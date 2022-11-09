Read full article on original website
6 ways to use an EBow on electric guitar
The EBow is a hand-held device that provides endless string sustain, and has been used on many iconic records by artists such as The Blue Öyster Cult, U2, Big Country, Andrew Gold, and Radiohead. The EBow uses ‘Direct String Synthesis’, and in many cases the sounds produced are like those of a monophonic synthesiser.
10 power ballads that are easy to play on guitar
Pick up a six-string – and probably a box of tissues – these epic, heartstring-pulling numbers are surprisingly simple to play. Power ballads are often the biggest hits for heavier bands, opening up their catalog to the love song-loving masses. But what makes a song a power ballad? It's typically characterized by quiet verse sections and epic, heavy-hitting choruses, both with intense emotional lyrics and tons of drama.
The top 10 air guitar songs of all time
Though nothing beats the feeling of playing an actual guitar – be it an electric guitar or an acoustic guitar – sometimes circumstances force us into playing something else entirely: nothing at all. If it wasn’t clear, we’re talking about the air guitar: a deceptively difficult discipline that,...
Brad Barr: “I love cardboard guitars, man, and plastic instruments have a whole unique sound to them”
As a solo musician and singer-songwriter, the work of Brad Barr differs significantly to his work with his sibling Andrew in The Barr Brothers, which specialises in folk and blues-rock. Brad’s second album, The Winter Mission, displays diverse tunes for solo guitar, all recorded live with no overdubs – surprisingly...
Boss’s compact new FS-1-WL wireless footswitch can control just about anything in your guitar rig
Dubbed the “essential hands-free partner for all your creative needs”, the FS-1-WL can control DAWs, YouTube videos, digital music scores and a range of Boss amps and pedals. Boss has introduced the latest addition to its lineup of foot controllers, the FS-1-WL – a versatile wireless accessory that...
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
Fender Japan takes “heavy relic” to new heights with Michiya Haruhata’s new Masterbuilt signature Stratocaster
Though Fender Japan has a solid track record of releasing some of the most eye-catching electric guitars on the market, it’s usually its catalog of artist signature guitars that presents the most intriguing instruments. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has...
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Jimmy Page recalls the time he played with Brian May, Iron Maiden and parody metallers Bad News
Jimmy Page has taken to Instagram to share a photograph of himself, alongside Brian May, Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, Steve Harris and Dave Murray and British comedy metal band Bad News. The latter was a parody rock band formed by the comedians Adrian Edmonson, Nigel Planer, Rik Mayall and...
The guitar is a chordophone, which means it can handle both single-note melodies and backing chords. Whether you start with chord progressions or lyrics your ultimate goal as a songwriter is to create some unique and memorable lead melodies. In this article, we will show you some tips and techniques for writing great melodies on your guitar, even if you’re only taking beginner guitar lessons.
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Picking our list of the Top 100 '70s Rock Albums was no easy task, if only because that period boasted such sheer diversity. The decade saw rock branch into a series of intriguing new subgenres, beginning, at the dawn of the '70s, with heavy metal. Singer-songwriters came into their own; country-rock flourished. The era ended with the revitalizing energy of punk and New Wave.
The Beatles' Revolver: A comprehensive guide to the guitars and recording equipment the Fab Four used to make the landmark album
The following feature on the Beatles' Revolver first appeared in the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World. Christopher Scapelliti is editor-in-chief of Guitar Player (opens in new tab) magazine, the world’s longest-running guitar magazine, founded in 1967. In his extensive career, he has authored in-depth interviews with such guitarists as Pete Townshend, Slash, Billy Corgan, Jack White, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren, and audio professionals including Beatles engineers Geoff Emerick and Ken Scott. He is the co-author of Guitar Aficionado: The Collections: The Most Famous, Rare, and Valuable Guitars in the World (opens in new tab), a founding editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine, and a former editor with Guitar World, Guitar for the Practicing Musician and Maximum Guitar. Apart from guitars, he maintains a collection of more than 30 vintage analog synthesizers.
Signed Guitar Kurt Cobain Smashed Onstage Can Be Yours for the Right Price
Kurt Cobain wasn't known for treating instruments nicely during Nirvana shows, but his fans now have the unique opportunity to bid on and own one of the guitars he smashed onstage. Julien's Auctions has announced an event called Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll, which will take place Friday, Nov....
Steve Vai unveils lost classic rock-inspired track from the ‘90s, In the Wind
An album of previously unheard biker-friendly material recorded alongside late singer Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto is set to land in January. Steve Vai has shared In the Wind, a never-before-heard track recorded in the ‘90s alongside singer Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto. Quintessentially classic rock in style, the...
Cort expands its eight-string electric guitar arsenal with shred-ready KX508 Multi Scale II
New-and-improved metal machine features a new body, larger Fishman Fluence pickups and some versatile switching options. Cort has expanded its lineup of eight-string electric guitars by introducing the KX805 Multi Scale II – an updated version of the brand’s original eight-string multi-scale instrument. Naturally, the newest iteration features...
Fender American Vintage II ’61 Stratocaster and ’51 Telecaster review
The guitars are built to supreme levels of craftsmanship; they play beautifully and sound amazing, just what a great Strat and Tele should be. What’s more, their single-coil clarity will transcend to blues and rock guitar bliss through a decent pedalboard into a cleanish amp. Why you can trust...
Garage Built 427 Stroker 1965 Ford Mustang Will Steal Your Heart
In 1965 Ford had a dream, a dream of making automotive history and cultivating a fan base unlike any other in the industry. The brand already had a great muscle car in the Mustang so it was time to take things up a notch. Long story short, they went out and did exactly what they set out to do. This particular car guy picked up exactly what Ford was laying down and eventually made his very own unique custom classic capable of beating any new model on the road in a race.
10 household items you can use as guitar accessories
You can rack up a hefty tab buying capos, strap locks and slides – or you can save your money with a little ingenuity and some objects around the home. From fret wraps to strap locks, the guitar industry has always been home to innovation, with dozens of brands all vying to create the next great guitar accessory. But many of the most game-changing inventions came after a little bit of DIY.
Van Morrison Taps Into Early 20th Century Skiffle Folk on Forthcoming 2023 Album
Growing up in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Van Morrison would hang out at his local record shop, Atlantic Records, and consume all the early 20th century blues, jazz, and folk from the likes of Jelly Roll Morton and Lead Belly playing on the turntables. Celebrating his love of those earlier sounds, Morrison takes on a collection of classic songs in the genre of skiffle folk on his upcoming album Moving on Skiffle, out March 10, 2023.
