Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Chris Evans misses being Captain America in the MCU
There’s a point in playing any MCU character where you’d become so attached, hanging up the cape must be heartbreaking. In this case, it’s Captain America’s shield, as Chris Evans has revealed he definitely misses being Steve Rogers in Marvel movies. Speaking to People on the...
thedigitalfix.com
Andor creator didn’t know about certain Star Wars Easter eggs
Andor has won so much praise primarily because it doesn’t feel like other Star Wars series or movies, and hasn’t been as obsessive about shoe-horning in cameos and references, or fretting over canon as much as some of the other Disney Plus fare. Writers Tony Gilroy, his brother Dan and Beau Willimon don’t actually know that much Star Wars lore – to the extent that the production designers have sneaked things in without them noticing.
thedigitalfix.com
Kino Loy’s fate teased by Andor episode 10 director
The new Star Wars series Andor introduced the latest fan-favourite Star Wars character Kino Loy, and now we know a little bit more about his potential future. Kino Loy is a prisoner in charge of the operations on level 2 of the Narkina 5 prison. He was first introduced in...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: who is Anakin’s father?
Who is Anakin’s father in Star Wars? The Star Wars movies may have produced the iconic line “I am your father” for Darth Vader to reveal to Luke Skywalker, but the man behind the mask surely has a father too, right?. While Luke may be the most...
thedigitalfix.com
Eternals 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
When is the Eternals 2 release date? Director Chloe Zhao broke quite a few franchise conventions in Marvel movie Eternals. She introduced a large superpowered ensemble that included a few A-listers for a science fiction movie that’s largely removed from the MCU as we know it. The Eternals are,...
thedigitalfix.com
Christina Applegate refused to audition for Married… With Children
Christina Applegate has recently finished filming the third and final season of Dead to Me, which was a struggle to complete because she has recently been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Applegate has been working steadily since she was a child and teen in the 70s and 80s, and is about to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
thedigitalfix.com
Kevin Costner will leave Yellowstone when “it’s not right” anymore
The fifth season of Yellowstone sees Kevin Costner’s John Dutton swapping the horse saddle for the podium, as he’s now the governor of Montana. The Taylor Sheridan series has grown massively in popularity since its debut in 2018, and has spawned an entire universe of spin-offs. After decades...
21 More Of The Most Romantic Movie Lines Of All Time, According To Movie Lovers
"This might say a lot about me and my lack of success when it comes to relationships, but I believe The Crow is one of the most romantic movies of all time..."
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn wants to hear your DC movie ideas
Hey you! Yes, you. The new head of the DC movie universe wants to hear your ideas for a superhero movie. James Gunn, the writer and director behind the Guardians of the Galaxy MCU movies and The Suicide Squad DC action movie was recently appointed to positions of co-chairman and co-CEO for DC studios – essentially making him the Kevin Feige of DC.
thedigitalfix.com
Here’s when The Penguin HBO series takes place in The Batman timeline
While the DC movie universe is doing whatever it’s doing and we think about the abundance of movies we want to see now James Gunn is in control, it’s worth remembering The Batman has its own timeline. There’s a TV series based on Colin Farrell’s Penguin coming up, too, and here’s where it fits into that timeline.
thedigitalfix.com
Wakanda Forever: where is Nakia in Black Panther 2?
Where is Nakia in Black Panther 2? Warning spoilers ahead! Nakia, who is played by Black Panther cast member Lupita Nyong’o, was introduced in the first Black Panther movie as a member of Wakanda‘s central intelligence service, the War Dogs. As a member of the War Dogs, the Black Panther character would go on undercover missions to countries like South Korea and Nigeria to collect information about them in order to ensure Wakanda’s safety.
thedigitalfix.com
Andor creator Tony Gilroy doesn’t think Syril Karn is a fascist
Syril Karn, played by Kyle Soller, is one of the most intriguing new characters in Star Wars: Andor — although fans are divided over whether his commitment to the Galactic Empire make him a fascist. On the official Star Wars website, Karn is described as someone who “believes wholeheartedly in order and justice. The ambitious inspector hopes to make a name for himself within the ranks of the Empire by quelling signs of rebellious activity and exposing lawbreakers.”
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: the Galactic Empire explained
What is the Galactic Empire in Star Wars? The iconic science fiction movie saga is all about the fight between good and evil, which on the surface mainly sees the Jedi taking on the Sith. There’s larger forces at work though, and pretty much everything bad that happens in the galaxy is down to the Empire getting the better of the Rebellion.
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter fans are struggling with Imelda Staunton in The Crown
The Crown is now on its fifth season, and the cast has once again aged-up to reflect the passage of time. Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II during the first two seasons which covered the 1950s and 1960s. Olivia Colman played Her Majesty in seasons three and four, which covered the 1970s and 1980s. Seasons five and six will cover the tumultuous 1990s and 2000s, and now Imelda Staunton is playing queenie. But some audience members are struggling to see Staunton as anything other than Harry Potter villain Dolores Umbridge.
thedigitalfix.com
Anya Taylor-Joy chose A24 movie over Disney series and has no regrets
It’s so hard for actors to get their big break in the film industry, but for Anya Taylor-Joy, she was faced with two job offers at the same time early on in her career. She could have starred in a Disney TV series, or made the A24 movie The Witch, and she says she is happy with the choice she made.
thedigitalfix.com
The best Star Wars bounty hunters
Who are the best Star Wars bounty hunters? The collection of bounty hunters seen throughout the many Star Wars movies and Star Wars series are, it’s safe to say, an eclectic bunch. They make up some of the most interesting Star Wars characters of all, with their complex backstories...
thedigitalfix.com
Halloween may be over but this movie doll is pure nightmare fuel
Movie history is populated by the weird and the freaky – and nothing is scarier than a creepy doll. They don’t just crop up in horror movies or shows either – there’s an infamous episode of Sex and the City that features a whole bunch of them. One of the most famous examples is in the teen romance vampire movies Twilight – in which Edward and Bella’s daughter Renesmee turned out to be a unintentionally horrifying CGI creation, after actors refused to work with the even more unsettling mechanical doll they tried to introduce on-set.
thedigitalfix.com
James Marsters remembers when he realised Dragon Ball movie would flop
There are several big-budget live-action versions of anime series including Avatar: The Last Airbender and One Piece on the way at Netflix, and there have been a few successful anime movie adaptations recently, such Detective Pikachu and Alita: Battle Angel. But live-action anime adaptations have not generally been covered in glory, with plenty of misfires along the way. One such disaster was 2009’s Dragonball Evolution starring James Marsters, best-known for playing Spike in the Buffy series.
thedigitalfix.com
Black Panther 2: why does Namor want to kill Ironheart?
Why does Namor want to kill Ironheart in Black Panther 2? Namor the Sub-Mariner is the main villain in Wakanda Forever, and one of his primary motivations in Black Panther 2 seems to be killing Riri Williams, the talented MIT student otherwise known as Ironheart. The connection between Ironheart and...
wegotthiscovered.com
An epic box office bomb that still sucked after 3 Director’s Cuts rides into battle once more on streaming
Filmmakers going back to the well to tinker with their back catalogue is hardly a new practice, with Ridley Scott an early proponent of the Director’s Cut. Ironically, given his history with the historical epic, it was cruelly fitting that no less than three extended versions failed to turn peer Oliver Stone’s spiritual bedfellow Alexander into something remotely resembling greatness.
Comments / 0