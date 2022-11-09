Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel all cruise to reelection and for the first time in nearly forty years both chambers of the Michigan Legislature - the state House and state Senate - will be controlled by Democrats. Plus voters approve with big margins the addition of abortion rights and voting rights into the state Constitution and change term limits in the state. It’s Just Politics co-host Rick Pluta and Detroit Free Press politics editor Emily Lawler join the show to dissect what Tuesday’s’ results mean and the new power structure in Lansing.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO