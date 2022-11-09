ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]
People

Love Is Blind's Zanab and Cole 'Do Not Speak' After Dramatic Wedding: 'I Stand by Everything I Said'

During their onscreen wedding, Zanab slammed Cole and said, "You have disrespected me, you have insulted me, you have critiqued me, and... single-handedly shattered my self-confidence" This post contains spoilers from the season 3 finale of Love Is Blind. It appears love truly was not blind for Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey. The couple, who met and got engaged on season 3 of Love Is Blind, had a very dramatic ending to their love story as Zanab, 32, said "I don't" to Cole at the altar following several ups and...
People

90 Day's Mike Is Torn When Natalie Tries to Rekindle Their Marriage: 'You Made Your Bed'

Natalie left her husband Mike in Seattle a year ago, but tells him in PEOPLE's exclusive clip of 90 Day: The Single Life that she's willing to move back in and try their relationship again It's official: Natalie Mordovtseva wants Mike Youngquist back. In an exclusive preview of Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie apologizes for leaving Mike — and even admits she'd like to try things again. However, Mike, who is still legally Natalie's husband, isn't exactly thrilled at the prospect.  After arriving at his home in Seattle —...
SEATTLE, WA
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
People

Chanel West Coast Shares Name and Sweet Images of Her Baby Girl: 'Hello World!'

The Ridiculousness star and her boyfriend, model Dom Fenison, announced the birth of their daughter last week Chanel West Coast has revealed her baby girl's new name. The Ridiculousness co-host, 34, and her boyfriend Dom Fenison announced last Wednesday the birth of their daughter, and on Tuesday, unveiled her very own dedicated Instagram account. "Hello world! Welcome to my instagram 🎀," Bowie Breeze Fenison wrote, presumably with her parents' help, alongside a picture of her propped up for the camera, wearing a mostly pink outfit, including hat and pants. She also sported baby...
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation

Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy