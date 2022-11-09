ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

FanBuzz

The 7 College Football Games to Watch This Weekend That Aren't TCU vs. Texas

Given that we are just three weeks away from Championship Saturday, every game is a big game. But hey, this is college football and every game matters. This weekend does not have quite the heavy hitter like last week's Georgia/Tennessee game but there are plenty of games that have playoff, New Year's Six, and conference implications on the line. So, this week we are giving you not just five but the top EIGHT games to watch this Saturday. So, get your multiple screens going because it is going to be a busy and exciting weekend of college football!
GEORGIA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Spartans hope to tame Bulls

SPRING CREEK — After a massive upset in the second round of the 3A North postseason — taking out No. 1 Fallon on the road by a score of 21-20 — the Spring Creek football team will now play in the Division 3A state semifinal. At 2...
SPRING CREEK, NV

