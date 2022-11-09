Read full article on original website
Illinois pension seeks private debt/credit consultant
The $63 billion Teachers’ Retirement System of Illinois in Springfield is collecting RFPs from consulting firms to help the pension invest the private debt/credit portion of the $15.4 billion TRS Global Income Portfolio. The firm will need to show experience in the investment strategy, the structure of an income...
DLD launches relative value multi-manager platform
New York-based DLD Asset Management partnered with Titan Advisors to launch DLD Master Fund, a new relative value-focused multi-manager platform
Ardian raises €5bn for expanding European private credit platform
Ardian is seeking to provide alternative, flexible financing to mid-market businesses across Europe with the €5 billion ($5.1 billion) raise for its fifth-generation private credit platform. The platform includes commitments from separately managed investor mandates, which will invest in parallel to the firm’s commingled fund. The assets were raised...
Texas County & District approves another $660m to private markets
During the period July to early November 2022, the board of the $40 billion Texas County & District Retirement System (TCDRS) committed an additional $659.8 million to private equity and private real estate investments, according to a report from the system on its recent investment activity. The system allocated the...
Colorado Fire & Police targets $15 million at VC
The $6.2 billion Colorado Fire & Police Pension Association approved $15 billion in commitments to venture capital funds managed by Questa Capital Management
Moneta’s Aoifinn Devitt applies values learned across multiple disciplines
With more than two decades of financial industry experience and a diverse international background, Aoifinn Devitt plays an integral role in establishing Moneta Group’s long-term investment vision, philosophy, and strategies. Moneta is a retail and institutional investment advisor with approximately $32 billion in assets under management. As the firm’s...
Third Bridge awarded for corporate sustainability efforts
Global investment research firm Third Bridge won a Silver Medal from EcoVadis, a business sustainability rating secretary. The honor places the firm in the top 15% of the 90,000 companies that EcoVadis rates globally. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.
