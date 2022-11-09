ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvtm13.com

Woman and child treated at scene of house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Firefighters were able to quickly control a house fire in Birmingham today, but some folks needed medical attention. A spokesperson with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews were called to the 800 block of 77th Street South Friday afternoon, and found smoke coming from the rear of the house.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

One person dead, another injured in fiery car crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham first responders are investigating a fatal fiery car crash. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue and Search and Birmingham police responded to the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. Investigators say two cars got into an accident which lead to the fire. One person...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning. At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
fox4beaumont.com

Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves 1 dead

An afternoon shooting in Birmingham left one person dead. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a male has sustained gunshot injuries. The victim was taken by Birmingham Fire and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Flames consume large log cabin and vehicles in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. — More than a dozen firefighters were on the scene of a large log cabin fire in Fultondale. A fire department spokesperson said fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Greenbriar Drive at about 3:16 p.m. Wednesday. No one was inside the house at the...
FULTONDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that injured at least one person and killed another at an apartment complex back in September. 19-year-old Lavell Onterria Burton has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder, Attempt Murder, Robbery 1st Degree, and Discharging into an Occupied Vehicle.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Warming stations to open in Birmingham, Anniston this weekend

Temperatures are expected to drop near or below freezing this weekend, and warming stations will open to help people stay warm. According to a news release, the city of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission and open a warming station to the public Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13.
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Store employee arrested in shooting at Chevron in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Hoover man has been arrested in a shooting that happened in Birmingham earlier in the week. The Birmingham Police Department reported Mazin Othman, 40, was arrested and is facing warrants for assault and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. The police department says a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

A talk with Jefferson Co. Sheriff Pettway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Brush fire on Trussville Clay Road has closed roadway

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE  — A small brush fire between Happy Hallow and Green Drive on Trussville Clay Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9, has caused the road to be closed. Trussville Fire and Rescue is on the scene extinguishing the fire. Trussville Police Department is also assisting with traffic control. The road will […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD is warning of more car break-ins happening downtown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is saying they are seeing a rise in car break-ins downtown. At least three vehicles were found in a downtown parking lot with windows smashed and one of the drivers is sharing her experience as a warning to others. “They broke into...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

