Houston, TX

eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?

Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
houstoniamag.com

6 of the Best Pie Places in Houston For All Your Holiday Needs

It's as easy as ... well ... pie. ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT STAPLES of a Thanksgiving dinner spread is the pie. It’s the essential dessert to eat after your second (or third) helping of turkey and dressing, right before you’re sent off into a tryptophan-induced sleep. But...
luxury-houses.net

This $4.3 Million Remarkable Home in Houston Features Superb Quality Throughout and Beautiful Vistas

11111 Claymore Road Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 11111 Claymore Road, Houston, Texas is an extraordinary home on an amazing 0.95 acre lot with impressive amenities including temperature controlled wine room for 2200+ bottles, well-equipped kitchen, and more. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11111 Claymore Road, please contact Sharon Ballas (Phone: 713-822-3895) at Greenwood King Properties for full support and perfect service.
Community Impact Houston

Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization

The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Houston, Texas

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Houston for couples based on major travel sites, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Houston. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
earnthenecklace.com

Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
luxury-houses.net

An Exceptional Gated Estate in Houston Comes with Spectacular Living Areas and Amazing Outdoor Spaces Selling for $4.5 Million

11526 Shadow Way Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 11526 Shadow Way Street, Houston, Texas is an exceptional gated property with spectacular living areas and dining room overlook to serene setting and pool, sophisticated interiors featuring a series of luminous open spaces. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11526 Shadow Way Street, please contact Sharon Ballas (Phone: 713-822-3895) at Greenwood King Properties for full support and perfect service.
Houston Press

Thanksgiving 2022: Dining Out at Houston's Restaurants

Thanksgiving is less than three weeks away and some Houstonians are still scrambling to make plans. For those who want to leave the prep and cooking to the professionals, there are plenty of wonderful restaurants in our World Series Champion city for holiday feasts. So, don't stress about cleaning the house for guests or what to make for your anti-meat, anti-gluten, anti-vegetable cousin. Let the hospitality pros of Houston be the hosts for your celebration. Just make sure to tip some extra moolah to show your gratitude for those working on the holiday.
papercitymag.com

The Heights Gets a New Tex-Mex Restaurant — Kitchen & Cantina Expands the Goode Footprint

The chicken tortilla soup at Kitchen & Cantinia is made with red chiles and roasted chicken stock, hand-shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro and topped with traditional garnishes. (Photo by Caroline Fontenot) Levi Goode — chef and president of Goode Company Restaurants, the talented progeny of the late founder Jim Goode —...
