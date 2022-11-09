Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
‘A Place for Harvest’ brings local WWII hero’s story to new generation
SPEARFISH – Lauren Harris is no stranger to military history, or writing about military history, but when she heard the story of Kenny Higashi, a Spearfish veteran, she knew she’d stumbled onto something special. “It’s a really important thing to share with the kids, plus introducing them to...
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
newscenter1.tv
Here are 37 photos of the Veterans Day Parade in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People and floats made their way down Main Street for the Veterans Day Parade Friday. Led by the Rapid City Police Department, other companies, organizations and individuals participated in the parade including Black Hills Energy, Miss South Dakota and the Rapid City Fire Department. Families...
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU’s Haedyn Rhoades earns AVCA scholarship
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University volleyball team member Haedyn Rhoades was selected as a recipient of the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association’s (AVCA) Demonstrator Scholarship. The AVCA will bring 30 student-athletes to its 2022 convention in Omaha, Neb., to serve as demonstrators for its on-court educational sessions.
Black Hills Pioneer
SD Guard to welcome home 235th MPs
RAPID CITY — A welcome home ceremony is scheduled for about 109 soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company at The Monument Theater in Rapid City at 4 p.m. Sunday. The soldiers are returning home after serving on a 10-month deployment to Cuba,...
kotatv.com
It all started with a cease-fire at 11 am on November 11
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Initially called “Armistice Day” it was at the first anniversary of the end of World War I and was a time to reflect upon the bravery of those who served in our country’s military. Air Force veteran Ed Manzano is working to...
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to make adjustments to water charges
STURGIS – Beginning in January, residents of Sturgis will see some changes to their water bill.
Black Hills Pioneer
Runge goes down in SDML Hall of Fame
Monday, the Deadwood City Commission acknowledged and commended Deadwood City Archivist Michael Runge for being inducted into the South Dakota Municipal League (SDML) Hall of Fame for 20 years of service, awarded recently at the 2022 SDML Conference. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson. To read all of today's stories,
Black Hills Pioneer
Peyton VanDeest captures XC All-American honors
SPEARFISH — Spearfish Middle School eighth-grader Peyton VanDeest earned All-American honors by placing third at the National Middle School Cross Country Championships in Louisville, Ky., on Nov. 5. VanDeest’s time for the 4-kilometer race was 14 minutes 23 seconds: only 12 seconds off the leader. This event featured 212...
Black Hills Pioneer
Scooper XC squads enjoy successful state AA meet
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper cross country teams set some lofty goals at the beginning of the season and hit the majority of them, including the best placing for the boys’ team in the history of the school. “It was a pretty good day, actually one of...
Black Hills Pioneer
Sign approved for Belle Fourche water tank
The Belle Fourche City Council approved a sign promoting the Belle Fourche High School. The $5,000 sign will stand by the Redwater water tank. Courtesy illustration.
Black Hills Pioneer
Margaret Eleanor Logan Sulentic
Margaret Eleanor Logan Sulentic, “Nanny,” was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Friend, and hardworking Businesswoman. She passed away in Deadwood, SD, at her home on Monday, November 7, 2022. She seemed to have an endless supply of generosity and unconditional love for all she met. Her sugar cookies, rhubarb and lemon pies, or warm cinnamon rolls were a staple at many gatherings.
Black Hills Pioneer
News & Notes
SPEARFISH — The Booth Society, Inc., the non-profit friends group of the DC. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives, is seeking applications for board of director positions. The positions are three-year terms.
Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?
The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Black Hills Pioneer
SMS honors veterans at ceremony
SPEARFISH — Friday morning, Spearfish Middle School held an assembly celebrating local veterans. “All our veterans have protected democracy, our freedom, our way of life.” Eigth grader Lily Miles said. “We must continue to honor them. They have given us the chance to live in freedom today”
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish School District implements Safe2Say South Dakota
SPEARFISH — Along with the rest of South Dakota school districts, the Spearfish School District has implemented a new program that will help people report potentially harmful or dangerous situations online and anonymously. According to the Safe2Say South Dakota website, “in over 80% of school shootings, someone other than...
Black Hills Pioneer
Broncs’ VB team returning to state
BUFFALO — Belle Fourche will return to the state class A volleyball tournament for the first time since 2017. The seventh-seeded Broncs defeated number 10 seed Mobridge-Pollock three sets to one in a Class A SoDak 16 match played Tuesday at Harding County High School.
beckersspine.com
Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center urgent care facility celebrates 5 years
Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center's Orthopedic Urgent Care clinic in Rapid City, S.D., is celebrating its fifth year in operation according to a Nov. 11 press release sent to Becker's. The center also has an urgent care center in Gillette, Wyo. The Black Hills Center, which opened in 2017,...
First South Dakota Blizzard Impacts Central & Northern Region
It's widely known that South Dakota needs the moisture but most of us would rather do without a blizzard. And, that's exactly what the forecast is calling for in parts of the state. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in Rapid City for areas North and...
KELOLAND TV
Jury finds man guilty in 2019 fatal shooting
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly three years after a deadly shooting on the Pine Ridge Reservation, a federal jury has convicted a 29-year-old man of first-degree murder. Colton Bagola shot and killed 30-year-old Sloane Bull Bear in December of 2019. Weeks later, he made headlines again, when he...
