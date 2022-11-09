Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia relinquished its final foothold in a major city in southern Ukraine on Friday, allowing Ukrainian forces to move cautiously toward reclaiming the country’s only Russian-occupied provincial capital in what would be a major morale-boosting victory. In a statement carried by Russian state news...
US consumer inflation slowed to 7.7% over past 12 months, easing some pressure on households and economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer inflation slowed to 7.7% over past 12 months, easing some pressure on households and economy. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Midway through UN climate talks, Egypt pushes to bridge gaps
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt is pushing to bridge the gaps between negotiating parties at the United Nations’ climate conference as negotiators Saturday finalize draft deals as the first week of the summit wraps up in the seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad said the biggest challenge for Egypt as a host country is to have negotiators “convinced on different issues,” including funds for nations to adapt to climate change and a consensus on ‘loss and damage’ — finance from industrialized...
North Macedonia to pardon violators of pandemic measures
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia is planning to pardon more than 1,200 people who face prison sentences because they have failed to pay fines for violating restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice Minister Nikola Tupancheski said the criminal court in the capital of Skopje has proposed the...
China eases some quarantine for travelers even as cases rise
BEIJING (AP) — Travelers arriving in China will spend less time in quarantine under changes to sweeping anti-virus controls announced Friday to reduce disruptions to the economy and society. The announcement came as an upsurge in COVID-19 cases prompted Beijing to close parks and impose other restrictions. The country...
UK economy shrinks as economists warn of more pain to come
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s economy shrank in the three months to September, official statistics said Friday, as forecasters warned of many months of contraction to come. The Office for National Statistics said gross domestic product fell by 0.2% between July and September, a smaller-than-expected contraction that nevertheless is seen to signal the start of a long recession.
Canada FM warns businesses against deepening China ties
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s foreign minister said Wednesday that China is an increasingly disruptive, global power and warned businesses against deepening their ties, saying there were “geopolitical risks.”. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly made the remarks at the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of...
AP PHOTOS: ‘Plastic Man’ in Senegal on mission against trash
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — On a beach in Senegal with so much plastic trash that much of the sand is covered, one man is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of plastics—by wearing many of the bags, cups and other junk that might just as soon be part of trash piles.
