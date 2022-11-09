ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lead, SD

newscenter1.tv

Here are 37 photos of the Veterans Day Parade in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – People and floats made their way down Main Street for the Veterans Day Parade Friday. Led by the Rapid City Police Department, other companies, organizations and individuals participated in the parade including Black Hills Energy, Miss South Dakota and the Rapid City Fire Department. Families...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU’s Haedyn Rhoades earns AVCA scholarship

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University volleyball team member Haedyn Rhoades was selected as a recipient of the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association’s (AVCA) Demonstrator Scholarship. The AVCA will bring 30 student-athletes to its 2022 convention in Omaha, Neb., to serve as demonstrators for its on-court educational sessions.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

SD Guard to welcome home 235th MPs

RAPID CITY — A welcome home ceremony is scheduled for about 109 soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company at The Monument Theater in Rapid City at 4 p.m. Sunday. The soldiers are returning home after serving on a 10-month deployment to Cuba,...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

It all started with a cease-fire at 11 am on November 11

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Initially called “Armistice Day” it was at the first anniversary of the end of World War I and was a time to reflect upon the bravery of those who served in our country’s military. Air Force veteran Ed Manzano is working to...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Runge goes down in SDML Hall of Fame

Monday, the Deadwood City Commission acknowledged and commended Deadwood City Archivist Michael Runge for being inducted into the South Dakota Municipal League (SDML) Hall of Fame for 20 years of service, awarded recently at the 2022 SDML Conference. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson. To read all of today's stories,
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Peyton VanDeest captures XC All-American honors

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Middle School eighth-grader Peyton VanDeest earned All-American honors by placing third at the National Middle School Cross Country Championships in Louisville, Ky., on Nov. 5. VanDeest’s time for the 4-kilometer race was 14 minutes 23 seconds: only 12 seconds off the leader. This event featured 212...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Scooper XC squads enjoy successful state AA meet

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper cross country teams set some lofty goals at the beginning of the season and hit the majority of them, including the best placing for the boys’ team in the history of the school. “It was a pretty good day, actually one of...
Black Hills Pioneer

Margaret Eleanor Logan Sulentic

Margaret Eleanor Logan Sulentic, “Nanny,” was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Friend, and hardworking Businesswoman. She passed away in Deadwood, SD, at her home on Monday, November 7, 2022. She seemed to have an endless supply of generosity and unconditional love for all she met. Her sugar cookies, rhubarb and lemon pies, or warm cinnamon rolls were a staple at many gatherings.
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

News & Notes

SPEARFISH — The Booth Society, Inc., the non-profit friends group of the DC. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives, is seeking applications for board of director positions. The positions are three-year terms.
SPEARFISH, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?

The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

SMS honors veterans at ceremony

SPEARFISH — Friday morning, Spearfish Middle School held an assembly celebrating local veterans. “All our veterans have protected democracy, our freedom, our way of life.” Eigth grader Lily Miles said. “We must continue to honor them. They have given us the chance to live in freedom today”
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish School District implements Safe2Say South Dakota

SPEARFISH — Along with the rest of South Dakota school districts, the Spearfish School District has implemented a new program that will help people report potentially harmful or dangerous situations online and anonymously. According to the Safe2Say South Dakota website, “in over 80% of school shootings, someone other than...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Broncs’ VB team returning to state

BUFFALO — Belle Fourche will return to the state class A volleyball tournament for the first time since 2017. The seventh-seeded Broncs defeated number 10 seed Mobridge-Pollock three sets to one in a Class A SoDak 16 match played Tuesday at Harding County High School.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Jury finds man guilty in 2019 fatal shooting

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly three years after a deadly shooting on the Pine Ridge Reservation, a federal jury has convicted a 29-year-old man of first-degree murder. Colton Bagola shot and killed 30-year-old Sloane Bull Bear in December of 2019. Weeks later, he made headlines again, when he...
RAPID CITY, SD

