Arkansas Game and Fish fisheries biologist, Katie Schrag spoke to the Nashville Rotary Club this week. Schrag has been with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for 4 months. She said she wanted to be a veterinarian when she was in high school, but after serving a paid internship with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, she changed her course of study to fisheries and wildlife science. After college she took a position with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation as the state’s fish kill and aquatic nuisance species specialist. She then visited Arkansas and fell in love with the state and applied for a position with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

NASHVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO