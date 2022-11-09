Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
wvtm13.com
Woman and child treated at scene of house fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Firefighters were able to quickly control a house fire in Birmingham today, but some folks needed medical attention. A spokesperson with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews were called to the 800 block of 77th Street South Friday afternoon, and found smoke coming from the rear of the house.
wvtm13.com
One person dead, another injured in fiery car crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham first responders are investigating a fatal fiery car crash. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue and Search and Birmingham police responded to the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. Investigators say two cars got into an accident which lead to the fire. One person...
Birmingham man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning. At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the […]
Neighbors say abandoned building in the Wahouma neighborhood becoming a safety concern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham woman believes that an abandoned building in her neighborhood is becoming a hotspot for trash and crime. After several failed attempts to get help from the city and police, she decided to call CBS 42’s Your Voice, Your Station team to find out what’s keeping city leaders from fixing it. […]
1 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash on Birmingham’s Parkway East
One person was killed and another injured in an east Birmingham crash. The wreck happened about 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 9000 block of Parkway East, said Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. Two vehicles were involved. One of the vehicles caught on fire. The driver of...
fox4beaumont.com
Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham firefighter injured battling house fire early Wednesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a house fire early Wednesday morning. Officials said the house fire was located at Washington Street and Commissary Street. All of the occupants made it out of the house safely before the firefighters arrived. One firefighter suffered...
Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves 1 dead
An afternoon shooting in Birmingham left one person dead. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a male has sustained gunshot injuries. The victim was taken by Birmingham Fire and...
wvtm13.com
Flames consume large log cabin and vehicles in Fultondale
FULTONDALE, Ala. — More than a dozen firefighters were on the scene of a large log cabin fire in Fultondale. A fire department spokesperson said fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Greenbriar Drive at about 3:16 p.m. Wednesday. No one was inside the house at the...
Police on scene of fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills. The wreck happened late Thursday near the Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba River Road. At least two vehicles were involved, one of which overturned west side of the highway. At least one person in the overturned vehicle is dead on the scene.
3 teens killed in Cullman County crash
Three teens were killed after the car they were traveling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire in Cullman County early Friday morning, according to a police report.
Three Alabama high school students killed, another critical after fiery car crash
An Alabama high school was left in shock Friday as they learned three students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early morning, fiery car crash. The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 in Cullman County. Law enforcement investigators said the vehicle left the roadway...
wbrc.com
Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that injured at least one person and killed another at an apartment complex back in September. 19-year-old Lavell Onterria Burton has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder, Attempt Murder, Robbery 1st Degree, and Discharging into an Occupied Vehicle.
wvtm13.com
Warming stations to open in Birmingham, Anniston this weekend
Temperatures are expected to drop near or below freezing this weekend, and warming stations will open to help people stay warm. According to a news release, the city of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission and open a warming station to the public Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13.
wvtm13.com
Store employee arrested in shooting at Chevron in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Hoover man has been arrested in a shooting that happened in Birmingham earlier in the week. The Birmingham Police Department reported Mazin Othman, 40, was arrested and is facing warrants for assault and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. The police department says a...
3 Alabama high school students killed, 1 critically injured in early-morning fiery crash
Three Alabama high school students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early-morning crash in Cullman County. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 near County Road 549, said Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The vehicle lost control in curve, hit a guardrail and then struck a tree.
wbrc.com
A talk with Jefferson Co. Sheriff Pettway
Why millions of Americans have stopped buying their glasses at the optometristGlassesUSA.com |. Cadillac Has Done It Again. This Year's Lineup Has Left Us SpeechlessAll Things Auto|. We Couldn't Wait. Early Black Friday Deals have Arrived!Lume Deodorant|
Brush fire on Trussville Clay Road has closed roadway
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A small brush fire between Happy Hallow and Green Drive on Trussville Clay Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9, has caused the road to be closed. Trussville Fire and Rescue is on the scene extinguishing the fire. Trussville Police Department is also assisting with traffic control. The road will […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD is warning of more car break-ins happening downtown
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is saying they are seeing a rise in car break-ins downtown. At least three vehicles were found in a downtown parking lot with windows smashed and one of the drivers is sharing her experience as a warning to others. “They broke into...
wbrc.com
Susan Moore High School hosts prayer vigil for three teens who died in Cullman Co. crash
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A somber day in Blount County Friday as three teenagers were killed in an early morning car accident in Cullman County with a fourth person still in critical condition. Students, teachers, staff, and community members gathered in prayer Friday afternoon at Susan Moore High School. Schools...
Comments / 0