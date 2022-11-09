ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Esports, curling, mutton busting and 500 saves on goal: SportsFeed KC has a bit of sports news for everyone

By Randy Mason
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Welcome to SportsFeed KC, our showcase for short, fun, sports-centric videos. This is episode eight.

In this episode we visit the Kansas City Curling Club , where video producer Monty Davis slides you into the world of stones, hammers and bonspiels.

We also look into e-sports and the LevelUp Arena. And we take down to Texas, and learn all about mutton busting.

Stay tuned, as we’ll continue to cover more sports across Kansas City and beyond through fast, fun highlights coupled with a few deeper dives into the games people play — from the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals to roller derby and fly fishing, curling to croquet.

Watch all the episodes here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy