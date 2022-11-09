ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FanSided

Latest Carlos Correa rumors could be bad news for Dodgers

Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has officially entered free agency, but the Los Angeles Dodgers may stray away from him. Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa may have dug himself into a hole for his association with the 2017 Houston Astros, putting some strains on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Justin Verlander reveals Yankees are free agency dinosaurs

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has chosen free agency with many options ahead of him, but he revealed the New York Yankees aren’t up to par. Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has many tough choices to make amidst his free agency, but the New York Yankees, despite being the wealthiest team in MLB, don’t seem to be top contenders.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Chicago

Source: League Admits Two Missed Penalties in Bears-Dolphins Game

Source: League admits two missed calls in Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL admitted officials made a couple of mistakes in the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Dolphins, according to a team source. After the game, the Bears sent plays into the league office for review, as they do after every game. Those plays include some where they believed the refs missed a call, and plays where they believe refs made the right call. But two decisions in particular caught the attention of everyone watching the shootout between Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa: a defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, and the decision not to throw a flag on Keion Crossen for interfering with Chase Claypool on a deep ball a few minutes later.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

The 2022-23 Detroit Pistons are getting into “Process” territory

The Detroit Pistons have gotten off to a rough start and that is putting it lightly. They are just 3-10 after 13 games, tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference with the Hornets. Surprisingly, they aren’t the worst in the entire league, as that honor belongs to the Rockets and Lakers, who have only won two games apiece.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears starting cornerback ruled out against Lions

A Chicago Bears starting cornerback was ruled out Friday. The Chicago Bears had several injuries after the team’s heartbreaking loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. The Bears’ injury report Thursday had several starters listed. On Friday, a Chicago Bears starting cornerback was ruled out against the Detroit Lions in Week 10.
CHICAGO, IL
