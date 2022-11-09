Today's Events 11-9-22

Black Jacket Symphony @ Cheyenne Civic Center– 8 p.m. The Black Jacket Symphony offers a unique concert experience through recreating classic albums in a live performance setting. In this concert, they will perform Led Zeppelin IV. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200TomorrowLantern Walk at the Paul Smith Children's Village– 4 p.m. St. Martin's Day is a cherished children's holiday in Germany, celebrated with homemade lanterns, songs and stories. Join the Botanic Gardens to learn the traditions as they make lanterns and end with a short walk around the Children's Village. Paul Smith Children's Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349.The Purple Society Meeting– 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561Down the Barrel of History with Evan Green– 7 p.m. Firearms expert Evan Green will share some of the fascinating stories he has uncovered while researching the roughly 300 firearms in the Wyoming State Museum's collection. This event will also be streamed on Google Meets after reservation at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/down-the-barrel-of-history-with-evan-green-online-tickets-396678023647. Wyoming State Archives, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022 Open Jam Night– 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028OngoingCheyenne Artist Guild November Show– Through Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m.-4:40 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 pm. Saturday. This month's show feature's two themes – "Pop of Color" and the yearly Veterans Art Show, allowing two free entries for military vets. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263ArtFest– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561One-on-One Consultations: Business, Nonprofits and Job Seekers– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Whether you are starting a business, helping a nonprofit, finding a new job or exploring money management resources, Library 2 Business can connect you with community experts and reliable resources. Go to lclsonline.org/services/l2b/ or visit the third-floor Ask Here desk and sign up for a free, personalized consultation with the Business Services Coordinator. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561New Frontiers Art Show and Sale– Through Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $30. Discover a new Wild West with the newest show from the Old West Museum. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039