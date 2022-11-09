Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Sign approved for Belle Fourche water tank
The Belle Fourche City Council approved a sign promoting the Belle Fourche High School. The $5,000 sign will stand by the Redwater water tank. Courtesy illustration.
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?
The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Black Hills Pioneer
News & Notes
SPEARFISH — The Booth Society, Inc., the non-profit friends group of the DC. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives, is seeking applications for board of director positions. The positions are three-year terms.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish School District implements Safe2Say South Dakota
SPEARFISH — Along with the rest of South Dakota school districts, the Spearfish School District has implemented a new program that will help people report potentially harmful or dangerous situations online and anonymously. According to the Safe2Say South Dakota website, “in over 80% of school shootings, someone other than...
newscenter1.tv
EXPLAINER: Why drops of ice dropped our snow totals
RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you looked outside Thursday, you may have noticed that snow totals fell shy of forecasts that were released prior to Wednesday. On Wednesday night, we bumped accumulation forecasts down to 1″-3″ in Rapid City. What happened?. Well, I’m sure you also noticed...
newscenter1.tv
CAUTION: Icy roads are expected to continue in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City woke up Wednesday morning to the beginning of what could be our first winter storm this year. Roads are icy and freezing fog and freezing rain throughout the day will not improve conditions. Snow is expected later on tonight. Please exercise caution and give yourself extra time to travel.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sky Ridge housing prices follow state increases
SPEARFISH — The Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish is designed to be an affordable workforce housing solution, but as the state’s idea of what constitutes, “affordable housing” changes, so too do the price points at Sky Ridge. The houses at Sky Ridge are arranged into...
First South Dakota Blizzard Impacts Central & Northern Region
It's widely known that South Dakota needs the moisture but most of us would rather do without a blizzard. And, that's exactly what the forecast is calling for in parts of the state. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in Rapid City for areas North and...
beckersspine.com
Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center urgent care facility celebrates 5 years
Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center's Orthopedic Urgent Care clinic in Rapid City, S.D., is celebrating its fifth year in operation according to a Nov. 11 press release sent to Becker's. The center also has an urgent care center in Gillette, Wyo. The Black Hills Center, which opened in 2017,...
Black Hills Pioneer
SD Guard to welcome home 235th MPs
RAPID CITY — A welcome home ceremony is scheduled for about 109 soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company at The Monument Theater in Rapid City at 4 p.m. Sunday. The soldiers are returning home after serving on a 10-month deployment to Cuba,...
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU’s Haedyn Rhoades earns AVCA scholarship
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University volleyball team member Haedyn Rhoades was selected as a recipient of the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association’s (AVCA) Demonstrator Scholarship. The AVCA will bring 30 student-athletes to its 2022 convention in Omaha, Neb., to serve as demonstrators for its on-court educational sessions.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to make adjustments to water charges
STURGIS – Beginning in January, residents of Sturgis will see some changes to their water bill.
newscenter1.tv
Here are 37 photos of the Veterans Day Parade in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People and floats made their way down Main Street for the Veterans Day Parade Friday. Led by the Rapid City Police Department, other companies, organizations and individuals participated in the parade including Black Hills Energy, Miss South Dakota and the Rapid City Fire Department. Families...
KEVN
Unseasonably cold weather to stick around for awhile.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although the winter storm has left the area, cold, arctic air continues to hang around, and we will see unseasonably cold temperatures stick around through Thanksgiving! That’s right, for about 2 weeks! S. Several reinforcing shots of cold air will arrive next week, keeping...
kotatv.com
It all started with a cease-fire at 11 am on November 11
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Initially called “Armistice Day” it was at the first anniversary of the end of World War I and was a time to reflect upon the bravery of those who served in our country’s military. Air Force veteran Ed Manzano is working to...
kotatv.com
Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman hit by a truck in Box Elder Oct. 31 has died from her injuries. According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Ina King was walking in the center of the on ramp to Interstate 90 (mile marker 63) about 2:30 a.m. when she was hit by the truck. King was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where she died Monday.
Black Hills Pioneer
Broncs’ VB team returning to state
BUFFALO — Belle Fourche will return to the state class A volleyball tournament for the first time since 2017. The seventh-seeded Broncs defeated number 10 seed Mobridge-Pollock three sets to one in a Class A SoDak 16 match played Tuesday at Harding County High School.
Black Hills Pioneer
Scooper XC squads enjoy successful state AA meet
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper cross country teams set some lofty goals at the beginning of the season and hit the majority of them, including the best placing for the boys’ team in the history of the school. “It was a pretty good day, actually one of...
newscenter1.tv
Thank you for your service: Here’s a list of Veterans Day discounts in the Black Hills area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There are different ways to celebrate veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day. One way that many businesses celebrate is by giving discounts and special deals to those who have served. There are a number of restaurants and stores that are having special deals or...
