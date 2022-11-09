Read full article on original website
Related
Target Adds a New Cult Beauty Favorite
The makeup industry has as many beloved beauty brands as there are colors -- that is to say, a seemingly infinite number. Are there too many? Absolutely not! Because the colors and styles people enjoy are just as myriad. And anyone who uses makeup will tell you that there's nothing like finding that precisely perfect shade to earn the maker instant brand loyalty and a need to share the gospel.
The Best Finds From the Forever 21 50% Off Early Black Friday Sale: A Faux Fur Duster Coat for $50 & More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Upworthy
Bride had 'flower bros' for wedding instead of the usual flower girls: 'They understood the assignment'
Weddings are so much fun, with all the love in the air, dancing and tradition. With changing times, shaping traditions to suit the needs of your family or your loved ones is becoming more and more common. A hair influencer, Jess, was getting married but didn't know where to include her brothers in the wedding, so she mixed things up a bit!
Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Makes Fabulous Outfit Change on the Red Carpet
Watch: Lupita Nyong'o Shares How Wakanda Forever Honors Chadwick Boseman. Lupita Nyong'o proved two looks are always better than one. The Oscar winner made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Mexico premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 9, dazzling the red carpet in two custom Jonathan Cohen designs. And...
The Brachel Is a Dreamy ‘Brigitte Bardot Meets Rachel Green’ Haircut
This summer we told you about The Sachel, the “shag meets Rachel Green” mash-up hair trend. But now that fall and winter are here, make room for The Brachel. It’s another deliriously dreamy hair hybrid that, frankly, we need ASAP. One person who definitely understands the assignment...
In Style
Loungewear Season Is Back, and Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
With fall weather finally setting in and winter not too far behind, loungewear season is officially upon us. It’s time to pull out your favorite sweats and slippers, wrap yourself in a fuzzy blanket, and enjoy cozy nights at home watching holiday movies. If you could use some new comfy clothes this season, you’re in luck — Amazon’s best-selling two-piece set is on sale for $38 in advance of Black Friday.
Refinery29
I Tried Charlotte Tilbury’s Bestsellers & Here’s What’s Worth It
For beauty lovers, few names elicit such awe and rapture as Charlotte Tilbury. Since launching her eponymous brand in 2013, the celebrity makeup artist has held us under her spell. We're often bewitched by her perfectly pink-nude pouts (shoutout to the OG Pillow Talk lipstick), silver screen-worthy eyeshadow palettes and...
The 14 Best Unique Gifts Under $25
Giving gifts to our loved ones is something we all treasure. It makes us feel good to spread joy and happiness through a thoughtful and personal gift. All that generosity can be expensive. The average American household spends almost $1,000 on gift giving at the holidays alone. Families with children can easily exceed that, with an average of around $250 per child as the national average, and up to 16% of us say we’re willing to go into debt to buy gifts for our children.
Madewell 50% Off Sale Items Deal: $148 Jeans for $40 & More Trendy Looks We're Loving for as Low as $10
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I'm Proof: The 3D-Nails Trend Is the Perfect Holiday Manicure
Despite following the latest trends in hair and makeup, I typically keep those areas of my beauty routine pretty consistent. The one exception that I love to experiment with is my nails. Gel manicures, DIY manis, Aprés Gel-X tips, press-ons, dip powder, acrylic, BIAB — you name it, I've tried it (and probably loved it). Nail art, in particular, is something I love to switch up often, and fortunately enough for me, there are so many great nail-art trends out there. French tips are my go-to, but during a recent appointment, I got to try the 3D-nails trend for the first time. To put it simply: I'm obsessed.
Nordstrom Extra 25% Off Clearance Sale: Get a Tory Burch Bag for Over $100 Off & More of the Best Deals
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
29 great gift ideas under $50 for someone you don’t know very well
Buying gifts for someone you don’t know very well can be a tricky endeavor. Not only is it hard to get it right, but it is all too easy to get it wrong! With the help of some experts, we rounded up our favorite gift ideas for someone you don’t know that well, and plenty of tips for avoiding a gifting gaffe.
tatler.com
Tragic ‘beauty queen’ Empress Elisabeth of Austria has echoes of Princess Diana, says The Empress star
In hit new Netflix series The Empress, the tragic Empress Elisabeth of Austria is depicted as wild and unruly; climbing out of windows, spitting on the street and stumbling back from parties after enjoying one-too-many. Yet the rising star who portrays the royal, 24-year-old German actress Devrim Lingnau, insists there...
I found dozens of finds at TJ Maxx – perfect for gifting, including Steve Madden gift sets
A SHOPPER has scored a huge holiday haul at discount retailer TJ Maxx. Deana Myers, who runs the TikTok dailywithdeana, often goes on shopping runs and now shares her journey with 351,000 followers. Her videos feature hauls at retailers including Trader Joe's and Walmart, as well as a variety of...
Riomar Shoes Sale: Take 20% Off These Iconic Pairs For Men & Women
The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Lange Sykes, the founder and creative director of Riomar, describes the brand as more than just shoes —...
Andy Cohen shows off daughter Lucy’s ‘Flintstones’-inspired hairdo: ‘It’s fashion’
Months after Andy Cohen said he was "workshopping" ideas for daughter Lucy's hairstyles, he's presenting his first showpiece: A top knot from the Stone Age. "I am feeling really bullish about this Pebbles hairdo," said the 54-year-old Bravo host in a Nov. 6 Instagram video. Cohen compared his 6-month-old daughter Lucy's hairstyle to that of Pebbles, the fictional daughter on the 1960s animated sitcom "The Flintstones."
intheknow.com
The Everlane sweater sale is back — save 30% on the brand’s best-selling, extra-soft sweaters
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The weather has been unseasonably warm the last...
“Keep up With” the Holidays: Shop These 25 Gift Picks From Kardashian-Jenner Brands
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Naomi Osaka's Holiday Picks Will Make You the Grand Slam Champion of Gift-Giving
We interviewed Naomi Osaka because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line or a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
E! News
222K+
Followers
54K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0