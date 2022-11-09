Read full article on original website
Former Dodgers Outfielder Enters Free Agent Market
Former Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock declined his $13 million option with the White Sox, taking a $5 million buyout and hitting free agency.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL
With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Agent Makes a Pitch for the Potential Free Agent
Cody Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, addressed the Dodgers' dilemma of whether to keep the beleaguered star or non-tender him.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Bryan Broaddus predicts Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with Cowboys in a couple weeks
Bobby Belt and Bryan Broaddus of the Audacy Original Podcast “Love of the Star” talked about the Odell Beckham Jr. rumors and made a prediction for when – and where – he’ll sign.
Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
Ezekiel Elliott Names Most Hostile NFL Stadium He's Played In
Ezekiel Elliott knows a thing or two about playing in loud stadiums. When he was in college, he had to play at Michigan, plus also had to make trips to Penn State, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Those same kinds of trips continued after he got drafted in 2016, but they were...
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023
In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
atozsports.com
Eagles: Nick Sirianni has strong opinion on a possible Frank Reich reunion
The Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) are always looking for ways to improve the team. Even as the NFL’s lone undefeated team, head coach Nick Sirianni left the door open for one former coach to come aboard. The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach/offensive coordinator Frank Reich on Monday. Reich served as...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Claim a Couple Pitchers From Giants, Trim 40-Man Roster
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever...
NBC Sports
Could Eagles lose key coach to head coaching job next year?
The odds of a team losing its coaches and coordinators to promotions in other organizations certainly increase when that team is undefeated. Right now the Eagles are 8-0, the offense and defense are both humming, and football's preeminent insider thinks a prominent name behind the Eagles' offensive success could be poached when the offseason arrives.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game
Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far. Sharpe has Dallas...
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Reveals Surprising Pick For Midseason NFL MVP
Halfway through the NFL season, three players seem to have separated from the pack in the race to win the league MVP award. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts all have odds of +300 or better, according to the SI Sportsbook, with the next-closest player, Lamar Jackson, at +1100. But a ...
Yardbarker
Eagles Believe They Can Tackle Scheduling Quirk
There are some reasons that Washington can come into Philadelphia and steal a win, such as a ground attack with a pair of thumpers in Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, a better quarterback than Carson Wentz in Taylor Heinecke, and a defensive line capable of shutting down the running game.
Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning
The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
Rumor: Trea Turner Wants to Play for Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a shortstop, and the most tantalizing option on the market, Trea Turner, wants to play for Philadelphia.
Yardbarker
Avonte Maddox's Hamstring Could Have Eagles Scrambling in the Slot
At 8-0 there's not much to complain about when it comes to the Eagles but if you're into nitpicking the occasional special teams gaffe might be a cause for concern. The third phase wasn't kind to Philadelphia last week in Houston either when starting slot cornerback Avone Maddox strained his hamstring during punt coverage as a gunner.
FanSided
