Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
WISH-TV
Woman dead after northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has died after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Tuesday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. That’s near 38th Street and Sherman Drive. The victim...
IMPD's North District recovers over 300 stolen guns
INDIANAPOLIS — One IMPD district is seeing an uptick in stolen guns. "People will walk by, look into a vehicle and if they see it, they'll go get it," said IMPD North District Cmdr. Michael Wolley. Wolley said more guns are being stolen from vehicles - 329, to be...
Man arrested in deadly shooting on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue, near East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. A...
1 critically injured in shooting on Indianapolis' near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person early Thursday. Officers were called to a report of the sound of gunfire in the 2300 block of Beckwith Drive, near 25th Street and Keystone Avenue, just before 1 a.m. They found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police investigate shooting on Indy’s east side
Police are investigating after someone was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
'Crime is insane here': Northeast side Family Dollar riddled by crime
Reports show that a Family Dollar and a Walgreens on the northeast side of Indianapolis have seen a long string of criminal activity.
WISH-TV
Investigators seek arson suspect after west side apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are seeking tips in identifying a man in a Halloween mask believed to be involved in an arson fire. The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are trying to learn the man’s identity. They believe he is connected to...
Investigation underway after workplace death in Kokomo
An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Kokomo manufacturer Friday morning.
IMPD: 2 arrested for robbery of north side business
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were arrested Sunday for the armed robbery of a store on Indianapolis' north side after leading officers on a short vehicle pursuit, IMPD said. On Sunday, Nov. 6, IMPD robbery detectives and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force Unit were conducting a follow-up investigation in the 5300 block of North Keystone Avenue, north of 52nd Street, due to an increase in robberies in the area.
Tyler Newby sentenced to home detention in killing during the 2020 riots
"You weren’t out there casually walking," Marion Superior Court Judge Angela Dow Davis told Tyler Newby. "You shot him before he did anything to you."
Wayne Township investigators share images of person connected to apartment arson case
INDIANAPOLIS — The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are looking for help to identify a person connected with a suspected arson fire that occurred on Oct. 14, 2022, at the Center Point Apartment Homes, located at 6710 Hollow Run Drive on the west side of Indianapolis.
Teen checked into hospital following shooting at northeast side gas station
A 17-year-old was checked into a hospital early Thursday after being shot, possibly at a gas station on the city's northeast side.
wrtv.com
Person shot to death near Massachusetts and 34th on Indianapolis' northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed in a shooting Tuesday evening on the city's northeast side, police say. Officers found the victim — a male — while responding about 11:30 a.m. to the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a person shot. This is near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and East 34th Street.
Carmel police looking for 4 accused of stealing bottles in liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are seeking four people in connection to a robbery at a liquor store. Carmel Police are investigating a robbery that was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Road. Four people who were seen on surveillance video are believed to have taken “numerous” bottles […]
Man shot dead at trailer park on Indy's southwest side
A person was shot to death near a trailer park Tuesday afternoon on the city's southwest side, police say.
wfft.com
Man gets home detention for shooting Black man during unrest
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of reckless homicide in the 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police was sentenced Thursday to one year of home detention. Tyler Newby, 32, also was sentenced to four years...
WISH-TV
‘She was a sweet person’: Friends remember Muncie woman killed in shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The Muncie community is reeling from the shooting death of a woman beloved in her neighborhood. Lay is in disbelief after his friend 43-year-old Joanie Elaine Webb was shot at her home last Friday. “It’s just another tragedy that shouldn’t have happened you know,” Lay...
IMPD using community tips to clean up crime in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Officers know, no two city blocks are the same. "Every neighborhood out there has a different story, has a different culture, has a different kind of nuance about it," said IMPD North District Commander Michael Wolley. But there is something IMPD notices citywide. "What we see is...
Kokomo police arrest 25 suspected drug dealers in operation ‘Cracked Ice’
Officers and detectives with the KPD Drug Task Force initiation the operation in January of 2022.
Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0