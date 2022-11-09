Read full article on original website
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
EA has cancelled a beloved franchise for good
As per several reports, Electronic Arts will be shutting down Project CARS as it is not compatible with the rest of the publisher's portfolio of racing and simulation titles. The first and second games in the series received warm reviews, praising the graphics as well as the ways that it stood apart and surpassed aspects from competitors like Gran Turismo and Forza. Of course, Project CARS 3 was more wobbly than a Reliant Robin, scrapping everything that made the series what it was for an arcade style approach.
Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season
I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
Can GTA 6 be played on PS4?
The world is anxiously anticipating the release of Rockstar Games’ next Grand Theft Auto game. GTA 6 (it’s not officially called that yet, by the way, but that’s what everyone’s been referring to it as) was confirmed to be in active development back in February 2022. At the time, the developers shared very little about the new title, but asked fans to stay tuned for news, and added that they “look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready”.
God Of War goes to Egypt in stunning Unreal Engine 5 trailer
By this time next week, those of us who have pre-ordered God Of War Ragnarök will have it in our hands. That’s a thought that brings me immense joy. Word is that God Of War Ragnarök will take 70 hours if you’re looking to see all the game has to offer so if you’re planning a November hibernation, God Of War Ragnarök has got you covered.
Open-world Venom game imagined in Unreal Engine 5 looks amazing
Our distinguished guests of GAMINGbible, YouTuber and developer TeaserPlay has done it again with this brilliant Venom open-world gameplay video. You'll recognise the name as this is the same creator who has whipped up a Wolverine, Hulk, Iron Man and Black Panther concept for your eyeballs to feast upon. Marvel isn't their only remit, as they've also made Red Dead Revolver, Bully, God of War, Silent Hill and more remakes all in Unreal Engine 5. They're a busy bee, in short.
New PlayStation Plus free games for November confirmed, including Skyrim
Well, here we are again. It’s already time for November’s next instalment of free PlayStation Plus games. It feels like just days ago we were doing this in October. They do say how time flies when you're having fun. Last week, PlayStation released November’s three Essential tier free titles. Those are the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, Nioh 2, and Heavenly Bodies.
Avatar 4 and 5 facing cancellation, James Cameron warns
I can’t quite wrap my head around the trajectory of Avatar. It’s the highest grossing film of all-time and yet, I don’t particularly know any die-hard Avatar fans. When you consider that it outperformed cultural juggernauts like Marvel and Star Wars, it's strange that Avatar has failed to have a lasting impact outside of box office figures.
GTA 5 has sold 170 million copies, but sales are finally slowing down
It’s been revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now officially the most-successful Call of Duty game, earning $1 billion in revenue in just ten days. It doesn’t beat the all-time record held by Grand Theft Auto V though. This titan of the gaming world earnt the same amount in just three days.
GTA 6 will have one of Red Dead Redemption 2's best features, says insider
Back in September, Rockstar Games suffered a network intrusion which led to early development footage of the next Grand Theft Auto game being accessed and shared online. This leak was huge - it seemingly confirmed the protagonists of the game as well as its location. It was apparent that the...
I keep getting friend zoned in every Mass Effect game
I’ll admit, Mass Effect isn’t a series that brings me nostalgia because I’m a pretty new fan. After years of wondering why the internet was so obsessed with Garrus I decided to dive into the series earlier this year. As I do with most games, a short while in, I ventured over to my PlayStation’s trophy section to take a peek at what I should be looking to achieve during my playthrough. Very rarely am I a completionist, but I do like to at least try and earn as many trophies as possible - and one in particular caught my eye.
Call Of Duty: Warzone is being renamed, Activision confirms
Call Of Duty: Warzone is officially being renamed, Activision has confirmed. With Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 set to launch around the world on 16 November, Raven Software has revealed that it will be taking the original game offline for 12 days. This is so the team can put all its focus on ensuring that Warzone 2.0 actually works as intended when it releases.
Modern Warfare 2 finally explains how Soap got his nickname
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just answered one of the series' biggest mysteries: how exactly did Johnny "Soap" MacTavish get his nickname?. Soap is one of the most popular characters in Call Of Duty history. Making his first appearance in the revolutionary Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Soap would go on to star in a number of Call Of Duty campaigns before his tragic death in Modern Warfare 3.
Modern Warfare 2 set to surpass Vanguard's lifetime sales in its first month
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II continues to catapult from strength to strength and is close to outselling Call of Duty: Vanguard's total lifetime sales in just one month on the market. Activision itself said that Vanguard was dragged down by a lack of innovation and imagination in its World...
Disney Plus price hike has users threatening to cancel subscription
Like it or not (and I can’t imagine for a second you like it), a price hike is coming for Disney Plus subscribers. As confirmed by the House of Mouse back in August, Disney Plus’ current ad-free tier will be seeing a fairly hefty price increase of $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month. If you want to keep paying the same price you’re currently paying, you can - as part of a new ad-supported tier. In other words, you’ll either have to shell out more from December 8 or learn to live with adverts on Disney Plus.
Modern Warfare 2 players baffled as key feature held back until Season 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's raids, a shiny new co-op mode that continues the campaign's story, will only feature a boss to battle in the third season. Bit of a shock for those who were refining their skills for the debut on 14 December. Dataminer and leaker GhostOfSaba has...
Modern Warfare 2 campaign expansion set to remake controversial mission
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a single-player expansion that looks set to remake one of the series’ most infamous missions, according to a new report. Back in October, rumours began to circulate that suggested 2023’s Call Of Duty wouldn’t be a new game at all. Rather, fans could expect a substantial expansion and extra support for the recently released Modern Warfare 2. This expansion is apparently set to contain new DLC maps, and a new single-player campaign that follows on from the ending of the most recent single-player adventure.
God of War Ragnarök side quests are of Witcher 3 quality, developer teases
We’re in the endgame now - God of War Ragnarök is releasing tomorrow, and I’m sure I speak for everyone when I say that this day can’t pass quickly enough. Following a tidal wive of overwhelmingly positive reviews, it seems like Kratos’ latest adventure is on track to become a new PlayStation favourite.
Sonic Frontiers review: best 3D Sonic in years falls short of greatness
Sonic Frontiers is the best 3D Sonic game in years. But what does that really mean? Looking back over Sonic’s shameful 3D history is about as much fun as being bitten in the face by an angry dog. Yes, Sonic Frontiers is more fun than the likes of Sonic Forces and Sonic ‘06. But so is listening to your nan rank her favourite Emmerdale villains.
Nacon RIG headphones review: 500 and 800 series offer clear pros and cons
Despite over a decade spent working in the music industry, I’m not someone who usually cares about having the very best headphones for my listening experience. And that’s largely carried over into gaming, where a simple and staggeringly cheap pair of in-ears has served me just fine on many a Switch-accompanied commute. But as the winter days darken and spending more time under a blanket with the Xbox on becomes increasingly appealing, I figure: why not check out some of these proper gaming headsets? Step forward Nacon, with a pair of RIG-brand cans to check out and spill some words about.
