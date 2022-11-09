ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Putin may take ‘catastrophic action’ in Ukraine while Washington mulls the midterms

By Rebekah Koffler, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12umSW_0j4J7ymW00

Russia recently reaffirmed its nuclear doctrine by issuing a 345-word statement on its Foreign Ministry website. Western analysts seized on the phrase “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” interpreting this as a shift from Vladimir Putin’s threats of nuclear warfare in recent months and a sign that the Kremlin may be ratcheting things down as Russia struggles to repel Ukraine’s counter-offensive.

But this analysis is backwards. Moscow’s statement, while measured and free of bombast, is actually a frightening warning to the United States and NATO to stay out of Ukraine. It warns that Russia will take preemptive, “catastrophic” action to stave off what Moscow likely believes is an impending deployment of U.S. and allied troops into the theater. The message’s very succinctness and directness is cause for alarm.

The statement reiterates Russia’s longstanding doctrine that it will “resort to nuclear weapons” in response to, among other things, “an aggression with the use of conventional weapons when the existence of the state is in jeopardy.” Russia believes the U.S. government seeks regime change and Putin’s removal from power. This is buttressed by statements by U.S. officials, including President Biden, who said, “This man cannot remain in power.”

Russia knows the U.S. has an overwhelming advantage in conventional warfare capabilities; hence, its doctrine calls for preemptive action to impede the potential flow of U.S. and NATO forces into a theater of war. Several kinds of catastrophic blows are available, including tactical nuclear weapons, or non-nuclear actions such as cyber strikes to cripple vital U.S. or European infrastructure.

The statement noted that the “current complicated and turbulent situation” is “caused by irresponsible and impudent actions aimed at undermining our [Russia’s] national security” and “vital interests.” This is intended to build a case that Russia would be acting in self-defense, clearing a doctrinal requirement for a nuclear strike.

Russia’s statement must be read in the context of what looks eerily like preparations for war. Both Russia and the United States are beefing up their space order of battle by launching military and intelligence satellites. From an intelligence standpoint, this is a classic “indication and warning” of an impending kinetic conflict in modern warfare, which relies on spacecraft for many aspects of warfighting.

Last week, the privately owned SpaceX launched two reconnaissance satellites from Florida, each tasked to perform classified Space Force missions. The Space Force is the newest branch of the U.S. military, established in response to the growing space warfare threat from Russia and China, both of which plan to “deafen to blind” U.S. forces in a potential conflict by attacking our satellites.

Russia has launched multiple military satellites from several launch facilities, using various rockets. On Oct. 10, a Soyuz rocket carried into space a Kosmos 2559 satellite, part of the Glonass navigation constellation, Russia’s version of the GPS, from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. Five days later, an Angara-1.2 rocket operated by the Russian Space Force launched a top secret satellite Kosmos-2560. On Oct. 21, a Soyuz-2-1V rocket lifted off two classified payloads Kosmos-2561 and -2562. The next day three Gonets-M communications satellites and an experimental new-generation space bird Skif-D were launched from Vostochny.

As a former Defense Intelligence Agency intelligence officer who focused on Russia’s space warfare doctrine and spacecraft technologies, it is my assessment that Russia is augmenting its wartime mission capabilities. There are intelligence indicators suggesting that bomb shelters are being stood up in Moscow and elsewhere in Russia, emergency evacuation drills are being conducted, and police are being trained in wartime protocols.

Whether Russia’s assessment that the U.S. is about to get involved in the Russia-Ukraine war is accurate or not is irrelevant. Although there are signposts suggesting that the U.S. European Command is on alert for a potential Russia-related mission, what matters most is whether Russia thinks we will take kinetic action. Because if it does, it won’t wait for the final proof. Russia did not hesitate to shoot down a Korean airliner, KAL007 in 1983, or a Malaysian airliner, MH-17 in 2014, both civilian aircraft. The events are features of the Russian government’s longstanding paranoia that the West is plotting its demise.

What Putin is planning could come soon. The Russians know that we are all-hands-on-deck with the outcome of the midterm elections. If there is an opportune time for Russia to take what it believes is defensive action, this fits the bill.

Rebekah Koffler is the president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting, a former Defense Intelligence Agency intelligence officer, and the author of  “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America.” She also wrote the foreword for “Zelensky: The Unlikely Ukrainian Hero Who Defied Putin and United the World.” Follow her on Twitter @rebekah0132.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Russia Preparing for 'Something Disastrous': Khrushchev Great-Granddaughter

Russians are preparing for "something disastrous" to happen as fears continue to mount over what President Vladimir Putin may do next amid his war in Ukraine, according to the great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. Nina Khrushcheva, a professor of international affairs at New York's The New School, told...
TheDailyBeast

Pelosi Has a New Plan That’s Going to Make Putin Really Pissed

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is slated to attend the Crimea Platform parliamentary summit in Croatia this week as part of a forum to discuss kicking Russia out of Crimea and returning the peninsula to Ukraine.Her visit is meant to show the United States’ “ironclad solidarity” with Ukraine, the Democrat said in a statement. But while it may seem like just the latest expression of support from the West, the trip could reverberate all the way to the Kremlin.“I look forward to discussing how we can further support Ukraine—because the fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself,” she...
Newsweek

Putin Will Be 'Removed' From Power, Says Ukraine's Ex-Foreign Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be removed from power, according to a former foreign minister of Ukraine. Volodymyr Ohryzko spoke about the growing signs that rifts are beginning to emerge within the Kremlin as Putin's war against Ukraine falters. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, the diplomat responded...
Daily Mail

Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'

Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Newsweek

Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power

Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
The Hill

The Hill

760K+
Followers
88K+
Post
542M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy