaign, one particularly creative map and most of all, the new anti-camping tool.
Tri-City Herald
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prestige System Updated
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have an updated prestige system. With the promise of rewards and a new set of challenges, here's everything you need to know about the new prestige system. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prestige System Updated. The update prestige system includes...
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Frustrates Players by Removing Another Feature
Just after removing one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's core gameplay features due to a bug, another feature has been removed with players struggling to find an explanation for this one. Activision has apparently disabled Steam Family Sharing on the Steam version of the game which makes it so that those who were planning on using that feature to share the game will no longer be able to do so. The removal occurred without warning, and now that the feature is gone, players want it back.
As The Player Progresses Through The Campaign Of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, They Eliminate A Sniper In The Course Of The Cartel Protection Mission
Somehow, the sniper in the Cartel Protection mission of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 got eliminated. Players have been able to pull off spectacular kills in shooters for a long time. Many gamers have experienced memorable moments in Call of Duty, thanks to the game’s emphasis on competitive gaming.
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
How to Get Messi in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2
With the launch of Season 1 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 right around the corner, as well as the World Cup, Activision has announced that it has partnered with Messi to bring the soccer icon to life in-game. Here's a breakdown of how to get...
Modern Warfare 2 players baffled as key feature held back until Season 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's raids, a shiny new co-op mode that continues the campaign's story, will only feature a boss to battle in the third season. Bit of a shock for those who were refining their skills for the debut on 14 December. Dataminer and leaker GhostOfSaba has...
Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Roadmap Revealed
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 roadmap.
IGN
Shoot House Is Coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on November 16
The Shoot House map arrives in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on November 16 as a free content update, alongside the launch of Season 1. Check out the latest trailer for a look at the familiar Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) level, from the open stretches of Main Street to the corners of Offices.
Oculus creator makes virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people
Palmer Luckey, the creator of Oculus, has created a virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people.Named ‘NerveGear’, the system aims to closely tie people’s virtual life to their real one – by bringing them both to an end at the same time.If someone dies in a virtual reality game or experience while wearing the headset, then they will be killed in real life at the same time, Mr Luckey said.It does so by detecting the specific shade of red that shows when a person dies, meaning that developers could easily integrate the system. Once that red shows, three explosive modules explode,...
dotesports.com
How to get the blue dot reticle in Modern Warfare 2
There’s customization a-plenty in the newest installment of the Call of Duty franchise. Modern Warfare 2 came out swinging with an absolutely absurd amount of gameplay variety, taking notes from other FPS titles and all the previous iterations of the game before it. Players can change up their magazines,...
dexerto.com
Crimsix reveals Modern Warfare 2 trick that instantly improves FOV
Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter is one of the greatest players to ever touch Call of Duty and he’s dropped a nice trick that will help Modern Warfare 2 players get the best FOV, giving them a leg up on the competition. While Field of View discourse in Call...
Android Authority
Microsoft admits Xbox vs PlayStation war is over and it lost
The European Commission has opened up an in-depth investigation into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Commission is reportedly concerned that the acquisition could put Microsoft in a position where it could dominate beyond reason. The EU’s European Commission has announced in a press release that it has...
EA has cancelled a beloved franchise for good
As per several reports, Electronic Arts will be shutting down Project CARS as it is not compatible with the rest of the publisher's portfolio of racing and simulation titles. The first and second games in the series received warm reviews, praising the graphics as well as the ways that it stood apart and surpassed aspects from competitors like Gran Turismo and Forza. Of course, Project CARS 3 was more wobbly than a Reliant Robin, scrapping everything that made the series what it was for an arcade style approach.
GAMINGbible
