Let's explore more about water and its importance for those who are diabetic. There's no getting away from it, the best drink for diabetics is water. Drinking water regularly helps to maintain hydration, as well as being good for general wellbeing and health. With no sugar, calories or carbohydrates, water is the ideal choice of drink for diabetics. Most fizzy drinks and energy drinks are packed with sugar, bringing no nutritional value to the body. Beware, too, of sugar-filled fruit juices. Indeed, Diabetes UK says that such drinks should only be used to treat 'hypos' - a hypoglycaemia - when the level of sugar (glucose) in your blood drops too low.Â There's nothing wrong with coffees and teas, but beware of adding sugar. Whilst water should be the bedrock of your hydration routine, a glass of milk after sport is also a sound choice. In the case of people who have been warned they are pre-diabetic, taking swift action to swap drinks laden with sugar and sweeteners for filtered water is an easy but important step to take control of their lifestyle and future health. For those diabetics who struggle to keep their fluid intake up, it might be useful to invest in a portable water filter bottle. Having fresh filtered drinking water on tap can also help you keep your fluids topped up, preventing you from reaching for a less-than-healthy alternative.Â

