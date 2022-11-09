Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Metrorail security guard shoots rider following fight at Overtown station, 1 hospitalized
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he was shot by a security guard at the Overtown Metrorail station, police said. According to Miami-Dade Police, the rider and security guard got into an altercation inside the station, located at 701 NW First Court, just before 1 p.m., Friday.
Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard
MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.
Click10.com
Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Wynwood
WYNWOOD, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, police said. Fire Rescue personnel found the man at about 4:55 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 33 Street, according to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman of the Miami Police Department.
NBC Miami
Child Critically Injured in Shooting at NE Miami-Dade Home
A child was hospitalized Thursday after getting shot at a northeast Miami-Dade home, police said. Miami-Dade Police responded after 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road, where they found the child with a gunshot to the upper body. The child was shot by another juvenile in the...
NBC Miami
Security Guard Shoots Man During Altercation at Overtown Transit: Police
A security guard shot and critically injured a patron during an altercation Friday at the Overtown Transit station, police said. The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 1st Court and 7th Street, according to Miami-Dade Police. The security guard, who was on duty, fired his gun during the altercation,...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for elderly man who went missing in Little Haiti
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing last month from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. City of Miami Police said Dominique Alexandre was reported missing on Friday. However, the 76-year-old was last seen on Oct. 25 in an unspecified section of Little Haiti.
WSVN-TV
City of Miami police find teen, infant missing from Brickell
(WSVN) - An infant boy and his teenage mother have been found and have returned home safely. The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit were asking for the public’s help in locating the teenager and her baby. Yailin Denni Vargas, 17, and her 5-month-old boy were last...
WSVN-TV
Family of child found wandering North Miami Beach located, police now investigating
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located the family of a child who was found wandering the streets of North Miami Beach in the early morning hours, and now they have opened an investigation. The child was found alone and barefoot near Northeast 15th Avenue and 173rd Street,...
WSVN-TV
Police: 13-year-old brother accidentally shot son of Miami-Dade Corrections officer
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators have revealed what led to the fatal shooting of a 11-year-old boy in a Northeast Miami-Dade apartment complex: he was accidentally shot by an older brother. According to Miami-Dade Police, Shemarion Burse was inside an apartment unit at the Horizons West complex with his...
WSVN-TV
Firefighters respond to mobile home blaze in Hialeah Gardens
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Gardens mobile home went up in flames. On Saturday morning, officials said when they arrived at the trailer it was already up in flames. “Trailer homes tend to become fully engulfed pretty quickly,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Mark Chavers. “They burn...
AOL Corp
10-year-old boy who was shot in Miami-Dade apartment dies, police say
A 10-year-old boy has died after being shot in a northeast Miami-Dade apartment Thursday afternoon, police said. Miami-Dade officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper chest when they were called to an apartment complex at around 5:10 p.m., in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road, Miami-Dade Police Spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said.
WSVN-TV
2 teens transported after car crashes into home in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenagers had to be transported to the hospital after a van crashed into a South Florida home. On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to 9840 SW 32nd St. in Southwest Miami-Dade, due to reports of a traffic crash. The white van...
WSVN-TV
Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Searching for Missing Teenager With Infant Child
Miami Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl who was last seen with her infant child. Police said 17-year-old Yailin Vargas was last seen Friday morning in the area of Brickell with her five-month-old son. The two were reported missing by Vargas' mother, who said they live in the area.
calleochonews.com
Marijuana edibles being sold to minors by a 22-year-old girl in Miami
After students experienced THC overdoses, Miami police arrested the 22-year-old supplying marijuana edibles to minors. A 22-year-old woman in Miami, Thalia Aceves, has been bonded out of jail. According to the officials, she was detained for allegedly supplying cannabis or marijuana edibles to a pupil. Here's more on this matter...
Click10.com
Miramar police seek fraud suspect
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole thousands of dollars from a victim’s bank account. According to police, the man walked into the Bank of America branch on Miramar Parkway at 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 and withdrew more than $7,000 from the victim’s account.
cbs12.com
Woman killed in 3 car crash involving Broward County bus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal three car crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 just after 4:30 p.m. Detectives said a Broward County Transit bus and and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stopped in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. The driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey, Janina Alexis, was driving down the same road, when she rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
WSVN-TV
Small plane crash in Miramar caused by engine issue
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An engine emergency was likely to blame for a deadly plane crash in Miramar, last month, said investigators. The National Transportation Safety Board released its findings after the small plane crashed into a house in Miramar back in October. A student pilot and flight instructor...
WSVN-TV
New video released of gunman who shot motorcyclist on I-95 in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - New video of a suspected shooter on the run was released Tuesday. Police said the man seen on video operating an orange and white dirt bike is wanted for a deadly shooting on Interstate 95. The victim was on a motorcycle when he was shot last month,...
WSVN-TV
Driver in custody after chase ends in police-involved crash in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a driver into custody after he led them on a chase that ended with a cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to investigators, officers pursued someone in a stolen vehicle, Tuesday morning. The chase ended when, police said, the subject crashed into two...
