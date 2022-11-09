ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Ron Seymour
6d ago

I wonder how the whole state of Texas doesn't have election problems but Harris County always does

Click2Houston.com

Harris County election officials facing protests, scrutiny

HOUSTON – Protesters gathered outside of Harris County Commissioners Court Tuesday to demand answers about the 2022 election. Harris County commissioners are meeting Tuesday and agenda item 334 is a request by the commissioner of Precinct 3 to discuss election issues. Harris County GOP says Harris County Elections Administrator...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election problems; Harris County GOP files lawsuit against county and Elections Administrator

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has called for an investigation into the widespread election problems in Harris County on Nov. 8. In a release, Abbott stated that the county experienced delays, missing keys, insufficient paper ballots, staffing problems, and more. “I’m calling on the Secretary of...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Local tax preparer charged with preparing false joint income tax return: DOJ

HOUSTON – A tax preparer is accused of preparing a false joint income tax return, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. The charges allege that in 2018, Fabrice Mahinga willfully prepared a false tax return listing fake Schedule C loss, Earned Income Tax Credit, American Opportunity Credit, additional child tax credit and a false claim for an income tax refund.
HOUSTON, TX
Reform Austin

Straight-Ticket Option Eliminated By Texas Republicans for Fear of Harris County Blue Voters

In the first nationwide election since 2020, GOP state officials and legislators made numerous changes to voting methodologies and requirements in the name of voter integrity. However, Harris County, the bluest in Texas, had already become the target of Republican state officials – who put forth a particular reform effort — the elimination of the so-called “one button” straight-ticket voting.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

DRAINED: KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers for you - about water bill issues in Houston

From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service, and costly water meter issues.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Our KPRC 2 Investigates team has heard your complaints about your City of Houston water bills. These concerns include everything, from excessive water bills to outrageous and irregular meter readings. Customers are feeling “drained” and frustrated that there is no apparent recourse, and many are finding it hard to get answers from the city. It’s why all this week, the KPRC 2 Investigates team is taking a hard look at these issues and pushing city leaders for solutions.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Election recount explained: What is it? Why does it happen? Who pays?

HOUSTON — Election Day is in the books, but it may be some time before we have an official final ballot count for some races in parts of Texas and in Harris County. Some midterm races across the country were very tight, with just a few hundred votes separating them, meaning there will likely be recounts for some races. So, what does that mean?
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

