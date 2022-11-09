Read full article on original website
Three bodies pulled from lake in Guthrie, Oklahoma after freak airboat accident as harrowing details about crash emerge
THREE bodies were pulled from a lake following a freak airboat accident as harrowing new details came to light, reports say. Divers discovered the remains of three men from the water earlier this week just hours after the airboat they were on flipped over during a crash that proved to be deadly.
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
KOCO
Head-on collision kills 22-year-old woman in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision early Friday morning in rural Pottawatomie County. The small community of Konawa is mourning the death of Shelby Gentry, who was a recent graduate of Oklahoma State University. The driver of the other car, a 23-year-old...
KOCO
OHP dive team recovers three bodies from lake in Guthrie
GUTHRIE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for three missing people in Country Club Lake. On Tuesday, crews responded to an overturned boat on Country Club Lake in Guthrie. Officials said they know the boat was occupied by three people and is now overturned. On Tuesday night,...
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
‘Absolutely helpless situation’: Emotions soar as Guthrie neighborhood recounts fatal boat accident
Three men and an airboat submerged under the Country Club Lake near Midwest Boulevard and Highway 105 on Tuesday afternoon and no one resurfaced
OHP: 22-year-old woman killed in Pottawatomie Co. crash
Authorities say a 22-year-old woman has died following an early morning crash in Pottawatomie County.
Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In NW OKC
Authorities in Oklahoma City have responded to a crash that happened at around 3:00 a.m. Friday near Northwest 23rd Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. According to Oklahoma City Police, a vehicle rolled over and struck three other vehicles. One person received non life-threatening injuries, but there is no word...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
news9.com
Authorities Recover 3 Missing Bodies In Guthrie
UPDATE (8 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022): The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Dive Team said it has recovered three bodies after an airboat flipped Tuesday. The victims' identities are not yet known. Below is the original story. --------------------------------------- The Guthrie Fire Department has a crew working to find three missing boaters near...
OKC driver crashes, claims construction site didn’t have marked signs or barriers
One driver claims that a construction site did not have barriers and clearly marked signs, which led to her crashing and breaking her nose.
A different kind of service: This Oklahoma veteran found his value both in uniform and out
Serving country and fellow man are both things for which they are eternally grateful.
Police: Suspect arrested for crash that killed OKC officer had drugs in system
According to OKCPD, the driver involved in the deadly crash that killed Sergeant Meagan Burke had drugs in his system at the time of the crash.
KOCO
Arrest made after tactical units, heavy police presence surround Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a "high-risk" warrant Thursday morning. Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence.
Police: Arkansas murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City say they have arrested a man who was wanted for murder in another state.
‘They Left Her There To Die’: Victim’s Family In Disbelief After Woman Was Killed In NW OKC
Lorraine Young was walking around the intersection of Northwest 5th Street and MacArthur on the morning of Nov. 4 when a vehicle hit her and left the scene. Young died after the collision. She was 61 years old. “A lover, a caregiver, really supportive, and always trying to take care...
madillrecord.net
Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark
O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
KOCO
Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes are invited to participate in history-making project
OKLAHOMA CITY — Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes were involved in a history-making project Friday at Oklahoma City's First Americans Museum. The event gave the service members the opportunity to be added to an interactive database featured in the OKLA HOMMA Tribal Nations Gallery. The museum invited veterans...
18-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Drive-By Shooting
An 18-year-old woman was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police said they were called to a residence at around 9:15 p.m. near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue. Police said Princess Stevenson, 18, arrived at the home to...
KOCO
Electric vehicle company Canoo announces new Oklahoma City plant
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle company announced it is building a new plant that will bring hundreds of jobs to Oklahoma City. Canoo announced Thursday that the plant will be able to produce 20,000 cars a year. Although the company is still in the process of purchasing the...
