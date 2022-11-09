ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Police blotter 11-9-22

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Fabian M. Hernandez, 25, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property, failure to identify self and refusing to obey at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Parkview Drive.

Edward R. Moore, 39, of Greenwood Village, Colorado, on a felony warrant out of Denver County, Colorado, for an unnamed charge at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Central Avenue.

Chad E. Stenhjem, 49, of East Allison Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:11 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.

Ryan R. Jenkins, 42, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:57 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East 18th Street.

Donnie R. Sausedo, 45, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and open container violation at 1:10 p.m. Thursday at Central Avenue and East 17th Street.

Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:

Corey L.M. Monpas, 29, of Gillette on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 3:58 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.

Kenneth W. Peters, 55, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Greeley Highway.

Chase A. Lemons, 25, transient, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.

Shaun R. Prough, 35, of Wiley, Colorado, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 7:42 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.

Marc A. Hall, 32, of Campstool Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 5:35 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Spring Beauty Trail.

Justin R. Longland, 39, of Hill City, South Dakota, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 4:13 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.

Walberto L. Fuentes, 42, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor DUI (combination controlled substance and alcohol), interference with a peace officer without injury and driving without a valid license at 7 p.m. Saturday at Interstate 180 and Interstate 80.

Frances R. Ornelaz, 47, of Prosser Road for felony burglary, felony unlawful entry into an occupied structure and misdemeanor assault (battery) at 12:41 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Williams Street.

Veronica C. Moreno, 31, of Ferndale, Michigan, for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and felony possession of cocaine/heroin-type drug at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway; and

Akmir L. Brown, 28, of Casper on two felony warrants through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 7:17 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.

Lucas M. Romsa, 29, of Albin on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.

Veronica A. Olivares, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.

Andrew E. Gomez, 31, of Jefferson Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 31 at the Laramie County jail.

Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:

Cara A. Wickline, 40, of East 18th Street for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance), failure to provide proof of liability insurance and no proof of registration at 1:40 p.m. Monday at mile marker 363 on U.S. Highway 30.

Albertico Garcia Leyva, 30, of Rapid City, South Dakota, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), speeding (92 mph in 75 mph zone), turn signal violation, no proof of insurance and failure to maintain single lane of travel at 2:20 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 9 on southbound Interstate 25.

Toni R. Ver Steegh, 52, of Laramie for misdemeanor DUI (first in 10 years), no proof of insurance and failure to maintain lane at 1:43 p.m. Sunday at West Lincolnway and O’Neil Avenue.

Jaccob E. Bunning, 23, of West 23rd Street on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 11:32 p.m. Friday at mile marker 7 on southbound U.S. Highway 85.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Cheyenne man arrested for multiple forgeries

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been arrested after committing several forgeries throughout the city. During a preliminary hearing today, Nov. 10, Judge Sean Chambers found that there was enough evidence for the cases against Matthew Scott Rose to go to the Laramie County District Court. According to...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne police asking for information regarding October burglary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for public assistance regarding a burglary that occurred this week. On Oct. 19, the Los Conejos Food Truck was burglarized at the 700 block of West Lincolnway. Over $4,000 worth of property was stolen during the incident. CPD is asking...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/10/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Samuel Walter Biss, 43 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/9/22–11/10/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
shortgo.co

Burglary at Los Conejos Food Truck

The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred at Los Conejos Food Truck located in the 700 block of West Lincolnway. During the evening of October 19, the food truck was broken into, and over $4,000 worth of property was stolen. If you have information leading...
K2 Radio

WATCH: Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the burglary occurred during the evening hours of Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Los Conejos Food Truck at 707 W. Lincolnway. "The food truck was broken into, and over $4,000...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection

Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
CHEYENNE, WY
K99

This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Ryan Esquibel

Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Panhandle Post

Authorities find man dead east of Chadron

On Nov. 8 at approximately 9:30 a.m. the Dawes County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Dawes County Attorney/Coroner and Nebraska State Patrol were called to investigate the unattended death of 49-year-old Mauro Velazquez of Greeley, Colorado in rural Dawes County. Velazquez was part of an environmental services crew...
DAWES COUNTY, NE
capcity.news

Laramie County 2022 midterm unofficial results released

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Election office has reported the unofficial tally on Tuesday’s midterm election. The results will remain unofficial until canvassed by the local governing board. Below are the results from the Midterm Election races in Laramie County:. Senate District 5: Lynn Hutchings (R) Senate...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Kozak Defeats Barnes For Laramie County Sheriff

Former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak has been elected Sheriff of Laramie County. Kozak edged independent candidate Jeff Barnes and Democrat Jess Fresquez in Tuesday's general election. Unofficial results had Kozak receiving about 47 percent of the vote to roughly 40 percent for Barnes and about 12 percent for Democrat...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
1310kfka.com

Suspected gang member from Greeley due in court on drug charge

A Greeley man is arrested after police said he sold large amounts of cocaine to an undercover police officer. Ramiro Carrillo met the undercover officer in a gas station parking lot in LaSalle in August and sold him a half-ounce of cocaine for $600, according to the Greeley Tribune. He’s due in court next week to face a charge of unlawful drug distribution near a school. Police said Carrillo is a member of the southside gang “Big Happy.” Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
KGAB AM 650

-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming

A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie to Evanston

CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple crashes and slide-offs have occurred Thursday along Interstate 80 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There have been reports of flash freezing, high winds and reduced visibility in areas of I-80 on Thursday afternoon, and road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating as winds pick up, WYDOT said at around noon.
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy