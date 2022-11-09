Moderna highlighted progress on its environmental, social and governance strategy presented at the Company’s first ESG Day. "As a company, we care deeply about our patients, our employees, the environment and our communities. We recognize that we have an opportunity to change medicine for all, and we will continue to make corporate responsibility a critical part of who we are and what we do," said Stephane Bancel, Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer. "Maintaining our focus on ESG is a key part of our work at Moderna, and we will continue to engage, listen and understand what our stakeholders expect from us as a sustainable responsible business and leader in mRNA medicines." Moderna’s efforts are driven by the belief that: With the potential of our science comes a responsibility to the multitude of patients our technology could help, regardless of whether they have a disease shared by millions, or one that is unique to them alone. We have a responsibility to help ensure the sustainability of our planet, and we will consider our impact on the environment in the decisions that we make. We can and should use our expertise and resources to give back to the communities in which we operate. We have a responsibility to our employees to provide fulfilling, purposeful careers. We hold ourselves to high ethical standards across all areas of our business and with our stakeholders while ensuring we have the governance and practices in place to meet these standards. Moderna launched its corporate social responsibility framework in 2018 and released its first ESG report in June 2022. Moderna’s corporate responsibility strategy considers the needs and priorities of its key stakeholders and the areas where the Company believes it can have a direct impact today and in the future. The Company’s work is centered on five focus areas: Medicines for Patients, Culture & Employees, Community, Environment, and Governance & Ethics.

