ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Target Adds a New Cult Beauty Favorite

The makeup industry has as many beloved beauty brands as there are colors -- that is to say, a seemingly infinite number. Are there too many? Absolutely not! Because the colors and styles people enjoy are just as myriad. And anyone who uses makeup will tell you that there's nothing like finding that precisely perfect shade to earn the maker instant brand loyalty and a need to share the gospel.
In Style

Loungewear Season Is Back, and Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday

With fall weather finally setting in and winter not too far behind, loungewear season is officially upon us. It’s time to pull out your favorite sweats and slippers, wrap yourself in a fuzzy blanket, and enjoy cozy nights at home watching holiday movies. If you could use some new comfy clothes this season, you’re in luck — Amazon’s best-selling two-piece set is on sale for $38 in advance of Black Friday.
Refinery29

I Tried Charlotte Tilbury’s Bestsellers & Here’s What’s Worth It

For beauty lovers, few names elicit such awe and rapture as Charlotte Tilbury. Since launching her eponymous brand in 2013, the celebrity makeup artist has held us under her spell. We're often bewitched by her perfectly pink-nude pouts (shoutout to the OG Pillow Talk lipstick), silver screen-worthy eyeshadow palettes and...
TheStreet

The 14 Best Unique Gifts Under $25

Giving gifts to our loved ones is something we all treasure. It makes us feel good to spread joy and happiness through a thoughtful and personal gift. All that generosity can be expensive. The average American household spends almost $1,000 on gift giving at the holidays alone. Families with children can easily exceed that, with an average of around $250 per child as the national average, and up to 16% of us say we’re willing to go into debt to buy gifts for our children.
POPSUGAR

I'm Proof: The 3D-Nails Trend Is the Perfect Holiday Manicure

Despite following the latest trends in hair and makeup, I typically keep those areas of my beauty routine pretty consistent. The one exception that I love to experiment with is my nails. Gel manicures, DIY manis, Aprés Gel-X tips, press-ons, dip powder, acrylic, BIAB — you name it, I've tried it (and probably loved it). Nail art, in particular, is something I love to switch up often, and fortunately enough for me, there are so many great nail-art trends out there. French tips are my go-to, but during a recent appointment, I got to try the 3D-nails trend for the first time. To put it simply: I'm obsessed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

29 great gift ideas under $50 for someone you don’t know very well

Buying gifts for someone you don’t know very well can be a tricky endeavor. Not only is it hard to get it right, but it is all too easy to get it wrong! With the help of some experts, we rounded up our favorite gift ideas for someone you don’t know that well, and plenty of tips for avoiding a gifting gaffe.
E! News

Riomar Shoes Sale: Take 20% Off These Iconic Pairs For Men & Women

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Lange Sykes, the founder and creative director of Riomar, describes the brand as more than just shoes —...
NBC News

Andy Cohen shows off daughter Lucy’s ‘Flintstones’-inspired hairdo: ‘It’s fashion’

Months after Andy Cohen said he was "workshopping" ideas for daughter Lucy's hairstyles, he's presenting his first showpiece: A top knot from the Stone Age. "I am feeling really bullish about this Pebbles hairdo," said the 54-year-old Bravo host in a Nov. 6 Instagram video. Cohen compared his 6-month-old daughter Lucy's hairstyle to that of Pebbles, the fictional daughter on the 1960s animated sitcom "The Flintstones."
E! News

E! News

222K+
Followers
54K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy