An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom
Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
Diabetes drug, Ozempic, causes controversy as people clamber to use it for weight loss side effect
Ozempic, a drug traditionally reserved to help diabetic people lower their blood sugar and control long-term weight management has become the topic of controversy in recent weeks when it went viral on social media due to it's weight loss side effect — causing people to clamber for a prescription, even without the disease.
Baby born weighing less than loaf of bread returns home after five months in hospital
A baby who was born weighing less than a loaf of bread is now living happily at home to her family after five months in hospital. Lauren Ormston, 27, gave birth to little baby Isla earlier this year after going into premature labour at St Peter’s Hospital, Surrey, on 4 March.
What to Eat and Not Eat to Prevent High Blood Pressure
What to Eat and Not Eat to Prevent High Blood Pressure. High blood pressure, also called hypertension, affects about a third of all adults in the United States. Another third have prehypertension, where their blood pressure is high but not quite high enough to be diagnosed as hypertension. Often, high blood pressure has no symptoms, so the only way to know if you have it is to have your doctor measure it during your annual medical checkup.
Researchers Say, Intermittent fasting affects female reproductive hormones
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Many nutritionists recommend intermittent fasting as one of the most effective ways to lose weight. This way of losing weight requires a person to eat for a set period of time and then fast for 12-16 hours every day.
New generation of weight loss medications offer promise — but at a price
Excitement is building about a new generation of drugs that tout the ability to help adults with excess weight shed more pounds than older drugs on the market. Some patients, obesity medicine specialists say, are experiencing decreases in blood pressure, better-managed diabetes, less joint pain, and better sleep from these newfound treatments.
Signing up for 'food stamps' could boost brain health
Signing up for "food stamps" might help lower-income seniors preserve their mental capabilities, a new U.S. study suggests. Researchers found that eligible older adults who used the government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) -- commonly called food stamps -- had two fewer years of mental decline over a 10-year period than those who could have registered for the program but did not.
My Labs Are Normal. Why Do I Still Have Thyroid Symptoms?
Countless patients visit their doctors for their annual physicals with complaints that include fatigue, weight gain, anxiety and more. Their doctors then perform screenings that include thyroid labs, only for the labs to come back “normal.” However, if you are experiencing a list of symptoms that are common thyroid symptoms, there’s a chance that there’s something your doctor has missed.
3 Superfoods You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 40, According To Doctors
The most important goal of any healthy diet is to nourish your body with all the nutrients it needs to thrive. And as we age, certain nutrients become even more essential to our wellbeing. For example, a range of health concerns may arise during menopause, such as weight gain, osteoporosis, and increased risk of heart disease. Luckily, though, there are plenty of way to keep these issues at bay—starting with adding some powerful superfoods to your daily diet.
How Do Estrogen Levels Affect your Diet? By Whitney Vaughan
Estrogen is a hormone that both men and women possess. This particular hormone helps regulate our mood and helps with our reproductive health. For women, one way our estrogen level is affected is by our menstrual cycle. I want you to think about days 1-14 of your menstrual cycle. This...
How To Treat Eyelash Mites
Experiencing excessive amounts of eyelash mites can result in a variety of health issues. Luckily, treating the condition is all about consistency.
Sugar and cancer – what you need to know
This post was first published in 2017 but has been reviewed and updated in October 2020. There’s a lot of confusing information and advice out there around sugar. Does it cause cancer? Does sugar feed cancer cells, making them grow more aggressively? And how does the sugar we consume through food and drink affect our health, and what can be done about this?
Thinning Eyebrows? It Might Be a Thyroid Issue
Of course, not everyone is blessed with full, fluffy eyebrows, and that’s OK. However, unusual eyebrow hair loss is a reason for concern, and talking to a dermatologist, trichologist or hair expert can help you get to the root cause. And when it comes to diagnosing eyebrow hair loss, the cause could be one of many, including an underactive or overactive thyroid.
It took me over 10 years to get the painful bumps on my skin diagnosed. Here's what I wish more people knew about it and how I treat my symptoms.
The author shares how this painful condition affects many in the US but often is misdiagnosed. Here's what helped her get treatment.
The Important Relationship Between Diabetes and Water: How Much Should You Drink?
Let's explore more about water and its importance for those who are diabetic. There's no getting away from it, the best drink for diabetics is water. Drinking water regularly helps to maintain hydration, as well as being good for general wellbeing and health. With no sugar, calories or carbohydrates, water is the ideal choice of drink for diabetics. Most fizzy drinks and energy drinks are packed with sugar, bringing no nutritional value to the body. Beware, too, of sugar-filled fruit juices. Indeed, Diabetes UK says that such drinks should only be used to treat 'hypos' - a hypoglycaemia - when the level of sugar (glucose) in your blood drops too low.Â There's nothing wrong with coffees and teas, but beware of adding sugar. Whilst water should be the bedrock of your hydration routine, a glass of milk after sport is also a sound choice. In the case of people who have been warned they are pre-diabetic, taking swift action to swap drinks laden with sugar and sweeteners for filtered water is an easy but important step to take control of their lifestyle and future health. For those diabetics who struggle to keep their fluid intake up, it might be useful to invest in a portable water filter bottle. Having fresh filtered drinking water on tap can also help you keep your fluids topped up, preventing you from reaching for a less-than-healthy alternative.Â
Why does diabetes sometimes lead to a foot or leg amputation?
Diabetic foot or leg amputation is a primary complication of diabetes. Across the globe, it’s estimated that a limb is amputated every 30 seconds, and 85% of these amputations are due to a diabetic foot ulcer. Diabetes is associated with two medical conditions that increase the risk of foot amputation: diabetic neuropathy and peripheral artery disease, also known as PAD.
Haven’t seen your doctor in a few years? You may need to find a new one
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. When Claudia Siegel got a stomach bug earlier this year, she reached out to her primary care doctor to prescribe something to relieve her diarrhea. The Philadelphia resident was surprised when she received an online message informing her that because she hadn't visited her doctor in more than three years, she was no longer a patient.
The Benefits of Having a Healthy Relationship with Chocolate
A 2014 study showed that women who associated eating chocolate cake with celebration had more successful weight maintenance, while those who associated it with guilt were likely to encounter a number of problems, including:. Less success at long- and short-term weight maintenance. Feelings of helplessness and loss of control. Unhealthy...
How Alcohol Consumption Impacts Thyroid Function
Alcohol is known to have an effect on thyroid function, but the specifics are unclear. Some studies have reported that alcohol causes cellular toxicity, which results in a direct suppression of thyroid function. Other studies show that consuming alcohol in moderation has been reported to decrease the risk of developing...
