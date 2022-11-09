During their onscreen wedding, Zanab slammed Cole and said, "You have disrespected me, you have insulted me, you have critiqued me, and... single-handedly shattered my self-confidence" This post contains spoilers from the season 3 finale of Love Is Blind. It appears love truly was not blind for Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey. The couple, who met and got engaged on season 3 of Love Is Blind, had a very dramatic ending to their love story as Zanab, 32, said "I don't" to Cole at the altar following several ups and...

3 DAYS AGO