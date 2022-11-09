ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protester Arrested For Throwing Egg At King Charles During Royal Walkabout

By Lee Moran
 3 days ago

Police in the northern England city of York on Wednesday detained a man who appeared to throw an egg at King Charles III during his royal walkabout there.

Eggs whizzed past the monarch’s right arm in a video shared by the BBC.

Watch the clip here:

The protestor screamed that the United Kingdom was “built on the blood of slavery,” according to Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English, who shared footage of the incident on social media:

Police tackled the man to the ground and removed him from the scene, the Yorkshire Post reported.

Charles and Camilla, queen consort, were in York to unveil a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3yO9_0j4J7zfF00
The broken egg thrown by a member of the public as King Charles III and Camilla, queen consort, arrived in York on Wednesday.

HuffPost

HuffPost

