Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish School District implements Safe2Say South Dakota
SPEARFISH — Along with the rest of South Dakota school districts, the Spearfish School District has implemented a new program that will help people report potentially harmful or dangerous situations online and anonymously. According to the Safe2Say South Dakota website, “in over 80% of school shootings, someone other than...
Black Hills Pioneer
Local charities receive funds from Sturgis Motorcycle Rally proceeds
STURGIS — The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally gives back to the community in many ways including to local non-profit organizations. On Monday, the city and some of its Rally sponsors distributed more than $188,000 to local groups with proceeds from events held during this year’s Rally.
Black Hills Pioneer
SMS honors veterans at ceremony
SPEARFISH — Friday morning, Spearfish Middle School held an assembly celebrating local veterans. “All our veterans have protected democracy, our freedom, our way of life.” Eigth grader Lily Miles said. “We must continue to honor them. They have given us the chance to live in freedom today”
Black Hills Pioneer
SD Guard to welcome home 235th MPs
RAPID CITY — A welcome home ceremony is scheduled for about 109 soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company at The Monument Theater in Rapid City at 4 p.m. Sunday. The soldiers are returning home after serving on a 10-month deployment to Cuba,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood honors a combined 100 years of employee service to the city
Monday, the Deadwood City Commission honored and thanked seven long-time employees for a combined 100 years of employee service to the city, attained in 2022 and ranging from five to 25 years in duration. Pictured, front row, left to right, are: William Burleson, 25 years; Mike Runge, 20 years; Misty Trewhella, 10 years; Karla Dower, five years.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to make adjustments to water charges
STURGIS – Beginning in January, residents of Sturgis will see some changes to their water bill.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU’s Haedyn Rhoades earns AVCA scholarship
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University volleyball team member Haedyn Rhoades was selected as a recipient of the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association’s (AVCA) Demonstrator Scholarship. The AVCA will bring 30 student-athletes to its 2022 convention in Omaha, Neb., to serve as demonstrators for its on-court educational sessions.
Black Hills Pioneer
Veterans Day programs set for area schools
SPEARFISH — Local schools are honoring veterans by hosting Veterans Day programs. Each program is located at the host school unless otherwise noted. Spearfish will host guest veterans at West Elementary and Mountain View Elementary, and the Spearfish Middle School will host a public program. The details are below:
Black Hills Pioneer
Sign approved for Belle Fourche water tank
The Belle Fourche City Council approved a sign promoting the Belle Fourche High School. The $5,000 sign will stand by the Redwater water tank. Courtesy illustration.
Black Hills Pioneer
Scooper XC squads enjoy successful state AA meet
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper cross country teams set some lofty goals at the beginning of the season and hit the majority of them, including the best placing for the boys’ team in the history of the school. “It was a pretty good day, actually one of...
Black Hills Pioneer
News & Notes
SPEARFISH — The Booth Society, Inc., the non-profit friends group of the DC. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives, is seeking applications for board of director positions. The positions are three-year terms.
Black Hills Pioneer
Peyton VanDeest captures XC All-American honors
SPEARFISH — Spearfish Middle School eighth-grader Peyton VanDeest earned All-American honors by placing third at the National Middle School Cross Country Championships in Louisville, Ky., on Nov. 5. VanDeest’s time for the 4-kilometer race was 14 minutes 23 seconds: only 12 seconds off the leader. This event featured 212...
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU football players earn RMAC academic honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State University’s football placed 16 players on the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) All-Academic squad. The listing includes Defensive Academic Player of the Year Ryder Blair, and four First-Team honorees.
Black Hills Pioneer
Jacket VB players receive RMAC academic honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) released its lists for First Team All-Academic and RMAC Honor Roll on Tuesday afternoon. Listings include one student-athlete from Black Hills State who was named RMAC First Team and six named to the RMAC Honor Roll for their performance in the classroom and on the court.
Black Hills Pioneer
Margaret Eleanor Logan Sulentic
Margaret Eleanor Logan Sulentic, “Nanny,” was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Friend, and hardworking Businesswoman. She passed away in Deadwood, SD, at her home on Monday, November 7, 2022. She seemed to have an endless supply of generosity and unconditional love for all she met. Her sugar cookies, rhubarb and lemon pies, or warm cinnamon rolls were a staple at many gatherings.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sky Ridge housing prices follow state increases
SPEARFISH — The Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish is designed to be an affordable workforce housing solution, but as the state’s idea of what constitutes, “affordable housing” changes, so too do the price points at Sky Ridge. The houses at Sky Ridge are arranged into...
Black Hills Pioneer
Runge goes down in SDML Hall of Fame
Monday, the Deadwood City Commission acknowledged and commended Deadwood City Archivist Michael Runge for being inducted into the South Dakota Municipal League (SDML) Hall of Fame for 20 years of service, awarded recently at the 2022 SDML Conference. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson. To read all of today's stories,
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU football team to end season Saturday
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will conclude its football season Saturday when it hosts CSU-Pueblo at Lyle Hare Stadium. Kickoff for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tilt is set for noon. The Yellow Jackets are fourth in the conference standings at 5-3, 7-3 for all games. CSU-Pueblo, ranked...
Black Hills Pioneer
Pinnow wins District 28B House seat
SPEARFISH — Former Lemmon Mayor Neal Pinnow will take his next step in public service as the District 28B Representative. Republican Pinnow won 81% of the vote from Butte, Perkins and Harding County on Tuesday, while challenger Independent Calvin Reilly received 19% of votes. Reilly said while he was disappointed with the election outcome, he felt like in this election the voters would win either way.
Comments / 0