ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Va. Election Update: Commissioner comments on county vote extensions

By Rolynn Wilson, Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbGTn_0j4J8ooB00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Election Commissioner Susan Beales gave an evening update on the state of voting across the commonwealth.

Despite issues in some Central Virginia localities in the morning, the Department of Elections told 8News that they believe the election went smoothly for millions of Virginia’s registered voters.

Democrat Abigail Spanberger declares victory in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race

The morning’s issues arose from electronic poll books that weren’t working properly. Some locations were forced to switch to paper poll books instead.

“What we have found over the course of the day, is that some of those were user error,” Beales said. “I believe there were some that were related to vendors but we are in contact with those individual localities to see about working those out.”

These technical difficulties prompted a court order calling for voting deadlines to be extended in Suffolk and Nottoway counties.

“[In Suffolk], after a consultation between the judge and the members of the local electoral board, voting was extended for 20 minutes at this particular precinct,” Beales said.

Va. Election Update: Commissioner says smooth sailing as election continues

In Nottoway, the decision to extend voting until 8 p.m. was granted — only to be later rescinded by that same judge.

“For purposes of uniformity and purity of elections which is what the code says our job is — as the Department of Elections — we felt that based on the facts, the board voted to go ahead and ask the [Attorney General] to challenge that,” Beales said.

Counties in the metro Richmond area saw similar issues — causing longer wait times for voters. Despite these delays, however, precincts throughout Central Virginia told 8News they had seen a large voter turnout across the board.

This aligns with the record number of registered voters reported in Virginia, totaling 6.1 million people. Before election day, 940,000 of those voters voted early.

Democrat Donald McEachin wins Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race, AP projects

More 8News Virginia Election Day coverage:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
DCist

‘She Was Willing To Learn Us’: Behind Democrats’ Victory In Virginia’s 7th Congressional District

Spanberger greets a voter at Woodbridge Middle School on Election Day morning. With control of Congress hanging in the balance, Virginia Democrats managed to hold the line in two key congressional districts based in Northern Virginia. Incumbents Abigail Spanberger in the 7th District and Jennifer Wexton in the 10th District won third terms in office — an early positive sign Tuesday night for Democrats. The party sustained losses, including in Virginia’s 2nd District, but appeared to fend off the Republican sweep some had predicted.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia redistricting causing shifts among political candidates

(WSET) — Redistricting throughout Virginia has brought lots of changes, including the numbers the districts are labeled as. Delegate Kathy Byron has represented the 22nd District for 24 years. Now, what will be known as the 22nd district is in Northern Virginia. Byron said it's complicated, but a lot...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler joins field for newly drawn 17th District in Va. State Senate

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler is running as a Republican to represent the newly drawn 17th District in the Virginia State Senate. The new district, which includes much of Sen. Louise Lucas’ former District 18, runs from Brunswick County and part of Dinwiddie County in the west to Suffolk, Isle of Wight and a portion of Portsmouth to the east. Sadler’s hometown of Emporia was among the areas being represented by Lucas, who lives in Portsmouth.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Election results show Virginia still moderate, says political expert

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Democrats took two of three competitive congressional races Tuesday night. “The most significant victory, I think by far, was in the new 7th district, Abigail Spanberger, the incumbent Democrat, basically had to move all of her operations up north, and she managed to win in a district in a year like this probably should have gone Republican,” said Larry Sabato, UVA Center for Politics.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy