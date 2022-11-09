Read full article on original website
Related
michiganradio.org
It's Just Politics: A historic election in Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel all cruise to reelection and for the first time in nearly forty years both chambers of the Michigan Legislature - the state House and state Senate - will be controlled by Democrats. Plus voters approve with big margins the addition of abortion rights and voting rights into the state Constitution and change term limits in the state. It’s Just Politics co-host Rick Pluta and Detroit Free Press politics editor Emily Lawler join the show to dissect what Tuesday’s’ results mean and the new power structure in Lansing.
michiganradio.org
Dixon, Michigan Republican leadership at odds following election loss
Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party are finding themselves at odds after Tuesday’s election loss. Aside from missing out on the chance to unseat the state’s Democratic governor, attorney general, and secretary of state, the party lost control of both houses of the Legislature for the first time since 1984.
michiganradio.org
Reproductive rights issue drew Democrats to the polls
Democrats won control of the governor's mansion and both the State Senate and House of Representatives in Tuesday’s elections, a "trifecta" of state power that the party has not held in Michigan in 40 years. The path to a majority in the State Legislature wasn’t a done deal for...
michiganradio.org
Michigan Democrats make historic choices for new legislative leadership
On their first day back at the state Capitol after the election, Michigan lawmakers picked their leadership team for the next legislative session. Democrats, who took the majority in both chambers of the Legislature for the first time since 1984, will come into power under the leadership of Senator Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) and Representative Joe Tate (D-Detroit).
michiganradio.org
Tuesday's midterm broke Michigan voter turnout record
About 4.5 million Michigan residents voted in Tuesday's elections. State officials say that's the state's highest turnout ever in a midterm. Heading into the election, state and federal officials were preparing the public for a wait before unofficial results were ready. But at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Michigan Secretary...
michiganradio.org
Party leaders react to Democrats gaining control of Michigan Legislature for first time in 40 years
Democrats won a slim majority in both the state House and state Senate in the election. The results took both Republicans and Democrats by surprise. Minority leader Donna Lasinski (D-Scio Township) said Democrats have some immediate action items on their agenda, once they take control of the state legislature in January.
michiganradio.org
Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022
Today on Stateside, State Representative Donna Lasinski spoke about the shift in power to the Democrats within Michigan’s State House of Representatives following this year’s midterm elections. Plus, State Senator Jim Ananich joined to discuss the coming political changes in the State Senate after a successful election season for Michigan Democrats.
michiganradio.org
In tight race, Republican John James wins Michigan's 10th over Democrat Carl Marlinga
Republican John James defeated Democrat Carl Marlinga in an extremely close race for Michigan’s open 10th Congressional seat. James held a roughly 1,600 vote advantage over Marlinga out of more than 300,000 ballots cast in the largely Macomb County district. Marlinga conceded the race to James rather than call...
michiganradio.org
Stateside Podcast: Democrats exceed midterm expectations
Results of the general election have been rolling in since early this morning. Michigan’s Democrats have largely come out on top, taking all major elected state offices. Hillary Scholten's win made history in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District. She’s the first woman to ever hold the seat, and the first Democrat to represent the district in decades. Plus, Michigan’s Proposal 3 has passed, enshrining reproductive rights in the state’s constitution.
michiganradio.org
Wolf management plan on path to approval despite criticism from many factions
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is expected to finalize a Wolf Management Plan before the end of the year. The Natural Resources Commission sent it to DNR Director Dan Eichinger for his signature. The management plan includes maintaining habitat for wolves, methods of keeping wolves from killing livestock, and...
michiganradio.org
Hospital leaders urge precautions as children's hospitals reach capacity with RSV surge
Leaders at children’s hospitals across the state say they are stretched to capacity with a surge in cases of RSV. The respiratory syncytial virus, usually referred to as RSV for short, is common and usually mild. But doctors say it can be especially severe in infants and older adults.
Comments / 0