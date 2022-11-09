ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Woman dead after northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has died after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Tuesday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. That’s near 38th Street and Sherman Drive. The victim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD's North District recovers over 300 stolen guns

INDIANAPOLIS — One IMPD district is seeing an uptick in stolen guns. "People will walk by, look into a vehicle and if they see it, they'll go get it," said IMPD North District Cmdr. Michael Wolley. Wolley said more guns are being stolen from vehicles - 329, to be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man arrested in deadly shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue, near East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. A...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Investigators seek arson suspect after west side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are seeking tips in identifying a man in a Halloween mask believed to be involved in an arson fire. The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are trying to learn the man’s identity. They believe he is connected to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 2 arrested for robbery of north side business

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were arrested Sunday for the armed robbery of a store on Indianapolis' north side after leading officers on a short vehicle pursuit, IMPD said. On Sunday, Nov. 6, IMPD robbery detectives and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force Unit were conducting a follow-up investigation in the 5300 block of North Keystone Avenue, north of 52nd Street, due to an increase in robberies in the area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfft.com

Man gets home detention for shooting Black man during unrest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of reckless homicide in the 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police was sentenced Thursday to one year of home detention. Tyler Newby, 32, also was sentenced to four years...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD using community tips to clean up crime in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers know, no two city blocks are the same. "Every neighborhood out there has a different story, has a different culture, has a different kind of nuance about it," said IMPD North District Commander Michael Wolley. But there is something IMPD notices citywide. "What we see is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy