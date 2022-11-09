ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearfish, SD

South Dakota Searchlight

Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?

The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

News & Notes

SPEARFISH — The Booth Society, Inc., the non-profit friends group of the DC. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives, is seeking applications for board of director positions. The positions are three-year terms.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish School District implements Safe2Say South Dakota

SPEARFISH — Along with the rest of South Dakota school districts, the Spearfish School District has implemented a new program that will help people report potentially harmful or dangerous situations online and anonymously. According to the Safe2Say South Dakota website, “in over 80% of school shootings, someone other than...
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

EXPLAINER: Why drops of ice dropped our snow totals

RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you looked outside Thursday, you may have noticed that snow totals fell shy of forecasts that were released prior to Wednesday. On Wednesday night, we bumped accumulation forecasts down to 1″-3″ in Rapid City. What happened?. Well, I’m sure you also noticed...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

CAUTION: Icy roads are expected to continue in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City woke up Wednesday morning to the beginning of what could be our first winter storm this year. Roads are icy and freezing fog and freezing rain throughout the day will not improve conditions. Snow is expected later on tonight. Please exercise caution and give yourself extra time to travel.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sky Ridge housing prices follow state increases

SPEARFISH — The Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish is designed to be an affordable workforce housing solution, but as the state’s idea of what constitutes, “affordable housing” changes, so too do the price points at Sky Ridge. The houses at Sky Ridge are arranged into...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

SD Guard to welcome home 235th MPs

RAPID CITY — A welcome home ceremony is scheduled for about 109 soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company at The Monument Theater in Rapid City at 4 p.m. Sunday. The soldiers are returning home after serving on a 10-month deployment to Cuba,...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU’s Haedyn Rhoades earns AVCA scholarship

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University volleyball team member Haedyn Rhoades was selected as a recipient of the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association’s (AVCA) Demonstrator Scholarship. The AVCA will bring 30 student-athletes to its 2022 convention in Omaha, Neb., to serve as demonstrators for its on-court educational sessions.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Here are 37 photos of the Veterans Day Parade in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – People and floats made their way down Main Street for the Veterans Day Parade Friday. Led by the Rapid City Police Department, other companies, organizations and individuals participated in the parade including Black Hills Energy, Miss South Dakota and the Rapid City Fire Department. Families...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Unseasonably cold weather to stick around for awhile.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although the winter storm has left the area, cold, arctic air continues to hang around, and we will see unseasonably cold temperatures stick around through Thanksgiving! That’s right, for about 2 weeks! S. Several reinforcing shots of cold air will arrive next week, keeping...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

It all started with a cease-fire at 11 am on November 11

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Initially called “Armistice Day” it was at the first anniversary of the end of World War I and was a time to reflect upon the bravery of those who served in our country’s military. Air Force veteran Ed Manzano is working to...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman hit by a truck in Box Elder Oct. 31 has died from her injuries. According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Ina King was walking in the center of the on ramp to Interstate 90 (mile marker 63) about 2:30 a.m. when she was hit by the truck. King was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where she died Monday.
BOX ELDER, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Broncs’ VB team returning to state

BUFFALO — Belle Fourche will return to the state class A volleyball tournament for the first time since 2017. The seventh-seeded Broncs defeated number 10 seed Mobridge-Pollock three sets to one in a Class A SoDak 16 match played Tuesday at Harding County High School.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Scooper XC squads enjoy successful state AA meet

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper cross country teams set some lofty goals at the beginning of the season and hit the majority of them, including the best placing for the boys’ team in the history of the school. “It was a pretty good day, actually one of...

