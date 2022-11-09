Read full article on original website
Ron Seymour
6d ago
I wonder how the whole state of Texas doesn't have election problems but Harris County always does
Reply(1)
4
Related
Click2Houston.com
Harris County election officials facing protests, scrutiny
HOUSTON – Protesters gathered outside of Harris County Commissioners Court Tuesday to demand answers about the 2022 election. Harris County commissioners are meeting Tuesday and agenda item 334 is a request by the commissioner of Precinct 3 to discuss election issues. Harris County GOP says Harris County Elections Administrator...
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election problems; Harris County GOP files lawsuit against county and Elections Administrator
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has called for an investigation into the widespread election problems in Harris County on Nov. 8. In a release, Abbott stated that the county experienced delays, missing keys, insufficient paper ballots, staffing problems, and more. “I’m calling on the Secretary of...
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation of election in largest Texas county
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Harris County’s elections, citing "widespread problems."
Click2Houston.com
Local tax preparer charged with preparing false joint income tax return: DOJ
HOUSTON – A tax preparer is accused of preparing a false joint income tax return, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. The charges allege that in 2018, Fabrice Mahinga willfully prepared a false tax return listing fake Schedule C loss, Earned Income Tax Credit, American Opportunity Credit, additional child tax credit and a false claim for an income tax refund.
Click2Houston.com
For months, almost no one knew Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had cancer
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For more than four months, the mayor of the nation’s fourth-largest city let few people know he had been diagnosed with bone cancer. Not even his 35-year-old daughter was aware.
Click2Houston.com
Former Texas Department of Transportation employee charged with bribery, extortion: DOJ
HOUSTON – A former Texas Department of Transportation employee accused of bribery and extortion has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Houston, according to the Department of Justice. Patrick Gorena, 54, has been charged with one count of bribery and one count of extortion under color of...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County GOP says Harris County Elections Administrator should issue ‘apology’ after Election Day problems
HOUSTON – Members of the Harris County Republican Party held a news conference on Thursday to discuss the problems that occurred with the Harris County Elections Administrator on Election Day. The Republican party chairman Cindy Siegel, the party’s Legal Counsel Andy Taylor, and Texas State Senator Paul Bettencourt were...
Straight-Ticket Option Eliminated By Texas Republicans for Fear of Harris County Blue Voters
In the first nationwide election since 2020, GOP state officials and legislators made numerous changes to voting methodologies and requirements in the name of voter integrity. However, Harris County, the bluest in Texas, had already become the target of Republican state officials – who put forth a particular reform effort — the elimination of the so-called “one button” straight-ticket voting.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo throws shade at Mattress Mack, local leaders during victory speech
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo went to bed “cautiously optimistic" on election night as results were still coming in, but her victory was confirmed Wednesday by preliminary election results and a concession by her Republican challenger, Alexandra Mealer. Hidalgo led by about 16,000 votes...
Click2Houston.com
DRAINED: KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers for you - about water bill issues in Houston
From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service, and costly water meter issues.
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle loses reelection
The Republican incumbent was defeated by a small margin with 100 percent of polling locations reporting Wednesday.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area
HOUSTON – Our KPRC 2 Investigates team has heard your complaints about your City of Houston water bills. These concerns include everything, from excessive water bills to outrageous and irregular meter readings. Customers are feeling “drained” and frustrated that there is no apparent recourse, and many are finding it hard to get answers from the city. It’s why all this week, the KPRC 2 Investigates team is taking a hard look at these issues and pushing city leaders for solutions.
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $5M for man accused of executing Cypress family, including 2 children, in 2014
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Bond has been set at $5,000,000 for the man described as a disgruntled employee, charged in the cold-blooded execution of a Cypress family of four. In September, Feng Lu, 58, was charged with capital murder in the killings of the Sun family. On Jan. 30,...
Click2Houston.com
Houston ISD leaders say they are expanding Pre-K classrooms, programming to help combat district’s decline in enrollment
HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District leaders say they are expanding Pre-K classrooms and programming. It’s one of the ways they’re hoping to turn around a 14% decline in enrollment. Kallie Benes has a lot of great memories with her two little ones, but she says enrolling...
Click2Houston.com
5-vehicle crash clears on I-45 northbound at FM 518 in Galveston County, TranStar says
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A five-vehicle crash on I-45 at FM 518 in Galveston County that caused all main lanes to close Tuesday has cleared, according to TranStar. Drivers were initially urged to avoid the area due to heavy traffic delays. Drivers can now resume driving on the route.
Click2Houston.com
DRAINED: KPRC 2 Investigates excessive water bills and the struggle to get answers
HOUSTON – It’s beyond frustrating when you have a major problem and no one seems to be able to help. For months, our KPRC 2 Investigates team has heard your complaints about your City of Houston water bills. These concerns include everything from excessive water bills to outrageous and irregular meter readings.
KHOU
Election recount explained: What is it? Why does it happen? Who pays?
HOUSTON — Election Day is in the books, but it may be some time before we have an official final ballot count for some races in parts of Texas and in Harris County. Some midterm races across the country were very tight, with just a few hundred votes separating them, meaning there will likely be recounts for some races. So, what does that mean?
Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs challenger Alexandra Mealer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo will serve another term as county judge for Texas' most populous county after Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer conceded the race Wednesday morning minutes after the final Election Day ballots were tallied. The results on Election Day were delayed...
Lina Hidalgo throws shade at 'furniture salesman' Mattress Mack during victory speech
Hidalgo dismissed endorsements of her opponent from Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale and the Houston Chronicle Editorial Board during her celebratory remarks.
Click2Houston.com
Concerns over man threatening park visitors at Mandell Park in Montrose area sheds light on local mental health crisis
HOUSTON – A warning for visitors to Mandell Park in the Montrose area on social media is shedding light on a much larger on going issue the city of Houston is facing: How to identify and help those who are facing a mental health crisis. The post on the...
Comments / 6