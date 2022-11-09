Esports, curling, mutton busting and 500 saves on goal: SportsFeed KC has a bit of sports news for everyone

Welcome to SportsFeed KC, our showcase for short, fun, sports-centric videos. This is episode eight.

In this episode we visit the Kansas City Curling Club , where video producer Monty Davis slides you into the world of stones, hammers and bonspiels.

We also look into e-sports and the LevelUp Arena. And we take down to Texas, and learn all about mutton busting.

Stay tuned, as we’ll continue to cover more sports across Kansas City and beyond through fast, fun highlights coupled with a few deeper dives into the games people play — from the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals to roller derby and fly fishing, curling to croquet.

