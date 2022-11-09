Police blotter 11-9-22

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Fabian M. Hernandez, 25, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property, failure to identify self and refusing to obey at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Parkview Drive.

Edward R. Moore, 39, of Greenwood Village, Colorado, on a felony warrant out of Denver County, Colorado, for an unnamed charge at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Central Avenue.

Chad E. Stenhjem, 49, of East Allison Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:11 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.

Ryan R. Jenkins, 42, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:57 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East 18th Street.

Donnie R. Sausedo, 45, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and open container violation at 1:10 p.m. Thursday at Central Avenue and East 17th Street.

Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:

Corey L.M. Monpas, 29, of Gillette on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 3:58 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.

Kenneth W. Peters, 55, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Greeley Highway.

Chase A. Lemons, 25, transient, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.

Shaun R. Prough, 35, of Wiley, Colorado, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 7:42 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.

Marc A. Hall, 32, of Campstool Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 5:35 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Spring Beauty Trail.

Justin R. Longland, 39, of Hill City, South Dakota, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 4:13 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.

Walberto L. Fuentes, 42, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor DUI (combination controlled substance and alcohol), interference with a peace officer without injury and driving without a valid license at 7 p.m. Saturday at Interstate 180 and Interstate 80.

Frances R. Ornelaz, 47, of Prosser Road for felony burglary, felony unlawful entry into an occupied structure and misdemeanor assault (battery) at 12:41 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Williams Street.

Veronica C. Moreno, 31, of Ferndale, Michigan, for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and felony possession of cocaine/heroin-type drug at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway; and

Akmir L. Brown, 28, of Casper on two felony warrants through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 7:17 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.

Lucas M. Romsa, 29, of Albin on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.

Veronica A. Olivares, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.

Andrew E. Gomez, 31, of Jefferson Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 31 at the Laramie County jail.

Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:

Cara A. Wickline, 40, of East 18th Street for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance), failure to provide proof of liability insurance and no proof of registration at 1:40 p.m. Monday at mile marker 363 on U.S. Highway 30.

Albertico Garcia Leyva, 30, of Rapid City, South Dakota, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), speeding (92 mph in 75 mph zone), turn signal violation, no proof of insurance and failure to maintain single lane of travel at 2:20 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 9 on southbound Interstate 25.

Toni R. Ver Steegh, 52, of Laramie for misdemeanor DUI (first in 10 years), no proof of insurance and failure to maintain lane at 1:43 p.m. Sunday at West Lincolnway and O’Neil Avenue.

Jaccob E. Bunning, 23, of West 23rd Street on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 11:32 p.m. Friday at mile marker 7 on southbound U.S. Highway 85.