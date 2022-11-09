Read full article on original website
KEVN
Rapid City man denies killing a child in Mission
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man accused of killing a child pleaded “not guilty” in federal court Wednesday. Noah Virgil White Lance III, 33, is charged with first degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon to a child, assault resulting in serious bodily injury to a child, and child abuse.
newscenter1.tv
Here are 37 photos of the Veterans Day Parade in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People and floats made their way down Main Street for the Veterans Day Parade Friday. Led by the Rapid City Police Department, other companies, organizations and individuals participated in the parade including Black Hills Energy, Miss South Dakota and the Rapid City Fire Department. Families...
Black Hills Pioneer
SD Guard to welcome home 235th MPs
RAPID CITY — A welcome home ceremony is scheduled for about 109 soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company at The Monument Theater in Rapid City at 4 p.m. Sunday. The soldiers are returning home after serving on a 10-month deployment to Cuba,...
kotatv.com
KELOLAND TV
Jury finds man guilty in 2019 fatal shooting
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly three years after a deadly shooting on the Pine Ridge Reservation, a federal jury has convicted a 29-year-old man of first-degree murder. Colton Bagola shot and killed 30-year-old Sloane Bull Bear in December of 2019. Weeks later, he made headlines again, when he...
KELOLAND TV
drgnews.com
Rapid City woman dies from injuries received in Halloween vehicle-pedestrian accident
A 20-year-old Rapid City woman has died from injuries sustained in an early morning (2:34am) pedestrian-vehicle crash on Halloween (Oct. 31, 2022). Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates a 2018 Mack CXU600 commercial truck was traveling on the Interstate 90 on-ramp at mile marker 63 when it hit the pedestrian, Ina King, who was walking in the center of the ramp. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. She died Monday (Nov. 7, 2022).
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to make adjustments to water charges
STURGIS – Beginning in January, residents of Sturgis will see some changes to their water bill.
newscenter1.tv
Christmas Eve murderer sentenced to life in prison
PIERRE, S.D. — On Monday, Elias Richard was sentenced to life in the South Dakota State Penitentiary for the murder of Vernall Marshall. It took a jury four days to convict Richard of Second Degree Murder. On December 24, 2020, an altercation during a drug transaction between Richard and...
Black Hills Pioneer
Local charities receive funds from Sturgis Motorcycle Rally proceeds
STURGIS — The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally gives back to the community in many ways including to local non-profit organizations. On Monday, the city and some of its Rally sponsors distributed more than $188,000 to local groups with proceeds from events held during this year’s Rally.
KEVN
Young Black Hills violinist dazzles judges at competition: ‘It’s always a process’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Black Hills violinist is preparing for the next level of the Music Teachers National Association Senior String Performance competition. After taking the first chair in the South Dakota competition, Karina Carley will participate at the division level. But with winning comes practice. “The first...
Black Hills Pioneer
Flanagan, Sleep, Jennings capture Lawrence County Commission seats
DEADWOOD – Lawrence County voters chose incumbents Brandon Flanagan, R-Spearfish, Richard Sleep, R-Spearfish and newcomer Eric Jennings, R-Spearfish to fill three vacant seats in the Lawrence County Commission race in Tuesday’s general election. Capturing 6,886 votes, or 29%, Flanagan garnered the most votes.
KEVN
Million-dollar donation helps military veterans at Mines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Mines is listed as a military friendly school and this November they are hosting events for veterans and getting upgrades to the Rich and Trudy Wells Veterans Resource Center. The center gives veteran students tools to help ensure their success. The Wells’ 1-million-dollar...
Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?
The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
Thank you for your service: Here’s a list of Veterans Day discounts in the Black Hills area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There are different ways to celebrate veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day. One way that many businesses celebrate is by giving discounts and special deals to those who have served. There are a number of restaurants and stores that are having special deals or...
KELOLAND TV
National Guard soldiers returning to Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 100 soldiers from the National Guard in Rapid City will be welcomed back at 4 p.m. MT on Sunday, Nov. 13. The ceremony for the 109 soldiers South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company will be at The Monument Theater in Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
CAUTION: Icy roads are expected to continue in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City woke up Wednesday morning to the beginning of what could be our first winter storm this year. Roads are icy and freezing fog and freezing rain throughout the day will not improve conditions. Snow is expected later on tonight. Please exercise caution and give yourself extra time to travel.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder. She was last seen in the 600 block of Latrobe Avenue wearing a red sweatshirt, red camo pants, red shoes, and a red backpack. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should...
Black Hills Pioneer
Sign approved for Belle Fourche water tank
The Belle Fourche City Council approved a sign promoting the Belle Fourche High School. The $5,000 sign will stand by the Redwater water tank. Courtesy illustration.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish School District implements Safe2Say South Dakota
SPEARFISH — Along with the rest of South Dakota school districts, the Spearfish School District has implemented a new program that will help people report potentially harmful or dangerous situations online and anonymously. According to the Safe2Say South Dakota website, “in over 80% of school shootings, someone other than...
